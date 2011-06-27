Used 2006 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

My Canyon gmc_man9 , 02/24/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I went from regular cab Sierra to the extended cab Canyon. At first I wasn't a happy guy, but this truck will grow on you. I put a bug guard and a soft tonneau cover on my silver Canyon. Do I get the compliments. I get 21 MPG around town with the 4 CYL. I have friends who have extended cab Ford Rangers and it seems as if the Canyon is more roomy. Have owned many vehicles since I started driving, my Canyon by far has to be my favorite. Report Abuse

body frame rust very bad jorge , 07/07/2016 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful body frame rust really bad my is a 2006 and is really rusty cheap material

Consider this Larry , 11/30/2006 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Americans have gotten way too obsessed and spoiled with huge engines and interior options. I wanted a basic truck with adequate power and simple interior appointments. Bigger and more luxurious isn't always better. I have owned other trucks with more cubic inches and a lot more bells and whistles and so far I enjoy this truck more. It reminds me of the first truck I owned, a base Toyota 4WD SR5, only the Canyon now costs a lot less than Toyota....less is more!

Bought cause it was cheap faulknerhanover , 11/14/2006 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this truck because it was cheap and had a 0% finance rate, but I love the thing. It has a great ride and the 5 speed manual transmission shifts great. It is a truck to get me around for a,while, but I ended up loving it.