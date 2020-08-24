Used 2017 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon SLE

    10,399 miles
    Great Deal

    $29,403

    $5,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon SLT in White
    certified

    2017 GMC Canyon SLT

    23,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon Denali in Red
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon Denali

    36,824 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,998

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon in White
    certified

    2017 GMC Canyon

    25,247 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $2,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon SLT in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon SLT

    49,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,999

    $4,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon SLT in White
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon SLT

    22,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,875

    $2,793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon SLT in Gray
    certified

    2017 GMC Canyon SLT

    44,336 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,994

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon SLE

    32,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,250

    $2,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon Denali in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon Denali

    35,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,999

    $4,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon SLE

    20,085 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,986

    $2,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon Denali in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon Denali

    48,460 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,995

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon Denali in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon Denali

    36,193 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,997

    $2,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon SLT in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon SLT

    30,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,995

    $2,935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon SLT in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon SLT

    45,712 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,990

    $2,952 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon in Gray
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon

    43,812 miles
    Great Deal

    $23,999

    $2,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon in Gray
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon

    19,154 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,890

    $1,481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon SLT in Red
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon SLT

    16,543 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,154

    $1,910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Canyon in Silver
    used

    2017 GMC Canyon

    28,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,263

    $1,589 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,083 listings
Overall Consumer Rating
4.314 Reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 1
    (7%)
GM 8sp problems!!
R. E. Alexander,09/10/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
After a few thousand miles of driving this new car , it had a transmission shutter due to the locking converter on the 8sp to cause the whole truck to shake, New fancy trans fluid, new locking converter and then new transmission did not help! GM customer care said I was not the only one, they had many complaints, but as to date have not done a fix/redesign. They use high performance fluid with metal flakes to try and help, but this is a lemon!!! Many times dealer will claim they can't repeat the issue , but all know GM has a big issue, they finally paid me off , so I could trade for another Non - GM Truck. Beware !!!!!!!
Report abuse
