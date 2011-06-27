Vehicle overview

Buyers shopping the compact pickup segment typically look for rugged styling, multiple engine and body style choices and the availability of an off-road package. Some, such as small business owners and outdoor sports enthusiasts, also want plenty of power to tow their equipment and toys with. And the 2010 GMC Canyon has all those attributes, yet remains off our list of recommended small or midsize trucks.

There are two chief reasons we don't give the Canyon (or its Chevy Colorado cousin) much love. An aging cabin with subpar materials quality and seating comfort is one, while the performance of the four- and five-cylinder engines is lackluster compared to the more potent and refined inline-4s and V6s of its rivals. Yes, the Canyon is available with a burly 300-horsepower V8, but its thirst for gas kills what is likely the main reason people buy compact pickups -- better fuel economy than the full-sizers.

Like many also-rans in today's automotive marketplace, the 2010 GMC Canyon is essentially a competent vehicle. However, the traditional segment leaders, the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma, are better trucks in almost every regard. If you need V8 vigor in your smaller pickup, this GMC is worth a look, as only the Canyon and the Dodge Dakota offer eight-cylinders in this class. However, those seeking a thoroughly refined and up-to-date midsize pickup will likely be disappointed and should check the competition first.