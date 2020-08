Used 2017 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota

One Owner! Hard to Find Diesel Duramax Motor with all the options from factory. NADA Bank book is $31950.00 with the options and miles, this is a great deal!!!! I have been driving this truck and its perfect, it is on the lot now ready to sell come in drive it love it and buy it! Mileage is great, and power too. Factory Bumper to Bumper, Remote Starter, Navigation, Heated Seats Factory warranty 5 year 60k Save Thousands from new. The paint is in great shape and condition. The front windshield is in excellent condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. This vehicle had one previous owner. Tires Look like new still. Come over and be an Empire Buyer Today! If you don't see it on the lot? I'm Driving it! Love this truck!! NADA LINK https://www.nadaguides.com/Cars/2017/GMC/Canyon/Crew-Cab-SLT-4WD-T-Diesel/Values

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTP6DE12H1165804

Stock: 2150

Certified Pre-Owned: No