Used 2017 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2017 GMC Canyon. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Canyon 2WD SLT has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 44,323mi put on this GMC. This Green GMC is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. More information about the 2017 GMC Canyon: The GMC Canyon fits the bill for people who need a decent amount of utility but who don't want to deal with driving a full-sized pickup truck everywhere they go. As trucks have gotten more capable, they've also gotten bigger. Modern, full sized trucks are simply too big to be practical in many situations these days. Enter the GMC Canyon, with a footprint not much bigger than the average family sedan; it's maneuverable but still rugged enough for all of the jobs that can only be dealt with by a true pickup truck. The GMC Canyon competes with other compact trucks such as the Toyota Tacoma and the Nissan Frontier. Strengths of this model include Powerful engines, relatively compact footprint, towing capacity, available 4-wheel drive, good fuel economy, and quiet ride We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTG5DEN8H1216583

Stock: H1216583

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-03-2020