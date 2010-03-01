Used 2010 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me
- 101,450 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- 177,311 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,950
- 189,731 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499
- 29,209 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,988
- 109,268 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
- 134,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,997
- 52,227 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,899
- 117,620 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 68,353 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998
- 74,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,694
- 167,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,895
- 165,670 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
- 72,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,800
- 75,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,995
- 120,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,992
- 133,015 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,991
- 111,323 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995
juliancasta,01/03/2010
I wanted a small truck to haul small loads. I wanted an American truck. So far its not that bad, its really good on the highway, not that much noise. The seats could be better, but they are ok. The cd player though does have an old style to it. One weird thing, on the armrest there is a cassette tape case holder. Who uses cassettes anymore, it's a waste of space. It's easy to drive, my wife likes to drive it. It needs a place for your change, you don't have a storage place on the dash for your change or anything important. I haven't yet taken it offroad.
