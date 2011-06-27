Vehicle overview

The GMC Canyon debuted a few years ago as a replacement for the Sonoma. Being a compact pickup, the Canyon promises decent utility without the bulky size or elevated price one normally associates with a full-size pickup. On that aspect, the GMC delivers. But in many other areas, the Canyon is a disappointment.

A twin of the Chevy Colorado, the 2007 GMC Canyon differs chiefly in its front end design and little else. It's a handsome rig, but its available engines come up a bit short in backing up that tough-truck look. On paper, both "Vortec" engines look impressive. Equipped with double overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, electronic throttle control and, new for '07, variable valve timing, they're fully up to date with the latest technology, and reasonably fuel-efficient. But these are the only engines offered, and they're outmatched in terms of acceleration and pulling power when compared to the larger V6, and even V8, engines found in the top competing pickup trucks.

The other main drawback for the Canyon is its mediocre interior. Most folks buy and use compact pickups as daily drivers, and as a result, the trucks' cabins have become increasingly luxurious and refined. Although the Canyon's cabin is better than its predecessor's, it still trails the top trucks in this class -- the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier -- by a wide margin. Controls are well-placed and easy to use, but an abundance of hard plastic and so-so build quality makes the Canyon feel cheap.

In its favor, the Canyon offers a choice of several well-sorted suspension setups that provide impressive capability off-road or sporty handling dynamics on twisty blacktop. But in our editors' opinion, this isn't enough of a draw. If you're shopping for a smaller pickup, make sure to check out the offerings from Dodge, Nissan and Toyota before settling on the 2007 GMC Canyon.