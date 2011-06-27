Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,083
|$4,713
|$5,616
|Clean
|$2,839
|$4,334
|$5,156
|Average
|$2,350
|$3,576
|$4,237
|Rough
|$1,861
|$2,818
|$3,317
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,080
|$5,011
|$5,534
|Clean
|$3,757
|$4,608
|$5,081
|Average
|$3,110
|$3,802
|$4,175
|Rough
|$2,464
|$2,996
|$3,269
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,541
|$5,280
|$6,245
|Clean
|$3,260
|$4,855
|$5,734
|Average
|$2,699
|$4,006
|$4,711
|Rough
|$2,138
|$3,157
|$3,689
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,852
|$4,013
|$4,659
|Clean
|$2,626
|$3,691
|$4,278
|Average
|$2,174
|$3,045
|$3,515
|Rough
|$1,722
|$2,400
|$2,752
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,318
|$3,414
|$4,022
|Clean
|$2,134
|$3,139
|$3,693
|Average
|$1,767
|$2,590
|$3,035
|Rough
|$1,399
|$2,041
|$2,376
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,433
|$4,740
|$5,467
|Clean
|$3,161
|$4,359
|$5,020
|Average
|$2,617
|$3,597
|$4,125
|Rough
|$2,072
|$2,834
|$3,230
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,252
|$4,814
|$5,679
|Clean
|$2,995
|$4,427
|$5,214
|Average
|$2,479
|$3,652
|$4,284
|Rough
|$1,964
|$2,878
|$3,355
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,000
|$4,212
|$4,886
|Clean
|$2,762
|$3,873
|$4,486
|Average
|$2,287
|$3,196
|$3,686
|Rough
|$1,811
|$2,518
|$2,886
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,714
|$5,448
|$6,410
|Clean
|$3,420
|$5,010
|$5,885
|Average
|$2,831
|$4,134
|$4,836
|Rough
|$2,243
|$3,258
|$3,786
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,838
|$5,328
|$6,156
|Clean
|$3,534
|$4,899
|$5,652
|Average
|$2,926
|$4,042
|$4,644
|Rough
|$2,318
|$3,186
|$3,636
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,116
|$2,476
|$2,681
|Clean
|$1,948
|$2,277
|$2,461
|Average
|$1,613
|$1,878
|$2,022
|Rough
|$1,277
|$1,480
|$1,584
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,897
|$4,152
|$4,850
|Clean
|$2,668
|$3,818
|$4,453
|Average
|$2,208
|$3,151
|$3,659
|Rough
|$1,749
|$2,483
|$2,865
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,891
|$3,742
|$4,219
|Clean
|$2,662
|$3,441
|$3,873
|Average
|$2,203
|$2,839
|$3,183
|Rough
|$1,745
|$2,238
|$2,492
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,006
|$5,948
|$7,025
|Clean
|$3,688
|$5,470
|$6,450
|Average
|$3,053
|$4,513
|$5,300
|Rough
|$2,419
|$3,556
|$4,150