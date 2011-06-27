  1. Home
2009 GMC Canyon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable price, composed handling on- and off-road, varied engine choices.
  • Non-V8 engines lack power, mediocre seat comfort, subpar build quality.
List Price Estimate
$4,245 - $6,301
Edmunds' Expert Review

While a new V8 engine option addresses past performance deficiencies, the 2009 GMC Canyon's passenger comfort and overall fit and finish still don't measure up to those of Japanese rivals.

Vehicle overview

Now entering its sixth model year, the GMC Canyon pickup still features many of the attributes a compact-truck shopper is looking for: rugged styling, multiple engine choices, several body styles, two- and four-wheel-drive configurations and the availability of a popular off-road package. Not only that, a major drawback of past models -- the absence of abundant power for heavy-duty hauling and towing -- has been rectified with a new 300-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 engine option on extended- and crew-cab models.

Unfortunately, the Canyon's aging cabin remains an Achilles' heel, as seating comfort and interior materials quality don't measure up when compared with more modern rivals. Moreover, once underway, the performance of the Canyon's four- and five-cylinder engines is forgettable. On a brighter note, StabiliTrak stability control is now standard on all models, and a new braking system should deliver greater stopping power and improved pedal feel, according to GMC.

Like many also-rans in today's automotive marketplace, the 2009 GMC Canyon is essentially a competent vehicle. However, the traditional segment leaders, the Nissan Frontier and the Toyota Tacoma, are better trucks in almost every regard. If you need V8 vigor in your midsize pickup, this GMC is worth a look, as only the Canyon and the Dodge Dakota offer eight cylinders in this class. However, those seeking a thoroughly refined and up-to-date midsize pickup should check the competition first.

2009 GMC Canyon models

The 2009 GMC Canyon is a compact truck available with two- or four-wheel drive in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. Crew cabs are equipped with a 5-foot cargo box, while other Canyons feature a 6-foot bed. There are three primary trim levels to choose from -- Work Truck, SLE and SLT -- with slightly different equipment allocations based on body style.

The regular-cab Work Truck comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a bedliner, a 60/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, cruise control and satellite radio. The regular-cab SLE model tacks on aluminum wheels, foglights, chrome interior accents and an upgraded radio with a CD player, but power accessories must be added at extra cost. The extended-cab SLE boasts full power accessories and remote keyless entry. The in-between Value crew-cab model basically shares the extended-cab SLE's equipment except for the chrome accents, which are included on the crew cab SLE model. The extended-cab SLT adds chrome wheels, a leather-trimmed interior and power heated front bucket seats, while the crew cab SLT comes with these features as well as a heavy-duty suspension.

Among the bundled options are the Z71 off-road suspension package (including larger wheels and tires, as well as skid plates and a locking rear differential on 4WD models) and the ZQ8 sport suspension package (including a lowered suspension, quicker steering and 18-inch wheels with performance tires), available only on 2WD extended- and crew-cab models with the new V8 engine. À la carte options on various models include 17- and 18-inch wheels, remote keyless entry, foglamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, running boards, a power sunroof, heated power-adjustable front seats, leather trim, front bucket seats and a six-CD changer.

2009 Highlights

The GMC Canyon receives numerous changes for 2009, the most welcome of which is the addition of a much-needed V8 engine option. Also, StabiliTrak, a bedliner and XM Satellite Radio are now standard fare, and the braking system has been upgraded. Finally, the base SL trim is no longer available, the sport suspension option returns after a brief absence, and there are a handful of exterior styling tweaks.

Performance & mpg

Two previous Canyon engines carry over from last year: the standard 2.9-liter four-cylinder with 185 hp and 190 pound-feet of torque, and an optional 3.7-liter inline five-cylinder producing 242 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque. There's also a new V8 that pumps out 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. The Work Truck and SLE models come standard with the 2.9-liter engine but can be equipped with the 3.7-liter engine. The 3.7 is standard in SLT models, and SLE and SLT trims can be outfitted with the V8.

The 2.9-liter four is paired with a standard five-speed manual transmission except in the crew cabs, which only come with a four-speed automatic. All manual-shift Canyons are eligible for an upgrade to the automatic, and the two larger engines are automatic only. Rear-wheel drive is standard. Four-wheel-drive models feature a shift-on-the-fly two-speed transfer case with push-button controls and an optional locking rear differential.

Fuel economy estimates start at an impressive 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined for 2WD models with the 2.9-liter engine; by the time you get to the top-of-the-line V8-powered crew cab, however, those numbers have dropped to 14/19/16.

Safety

The 2009 GMC Canyon comes standard with antilock brakes and OnStar emergency communications. Side curtain airbags are optional. In government front-impact crash tests, the GMC Canyon crew cab earned a perfect five stars for driver and front passenger protection. Other Canyons earned four stars in those tests. Side-impact testing of a crew cab with the optional side curtain airbags resulted in four stars out of five for front-occupant protection and five stars for rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing, the extended-cab Canyon garnered the highest possible "Good" rating, but the crew cab model was downgraded to the second-best "Average" mark. In side-impact testing without the optional side curtain airbags, the Canyon received the lowest rating of "Poor."

Driving

The 2009 GMC Canyon's cabin is relatively tranquil around town, though wind noise around the doors tends to increase at highway speeds. The four- and five-cylinder engines are smooth enough, but performance lags behind that of the larger V6s of the Canyon's competitors. The available four-speed automatic transmission doesn't offer as many gears as its rivals, though at least its shifts are smooth and well-timed. Those looking for abundant power and towing capability will, of course, want to specify the available 5.3-liter V8, which places the Canyon in the same league as its brawny V8-powered Dodge Dakota rival. The Canyon's standard suspension is calibrated for a soft and comfortable ride on pavement, while the available Z71 off-road suspension package improves off-road performance at the expense of on-road compliance. The ZQ8 sport suspension provides much crisper cornering response.

Interior

While its competitors have evolved over the years with higher levels of luxury and refinement, the GMC Canyon continues to use subpar materials and mediocre seat design. However, the Canyon does deserve high marks for the simple and straightforward layout of its controls and gauges. Rear legroom is a bit pinched on extended-cab and crew-cab models, while ingress and egress for rear passengers can be a bit of a challenge due to the smallish rear door openings. Out back, the Canyon's cargo boxes feature two-tier loading, and the dual-position removable tailgate can be secured partly open to support the placement of 4x8 sheets atop its wheelwells.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 GMC Canyon.

5(64%)
4(36%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Grandma Loves This Truck
GrandmaBooBoo,08/10/2009
Perfect vehicle for this disabled Grandma who loves to go camping with the kids.I neither have to plop down into nor hoist myself out of the seat. Lumbar support drivers seat is a godsend!Plenty of room in the crew cab for 3 children and leg room enough for taller adults too. Even the short bed has enough room for my mobility scooter AND all our camping gear.I don't know how others are driving to get ONLY 20MPG, because I consistently average slightly OVER 25 MPG on the highway and 18-19mpg in town. The OnStar is amazing!I can receive calls in remote areas where my cell phone does not work. This 5 cyl. truck has NO problem climbing mountains even fully loaded. I LOVE this truck!
Great truck
newowner,10/18/2009
Got this truck during cash C4C and love it. The cons: Lucky to get 15 miles per gallon in the city. The engine doesn't have a lot of punch starting from zero. Low clearance and not meant for off road if not 4X4. The pros: Great power on the highway. Has real punch once you get over 50. Quiet at high speeds, compared to other trucks. Smooth suspension, great on washboard, bumpy roads. Very comfortable with a lot of room, at least in the front. Great interior; I don't agree that it has too much plastic or seems cheap on the inside. Replaced tiny factory tires and it has a great, classic look now. Note:Toyota and Nissan are now copying big, boxy look of GMC trucks.
This truck saved my life
jequines,02/04/2011
Stabilitrac on this truck is the best thing I have ever had in a vehicle, driving through a blizzard in the mountains for 7hrs with 1/2 a foot of snow on the highway and this truck(2wd) with firestone winterforce tires handled it like a champ, no slipping no sliding it drove perfectly. gets great mileage 20city 28 hwy. By far the most powerful 4cyl pickup I test drove. Looks great and now have 40,000kms on it with no problems. Interior front seats are comfortable rear seat in ext cab are a joke, for children only. Truck tows my 3000 boat no problems and this little 2wd can get through suprisingly deep snow confidently. Would defn' buy another.
Beter then my tacoma by far
John Atmallis,11/15/2016
Value 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A)
Performance was based on the fact that it is a truck and a 4cyl. It is not fast or a sports car but for what it is performed great. quicker and holds the rode better then my Tacoma that is newer and has a 6 cyl in it and hasn't ever left me stranded or not start like my Tacoma continues to do.
See all 11 reviews of the 2009 GMC Canyon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2009 GMC Canyon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 GMC Canyon

Used 2009 GMC Canyon Overview

The Used 2009 GMC Canyon is offered in the following submodels: Canyon Crew Cab, Canyon Regular Cab, Canyon Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), Value 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), Value 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 GMC Canyon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 GMC Canyons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 GMC Canyon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 GMC Canyon.

Can't find a used 2009 GMC Canyons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Canyon for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,390.

Find a used GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,456.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Canyon for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,738.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,005.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 GMC Canyon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

