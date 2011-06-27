Vehicle overview

It was big news when the GMC Canyon returned to the market last year. Compared with older rivals in the midsize truck class, this handsome new Canyon was quicker, more fuel-efficient, easier to drive and roomier on the inside. For diesel fans, the 2016 GMC Canyon should be even more compelling, as it's the first modern midsize pickup (along with its twin, the Chevrolet Colorado) to offer an optional turbocharged diesel engine.

For 2016, GMC Canyon crew cabs can be equipped with a diesel engine that surpasses the V6 in both mpg and towing capacity.

Given the hefty price tag on this diesel option, you might not be wowed by the specs. After all, this 2.8-liter four-cylinder engine makes all of 181 horsepower. But it's the 369 pound-feet of torque that tells the story here. That's far more torque than you get with the gasoline V6, and not only does the diesel GMC Canyon have a higher tow rating, you can also bet it'll feel stronger and smoother pulling your trailer up highway grades. In normal driving situations, the diesel engine also gives the Canyon a more relaxed character. Because of the enhanced low-end grunt, the standard six-speed automatic transmission doesn't have to change gears as often. For now, GMC is offering the diesel only on crew cabs.

Another notable change for the 2016 Canyon is the arrival of Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, which should make this truck that much more appealing for buyers who crave uninterrupted connectivity. It's included in any Canyon equipped with the available 8-inch IntelliLink touchscreen interface. It's worth noting, though, that the full-size Sierra 1500 also gets Apple CarPlay for 2016, and the larger truck's satisfying 5.3-liter V8 isn't that much thirstier than the Colorado's optional V6. Moreover, the price difference may be less significant than you think.

If you're sold on a midsize truck, you'll definitely want to try the perennial sales champ: the redesigned 2016 Toyota Tacoma. With its higher ground clearance and superior approach angle, the Tacoma can tackle terrain that would be too much for the street-biased GMC, and its cabin design and technology are much improved. The aged Nissan Frontier ranks a distant third in most categories, but it's likely to be the most affordable entry point into midsize truck ownership. If you're interested in the diesel, it's worth your time to look at the full-size Ram 1500, which offers a diesel V6 in a broad range of cab styles. Nevertheless, the vast majority of midsize truck buyers should be pleased with the 2016 GMC Canyon's diverse collection of talents.