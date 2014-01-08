Used 2011 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me
1,083 listings
- 52,227 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,899
- 165,670 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
- 72,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,800
- 75,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,995
- 111,323 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995
- 111,684 miles
$13,958
- 189,937 miles
$5,495
- 120,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$1,878 Below Market
- 130,390 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,858$1,437 Below Market
- 101,450 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- 177,311 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,950
- 75,006 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,900
- 125,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,457 Below Market
- 88,454 miles
$16,995$1,128 Below Market
- 81,360 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,988
- 51,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,204
- 45,355 miles
$18,999
- 189,731 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499
RjPiet,05/05/2016
SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this truck about 3 years ago.It had about 53000 miles and now it has 57000 miles which included 2 trips from Raleigh NC to Chicago Il. I love this truck and feel safe weather it be traveling through the mountains or just short trips. The only reason I need to sell this truck is because of the jump seats in back.It was fine for my wife and I but once the grandkids came around it is not feasible for child carriers or small children since they are not high enough to see out the side rear window.But I would use extra pillows to help that along. Other than that I would drive this truck cross country and feel very safe. So now I need to sell this truck because I need a full rear back seat and it will cost me more to get a crew cab and I am sure I will have to get an older model truck but the wife is the boss.
