Used 2010 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. You can tell this 2011 GMC Canyon has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 72,212mi and appears with a showroom shine. The interior of this GMC Canyon SLE1 has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2011 GMC Canyon: The 2011 GMC Canyon falls in the compact pickup truck category and is a sister vehicle to the Chevrolet Colorado. Base pricing starts at $17,000, making it one of the most affordable entry-level trucks available. The Canyon has been praised by reviewers for its simple and straightforward layout of interior controls and gauges. Properly equipped with the Z85 towing package on the optional V8 engine, the 2010 Canyon can tow up to 6,000 pounds. It competes directly with the Nissan Frontier and the Toyota Tacoma. Fuel economy is estimated at 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 GMC Canyon SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTE5MFE5B8115117

Stock: 115117

Certified Pre-Owned: No

