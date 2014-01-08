Used 2011 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLT in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLT

    52,227 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,899

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLT in White
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLT

    165,670 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLE

    72,461 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,800

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLE

    75,178 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLE in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLE

    111,323 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLE in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLE

    111,684 miles

    $13,958

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLE

    189,937 miles

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2

    120,676 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $1,878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 in Red
    used

    2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1

    130,390 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,858

    $1,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Green
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon SLE

    101,450 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon SLE

    177,311 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1

    75,006 miles
    Frame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 in Orange
    used

    2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1

    125,795 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    $1,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1

    88,454 miles
    Good Deal

    $16,995

    $1,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1

    81,360 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,988

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 in White
    used

    2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2

    51,810 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,204

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 in White
    used

    2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2

    45,355 miles

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck in White
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck

    189,731 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Canyon

Read recent reviews for the GMC Canyon
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Almost a perfect truck.
RjPiet,05/05/2016
SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this truck about 3 years ago.It had about 53000 miles and now it has 57000 miles which included 2 trips from Raleigh NC to Chicago Il. I love this truck and feel safe weather it be traveling through the mountains or just short trips. The only reason I need to sell this truck is because of the jump seats in back.It was fine for my wife and I but once the grandkids came around it is not feasible for child carriers or small children since they are not high enough to see out the side rear window.But I would use extra pillows to help that along. Other than that I would drive this truck cross country and feel very safe. So now I need to sell this truck because I need a full rear back seat and it will cost me more to get a crew cab and I am sure I will have to get an older model truck but the wife is the boss.
