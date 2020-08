Used 2005 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

Lithia Hyundai of Reno - Reno / Nevada

FUEL EFFICIENT 22 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Fourth Passenger Door, CD Player, Tow Hitch, ENGINE, 3.5L DOHC, 5-CYLINDER, MFI, SEATS, FRONT, RECLINING BUCKETS. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Running Boards, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door. MP3 Player, Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO. features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months -no obligation, REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY, TRAILER HITCH includes wiring harness, SEATS, FRONT, RECLINING BUCKETS includes head restraint, manual recliners, center console with storage and armrest (STD), ENGINE, 3.5L DOHC, 5-CYLINDER, MFI (220 HP [164.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 225 lb.-ft. [303.7 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD) (Refer to the Engine and Axle section for compatibility requirements. Must specify), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) (Refer to the Engine and Axle section for compatibility requirements. Must specify). EXPERTS RAVE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 22 MPG Hwy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 GMC Canyon Z71 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

