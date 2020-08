Used 2006 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

Carbone Subaru - Troy / New York

: ONYX BLACK exterior, SLE1 trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 22 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! LOW MILES - 45,236! Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, CD Player, 4x4, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC. ENGINE, 3.5L DOHC, 5-CYLINDER, MFI, POWER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, ENGINE, MFI (220 HP [164.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 225 lb.-ft. [303.7 N-m] @ 2800 rpm), POWER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes power door locks and windows, mirrors, outside rearview, foldaway, power and keyless entry, remote, REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY, TRAILER HITCH includes wiring harness. EXPERTS REPORT: newCarTestDrive.com explains "The GMC Canyon is a mid-size pickup designed to do what mid-size pickups do most. It's built primarily for carrying people and occasionally hauling heavy loads in the bed.". WHY BUY FROM US: Carbone Subaru of Troy is a premier new and used car dealership serving Albany, Rensselaer, East Greenbush and Watervliet region. If you want to upgrade your current ride to a new or like-new vehicle, head over to Carbone Subaru today. Our dealership is located in Troy, New York, but our loyal customer base extends into Albany, Rensselaer, East Greenbush, Watervliet and beyond. Pricing analysis performed on 8/6/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 GMC Canyon SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTDT196X68247350

Stock: U71870A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020