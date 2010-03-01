Used 2010 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

1,083 listings
Canyon Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Green
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon SLE

    101,450 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon SLE

    177,311 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck in White
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck

    189,731 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon SLE

    29,209 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,988

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon SLE

    109,268 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon SLE in Silver
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon SLE

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon SLE

    134,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,997

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLT in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLT

    52,227 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,899

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon SLE in Silver
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon SLE

    117,620 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck in White
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck

    68,353 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon Value in White
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon Value

    74,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,694

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon Value in Red
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon Value

    167,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,895

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLT in White
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLT

    165,670 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLE

    72,461 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,800

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLE

    75,178 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck in White
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck

    120,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,992

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon SLE in Red
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon SLE

    133,015 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,991

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Canyon SLE in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Canyon SLE

    111,323 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Canyon

Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Not that bad
juliancasta,01/03/2010
I wanted a small truck to haul small loads. I wanted an American truck. So far its not that bad, its really good on the highway, not that much noise. The seats could be better, but they are ok. The cd player though does have an old style to it. One weird thing, on the armrest there is a cassette tape case holder. Who uses cassettes anymore, it's a waste of space. It's easy to drive, my wife likes to drive it. It needs a place for your change, you don't have a storage place on the dash for your change or anything important. I haven't yet taken it offroad.
