Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,083$4,713$5,616
Clean$2,839$4,334$5,156
Average$2,350$3,576$4,237
Rough$1,861$2,818$3,317
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,080$5,011$5,534
Clean$3,757$4,608$5,081
Average$3,110$3,802$4,175
Rough$2,464$2,996$3,269
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,541$5,280$6,245
Clean$3,260$4,855$5,734
Average$2,699$4,006$4,711
Rough$2,138$3,157$3,689
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,852$4,013$4,659
Clean$2,626$3,691$4,278
Average$2,174$3,045$3,515
Rough$1,722$2,400$2,752
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,318$3,414$4,022
Clean$2,134$3,139$3,693
Average$1,767$2,590$3,035
Rough$1,399$2,041$2,376
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,433$4,740$5,467
Clean$3,161$4,359$5,020
Average$2,617$3,597$4,125
Rough$2,072$2,834$3,230
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,252$4,814$5,679
Clean$2,995$4,427$5,214
Average$2,479$3,652$4,284
Rough$1,964$2,878$3,355
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,000$4,212$4,886
Clean$2,762$3,873$4,486
Average$2,287$3,196$3,686
Rough$1,811$2,518$2,886
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,714$5,448$6,410
Clean$3,420$5,010$5,885
Average$2,831$4,134$4,836
Rough$2,243$3,258$3,786
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,838$5,328$6,156
Clean$3,534$4,899$5,652
Average$2,926$4,042$4,644
Rough$2,318$3,186$3,636
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,116$2,476$2,681
Clean$1,948$2,277$2,461
Average$1,613$1,878$2,022
Rough$1,277$1,480$1,584
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,897$4,152$4,850
Clean$2,668$3,818$4,453
Average$2,208$3,151$3,659
Rough$1,749$2,483$2,865
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,891$3,742$4,219
Clean$2,662$3,441$3,873
Average$2,203$2,839$3,183
Rough$1,745$2,238$2,492
Estimated values
2006 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,006$5,948$7,025
Clean$3,688$5,470$6,450
Average$3,053$4,513$5,300
Rough$2,419$3,556$4,150
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,134 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,139 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,134 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,139 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,134 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,139 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 GMC Canyon ranges from $1,399 to $4,022, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.