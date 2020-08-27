Used 2015 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda West Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee

Lpo; Assist Steps; Black; 5" Rectangular Lpo; Tonneau Cover; Soft Cloth; Folding Audio System Feature; Bose Premium 7-Speaker System Leather Seats Emerald Green Metallic Lpo; Gearon Divider Package Bed Liner; Spray-On; Black Driver Alert Package Lpo; Cargo Tie-Down Rings Bluetooth Connection Cocoa/Dune; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Forward Collision Alert Lane Departure Warning Lpo; Pickup Box Cargo Divider Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Slt Preferred Equipment Group Tire; Spare P265/70R16 All-Season; Blackwall Tow/Haul Mode Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Hmd; 6L50

ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel

CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The CARFAX report for this 2015 GMC Canyon 4WD SLT highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This GMC Canyon is so immaculate it is practically new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Canyon 4WD SLT. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional GMC Canyon.

More information about the 2015 GMC Canyon: The GMC Canyon fits the bill for people who need a decent amount of utility but who don't want to deal with driving a full-sized pickup truck everywhere they go. As trucks have gotten more capable, they've also gotten bigger. Modern, full sized trucks are simply too big to be practical in many situations these days. Enter the GMC Canyon, with a footprint not much bigger than the average family sedan; it's maneuverable but still rugged enough for all of the jobs that can only be dealt with by a true pickup truck. The GMC Canyon competes with other compact trucks such as the Toyota Tacoma and the Nissan Frontier. This model sets itself apart with good fuel economy, relatively compact footprint, Powerful engines, towing capacity, available 4-wheel drive, and quiet ride

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTG6CE32F1243314

Stock: F1243314

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020