Consumer Rating
(55)
Appraise this car

2016 GMC Canyon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride
  • torque-rich and fuel-efficient diesel engine
  • many available high-tech features
  • maneuverable size.
  • Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
  • gasoline V6's disappointing real-world fuel economy.
Used Canyon for Sale
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for a midsize truck with strong engines and a civilized demeanor, the 2016 GMC Canyon is tough to beat, especially if you're drawn to the fuel economy and towing potential of the new diesel engine.

Notably, we picked the 2016 GMC Canyon as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

It was big news when the GMC Canyon returned to the market last year. Compared with older rivals in the midsize truck class, this handsome new Canyon was quicker, more fuel-efficient, easier to drive and roomier on the inside. For diesel fans, the 2016 GMC Canyon should be even more compelling, as it's the first modern midsize pickup (along with its twin, the Chevrolet Colorado) to offer an optional turbocharged diesel engine.

For 2016, GMC Canyon crew cabs can be equipped with a diesel engine that surpasses the V6 in both mpg and towing capacity.

Given the hefty price tag on this diesel option, you might not be wowed by the specs. After all, this 2.8-liter four-cylinder engine makes all of 181 horsepower. But it's the 369 pound-feet of torque that tells the story here. That's far more torque than you get with the gasoline V6, and not only does the diesel GMC Canyon have a higher tow rating, you can also bet it'll feel stronger and smoother pulling your trailer up highway grades. In normal driving situations, the diesel engine also gives the Canyon a more relaxed character. Because of the enhanced low-end grunt, the standard six-speed automatic transmission doesn't have to change gears as often. For now, GMC is offering the diesel only on crew cabs.

Another notable change for the 2016 Canyon is the arrival of Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, which should make this truck that much more appealing for buyers who crave uninterrupted connectivity. It's included in any Canyon equipped with the available 8-inch IntelliLink touchscreen interface. It's worth noting, though, that the full-size Sierra 1500 also gets Apple CarPlay for 2016, and the larger truck's satisfying 5.3-liter V8 isn't that much thirstier than the Colorado's optional V6. Moreover, the price difference may be less significant than you think.

If you're sold on a midsize truck, you'll definitely want to try the perennial sales champ: the redesigned 2016 Toyota Tacoma. With its higher ground clearance and superior approach angle, the Tacoma can tackle terrain that would be too much for the street-biased GMC, and its cabin design and technology are much improved. The aged Nissan Frontier ranks a distant third in most categories, but it's likely to be the most affordable entry point into midsize truck ownership. If you're interested in the diesel, it's worth your time to look at the full-size Ram 1500, which offers a diesel V6 in a broad range of cab styles. Nevertheless, the vast majority of midsize truck buyers should be pleased with the 2016 GMC Canyon's diverse collection of talents.

2016 GMC Canyon models

The 2016 GMC Canyon is a midsize pickup offered in two- and four-seat extended-cab and five-seat crew cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and four trim levels available: SL, base Canyon, SLE and top-of-the-line SLT.

The entry-level SL model is offered only with the extended cab. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic projector-style headlights, daytime running lights, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, a four-way power driver seat with manual recline, front bucket seats, rear-seat delete, a tilt-only adjustable steering wheel, power windows, a rearview camera and a six-speaker AM/FM audio system with a 4.2-inch color display and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

The next step up is the base Canyon model, which is available in both extended-cab and crew cab body styles and adds fold-up rear jump seats (extended-cab models only), cloth upholstery, carpeting and floor mats.

The major difference between the SL and base Canyon trims is the latter's exclusive list of desirable options including the Convenience package, which bundles an EZ-Lift tailgate, a driver-side convex "spotter" mirror for enhanced visibility, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rear defroster and a theft-deterrent system. An audio system upgrade package includes a basic version of GMC's app-based IntelliLink system (operated via the 4.2-inch screen), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, Pandora Internet radio and OnStar telematics with 4G LTE WiFi hotspot capability. Stand-alone options include an automatic locking rear differential, a spray-on bedliner and a trailering package (V6 models only).

Springing for the SLE gets you everything in the Convenience package, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, power side mirrors, additional body-color trim (mirror covers and door handles), an overhead console, upgraded soft-touch interior trim materials, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar (with 4G LTE WiFi) and an upgraded version of the IntelliLink interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, satellite radio, voice and steering wheel controls and four USB ports (two for the music interface and two for charging).

Full-size trucks can haul more stuff, of course, but the GMC Canyon is a workhorse in its own right.

SLE options include an All-Terrain package, which is essentially GMC's equivalent of the Colorado Z71. It bundles 17-inch dark-tinted alloy wheels and all-terrain tires, an off-road-oriented suspension, a body-color rear bumper, the rear locking differential, hill descent control, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, power front lumbar adjustments and distinctive cloth upholstery. Also available is the SLE Convenience package that includes automatic climate control, remote ignition and a sliding rear window.

The top SLT trim has all the SLE's standard equipment plus the contents of the SLE Convenience package. It also comes with 18-inch wheels, chrome mirror covers and door handles, leather upholstery and the All-Terrain package's front seating upgrades (power adjustments and heating).

Both the SLE and SLT can be equipped with the optional Driver Alert package that features frontal collision warning and lane departure warning systems. Other extras include the diesel engine (crew cabs only), an upgraded seven-speaker Bose audio system and a navigation system (an enhancement of the standard 8-inch IntelliLink interface). All V6-powered Canyons can be fitted with a dual-mode sport exhaust.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, GMC Canyon crew cabs get an optional diesel four-cylinder engine. The available IntelliLink touchscreen interface now supports Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.

Performance & mpg

You have your choice of three engines on the 2016 GMC Canyon, starting with the standard 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder that puts out 200 hp and 191 lb-ft of torque. Matched to a six-speed manual transmission, which is standard on the two-wheel-drive SL and extended-cab base Canyon models, it returns EPA fuel economy estimates of 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway). With the available six-speed automatic, the numbers are 22 mpg combined (20/27) with two-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (19/25) with four-wheel drive. Properly equipped, four-cylinder models can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The available 3.6-liter V6 is rated at 305 hp and 269 lb-ft and comes mated to the six-speed automatic. EPA estimates for two-wheel-drive models are 21 mpg combined (18/26), and with four-wheel drive you're looking at 20 mpg combined (17/24). These are good numbers, but we were unable to match the combined mpg rating in Edmunds' 12-month long-term test of a mechanically identical V6 4WD Chevrolet Colorado. Properly equipped V6-powered models have a maximum towing capacity of 7,000 pounds.

The SLE and SLT crew cabs offer a turbocharged 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 181 hp and an impressive 369 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard, as is a more deluxe trailering package that includes a driver-selectable exhaust brake and an integrated trailer brake controller (not available with the V6). You have a choice between 2WD and 4WD. When properly equipped, the diesel GMC Canyon has a tow rating of 7,700 pounds. Expect the diesel to return significantly better fuel mileage than the V6 whether there's a trailer hitched to the back or not.

In Edmunds performance testing, a V6-equipped 4WD Chevy Colorado crew cab short bed went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.5 seconds, beating a 2016 Tacoma 4WD V6 by 0.7 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 GMC Canyon include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front seat side impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera.

The available OnStar telematics system provides emergency crash notification, stolen vehicle notification and remote locking and unlocking services. Optional on the SLE and SLT, the Driver Alert package includes frontal collision and lane departure warning systems.

During Edmunds testing, a Chevrolet Colorado V6 Z71 crew cab short bed came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet, while a Colorado V6 LT 4WD crew cab long bed needed just 123 feet. Both results are a few feet better than comparable Tacoma models we've tested, likely due to the GM trucks' slightly grippier tires.

In government crash testing, the GMC Canyon extended cab earned an overall rating of four out of five stars, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and a full five stars for side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Canyon crew cab its highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset crash test, the only test conducted as of this writing.

Driving

When you drive the 2016 GMC Canyon, you'll be impressed by how civilized it feels compared to older compact and midsize trucks. Although the ride quality isn't as smooth as in, say, a midsize sedan, it's definitely on the more forgiving, less truckish side. Handling feels secure, with relatively little body lean when you're driving around turns. On the flip side, the Canyon's modest ground clearance combines with the low-hanging front airdam (which is meant to improve aerodynamics and therefore fuel economy at highway speeds) to hamper the truck's off-road ability. You'll certainly want to remove the airdam if you're planning on doing any serious four-wheeling.

If you're shopping for a 2016 GMC Canyon, either the V6 or the diesel is a good bet for performance and efficiency.

The Canyon's entry-level, gasoline-fueled 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is pretty underwhelming unless you're just looking for a cheap, basic truck (or you want a manual transmission). Fitted with the available V6 engine, however, the Canyon has plenty of oomph and can tow your typical trailer full of dirt bikes or ATVs without breaking a sweat. The engine sounds coarse during hard acceleration, though, and the six-speed automatic transmission can be slow to downshift when a burst of speed is requested. The potent yet efficient turbodiesel four-cylinder is a compelling alternative, as there's plenty of torque available at low engine speeds, meaning the transmission doesn't have to downshift as often. The diesel Canyon is extraordinarily quiet, too.

Interior

Why pick the 2016 GMC Canyon over its more popular Chevy Colorado twin? Well, you'll find the Canyon is just a little nicer inside than the Colorado. The GMC designers used higher-quality materials, evident in the Canyon's soft-touch plastics, padded door panels and the genuine aluminum surround that frames the available 8-inch touchscreen for GMC's IntelliLink infotainment system. As in the Colorado, careful use of sound-deadening materials has resulted in low noise levels that add to the refined feel.

The Canyon's controls are generally well placed and intuitive, though the gauges were seemingly designed to look as generic as possible. The 8-inch IntelliLink interface is relatively simple to use, and we like the extra capabilities of the voice command system and built-in Apple CarPlay compatibility. The touchscreen can sometimes be slow to respond to inputs, however, or require a reset before it responds at all.

The 2016 Canyon has a nicely trimmed cabin for a midsize truck, and it bolsters its high-tech credentials with the debut of Apple CarPlay.

Seat comfort is excellent up front, even on long drives, and if you're on the tall side, you'll find headroom and legroom more plentiful than in the rival Toyota Tacoma. The crew cab's rear seat also offers a few more inches of legroom compared to class rivals and is pretty comfortable for two normal-sized adults, though full-size crew cabs are still the way to go if backseat space is a top priority. As with most extended-cab models, the rear jump seats in the Canyon's version are no place you'd want to put an adult for more than a short jaunt.

Both body styles offer storage space under those rear seats for valuable tools or gear you'd rather not leave unprotected in the bed. For shoppers interested in the extended cab, GMC has integrated a feature where the rear headrest doubles as an extension to the rear seat bottom, allowing for the installation of a child seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 GMC Canyon.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great mid sized pickup with a more formal design
Bob,10/19/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I've had my GMC Canyon almost 2 months and so far I am very happy with it. I start out with the Cons; at higher road speeds wind noise develops around the front windshield. However below 60mph the cab remains very quiet. Speech recognition for the navigation addresses runs about 60%, manual entry is needed more often then it should be. Otherwise this thing is great. I'm getting older and the backup camera / assistance really helps me not have to crank my neck around constantly when I backup. The truck maintains it's stable feel when pulling my pontoon boat. The interior is great and innovative; the rear seats fold down forming additional storage in the rear; we actually use it for a nice space for our dog when we go anywhere. If you're an older guy like me you'll like the more refined, formal look of the interior. Overall I am very satisfied with this truck; my wife enjoys driving it also.
High-end SUV with a bed
Volley,01/06/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is a really nice truck. Exceptional ride, handling and interior comfort with a very quiet cab. Fit and finish is excellent and the 8-inch color touchscreen is remarkable. Full-size trucks are too big for my needs and although the Canyon is large, it drives like a mid-sized car Gas mileage is around 22 mpg mixed city/hwy and 25 mpg pure hwy. The Canyon is a great alternative to a full-size truck or SUV. UPDATE - Have now had the truck for 6 months and 4200 miles. Still love it. Best 50 mile trip mpg is 28.5 mpg. Especially like the Android Auto feature - no need for factory navigation. I feel like I should list some negatives, but there are so few. Front seats could be a bit wider, would like built in Homelink and rear parking sensors. Overall = A+ UPDATE - Now at 2 years and 18000 miles. Still a great truck and still an A+ overall. Still drives great and extremely quiet inside. Only dealer visits have been 2 oil changes, Android Auto software install and a recall to put a clamp around the heater blend door shaft. All free. Best 50 mile trip mpg is 30.5 I am particular about my vehicles and so far this is one of the best. The combination of a great interior and pickup bed is ideal for a 1 car family. UPDATE - Now at 2.5 years and 22500 miles. No complaints and no dealer visits as I am doing my own oil changes and tire rotations. Overall MPG for life of vehicle is 22.4 as calculated by DIC. UPDATE - Now at 4.5 years and 43000 miles. Still no complaints and love the vehicle. Had the dealer apply a free TSB to update the shift points which made a vast improvement as it wanted to get in 6th gear quickly and stay there. Now it is perfect. Overall MPG for life of vehicle is 22.3 as calculated by the DIC.
Canyon 2.8L Duramax SLE With All Terrain Package
Grahamwoz,05/01/2016
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Needed something with more room and better carrying capability than the Jeep I was driving. Walked in to the dealer and saw they had 2 of the new Canyons with the 2.8L Duramax engine. Was an expensive up grade from the 3.6L gas BUT having owned it a month totally worth it: 1. Around town/highway getting 25 mpg avg 2. On a recent drive from Portland OR to San Francisco it did it on one tank of diesel (it must hold more than 21 gallons when topped off) and with it showing 30 mpg at highway speeds all the way (plus its 4WD) 3. Fully loaded with 5 adults and 5 sets of camping gear in the Mountains you would think it was hauling just me, the engine and gear box are fantasic. My wife did not like the ride or roughness of the Jeep so when I bought this I did not tell her it was a diesel, it was only a week later, having riden in it a number of times, she was stood next to it when I used the remote start that she said "your engine is making a funny noise" Over all car like ride on the open road, pick up truck for carrying loads (same length but slightly narrow than a full size truck) and an engine that as all the power I need and then more but makes me smile when I see the price of diesel is $0.50 lower than gas where I live.
2.8l Diesel- sweet!
ARE-NJ,08/20/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I just got this puppy a month ago and it's been a great drive so far. Got the hard to get 2.8l diesel at a fantastic price and then got up sold the extended warranty which I'm not so sure I need .. Did it because the 2.8l diesel is new in the USA ( tho not new in Asia apparently).. Truck accelerates good enough for highway but does even better passing over 50 because of torque . Going up hill the truck doesn't sweat it. Gas mileage is great which really hooked me. But we will see how diesel prices out I've the years and whether it was a good decision vs getting the regular gas v6 .. Slt vs Denali? I say save your money and stick with the slt..
See all 55 reviews of the 2016 GMC Canyon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2016 GMC Canyon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2016 GMC Canyon Overview

The Used 2016 GMC Canyon is offered in the following submodels: Canyon Crew Cab, Canyon Extended Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 GMC Canyon?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 GMC Canyon trim styles:

  The Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE is priced between $19,888 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 27642 and117293 miles.
  The Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLT is priced between $26,703 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 63947 and74148 miles.
  The Used 2016 GMC Canyon Base is priced between $20,590 and$20,590 with odometer readings between 47179 and47179 miles.

Which used 2016 GMC Canyons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 GMC Canyon for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2016 Canyons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,888 and mileage as low as 27642 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 GMC Canyon.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 GMC Canyon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

