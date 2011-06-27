Vehicle overview

At first glance, the 2008 GMC Canyon would seem to offer much of what a compact truck shopper is looking for. It has distinctively rugged styling, efficient and capable power, available extended-cab and crew cab body configurations, and a choice of two- or four-wheel-drive configurations plus a popular off-road package.

Unfortunately, the attraction ends when you open the door and start the engine. Despite improvements over the years, seating comfort and cabin materials still leave much to be desired. Same with the driving experience -- even with its optional five-cylinder engine, the Canyon's performance simply can't match that of the bigger V6s or V8s available in most of the Chevy's rivals. If you're more concerned about ride and handling dynamics than brute power, the good news is that the 2008 GMC Canyon offers a choice of well-calibrated suspension setups that provide composed moves whether on-pavement or off.

The Canyon's biggest drawback, however, is that it gives the impression of being cheap -- which is all the more apparent in a segment filled with more polished rivals that have moved beyond mere value and simple functionality. The Dodge Dakota, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are simply better trucks in almost every regard. If you're a budget-minded shopper with light-duty usage in mind, you might investigate further. But if you've set your sights on a refined and thoroughly capable small pickup, we suggest looking elsewhere or waiting for a much-needed makeover.