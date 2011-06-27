Used 2006 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
My Canyon

gmc_man9, 02/24/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I went from regular cab Sierra to the extended cab Canyon. At first I wasn't a happy guy, but this truck will grow on you. I put a bug guard and a soft tonneau cover on my silver Canyon. Do I get the compliments. I get 21 MPG around town with the 4 CYL. I have friends who have extended cab Ford Rangers and it seems as if the Canyon is more roomy. Have owned many vehicles since I started driving, my Canyon by far has to be my favorite.

body frame rust very bad

jorge, 07/07/2016
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

body frame rust really bad my is a 2006 and is really rusty cheap material

Consider this

Larry, 11/30/2006
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

Americans have gotten way too obsessed and spoiled with huge engines and interior options. I wanted a basic truck with adequate power and simple interior appointments. Bigger and more luxurious isn't always better. I have owned other trucks with more cubic inches and a lot more bells and whistles and so far I enjoy this truck more. It reminds me of the first truck I owned, a base Toyota 4WD SR5, only the Canyon now costs a lot less than Toyota....less is more!

Bought cause it was cheap

faulknerhanover, 11/14/2006
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck because it was cheap and had a 0% finance rate, but I love the thing. It has a great ride and the 5 speed manual transmission shifts great. It is a truck to get me around for a,while, but I ended up loving it.

Rusted brakes

D&D P, 08/21/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I had to replace the front rotors and beerings due to rust. The rotors where so rusted they could not be turned. The rotors where so rusted it interfered with the anti-lock brakes. I'm writing a letter to GMC with the problem i had.

