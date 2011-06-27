Vehicle overview

Now entering its sixth model year, the GMC Canyon pickup still features many of the attributes a compact-truck shopper is looking for: rugged styling, multiple engine choices, several body styles, two- and four-wheel-drive configurations and the availability of a popular off-road package. Not only that, a major drawback of past models -- the absence of abundant power for heavy-duty hauling and towing -- has been rectified with a new 300-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 engine option on extended- and crew-cab models.

Unfortunately, the Canyon's aging cabin remains an Achilles' heel, as seating comfort and interior materials quality don't measure up when compared with more modern rivals. Moreover, once underway, the performance of the Canyon's four- and five-cylinder engines is forgettable. On a brighter note, StabiliTrak stability control is now standard on all models, and a new braking system should deliver greater stopping power and improved pedal feel, according to GMC.

Like many also-rans in today's automotive marketplace, the 2009 GMC Canyon is essentially a competent vehicle. However, the traditional segment leaders, the Nissan Frontier and the Toyota Tacoma, are better trucks in almost every regard. If you need V8 vigor in your midsize pickup, this GMC is worth a look, as only the Canyon and the Dodge Dakota offer eight cylinders in this class. However, those seeking a thoroughly refined and up-to-date midsize pickup should check the competition first.