Used 2017 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me
- 10,399 milesGreat Deal
$29,403$5,887 Below Market
Vaden Nissan of Statesboro - Statesboro / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15031 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner.Value-Neighbor-Service ,That's the Vaden Way! Vaden Nissan of Statesboro now has this 2017 GMC Canyon SLE1 in Summit White nicely equipped with BLUETOOTH/HANDSFREE PHONE, ONE OWNER, SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, AWD/4X4/FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, PREMIUM WHEELS, SOUND PACKAGE - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, and TOW PACKAGE TRAILER PACKAGE 4WD, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo 8" Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6CEN3H1213716
Stock: H1213716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2017 GMC Canyon SLT23,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,995
North Park Chevrolet - Castroville / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 23,251! WAS $33,995, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! 4WD SLT trim. Navigation, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat GMC 4WD SLT with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and JET BLACK LEATHER APPOINTED FRT SEATING interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 308 HP at 6800 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESAUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM with USB ports and auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and "Shop" with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. You can customize your content with audio, weather and more. 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, 4-Wheel ABS.EXPERTS RAVE"Wind and road noise is pleasantly silenced at highway speeds. Despite its utilitarian intentEXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $33,995.VISIT US TODAYNorth Park Chevrolet is the newest member of the Kahlig Auto Group. We offer up front Posted Prices, a 48 hour return policy, and trade appraisals guaranteed for 10 days. We strive to offer the utmost in customer service to achieve the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6DEN1H1184895
Stock: H1184895
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 36,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,998
CarMax Texas Stadium (Irving) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irving / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP6EE16H1197788
Stock: 19332380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 GMC Canyon25,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,995$2,327 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Buick GMC - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
GMC Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner. TRAILERING PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, AUDIO SYSTEM, 4.2' DIAGONAL COLOR DIS. DIFFERENTIAL, AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? BUY from the #1 GM Certified dealer in MINNESOTA and get the experience you WANT and DESERVE! Market Prices are updated daily using the KBB Price Advisor.This saves time, no need to hassle/negotiate, and the best part. no pressure. PURCHASE from a knowledgeable consultant at a fair price in a timely manner AND get the Luther Advantage: WARRANTY, GAS DISCOUNTS, and more. Don't see IT - we might have IT. ***STOP IN, CALL OR TEXT*** Experience the LUTHER BROOKDALE difference TODAY! SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE 172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 3-Month trial of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Includes two maintenance visits with the GMC CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program, $0 Deductible, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee , 24/7 Roadside Assistance , CarFax Vehicle History Report , 12-Month/12 OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE Check whet
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH5BEN2H1285097
Stock: P13008
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 49,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,999$4,067 Below Market
Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
One Owner! Hard to Find Diesel Duramax Motor with all the options from factory. NADA Bank book is $31950.00 with the options and miles, this is a great deal!!!! I have been driving this truck and its perfect, it is on the lot now ready to sell come in drive it love it and buy it! Mileage is great, and power too. Factory Bumper to Bumper, Remote Starter, Navigation, Heated Seats Factory warranty 5 year 60k Save Thousands from new. The paint is in great shape and condition. The front windshield is in excellent condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. This vehicle had one previous owner. Tires Look like new still. Come over and be an Empire Buyer Today! If you don't see it on the lot? I'm Driving it! Love this truck!! NADA LINK https://www.nadaguides.com/Cars/2017/GMC/Canyon/Crew-Cab-SLT-4WD-T-Diesel/Values
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP6DE12H1165804
Stock: 2150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,875$2,793 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
People everywhere will love the way this 2017 GMC Canyon SLT drives with features like a remote starter, backup camera, a navigation system, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Complete with a sharp white exterior and a jet black interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6DENXH1182675
Stock: 7124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 GMC Canyon SLT44,336 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,994
Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 GMC Canyon. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Canyon 2WD SLT has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 44,323mi put on this GMC. This Green GMC is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. More information about the 2017 GMC Canyon: The GMC Canyon fits the bill for people who need a decent amount of utility but who don't want to deal with driving a full-sized pickup truck everywhere they go. As trucks have gotten more capable, they've also gotten bigger. Modern, full sized trucks are simply too big to be practical in many situations these days. Enter the GMC Canyon, with a footprint not much bigger than the average family sedan; it's maneuverable but still rugged enough for all of the jobs that can only be dealt with by a true pickup truck. The GMC Canyon competes with other compact trucks such as the Toyota Tacoma and the Nissan Frontier. Strengths of this model include Powerful engines, relatively compact footprint, towing capacity, available 4-wheel drive, good fuel economy, and quiet ride We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG5DEN8H1216583
Stock: H1216583
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 32,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,250$2,156 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP INCLUDES STANDARD EQUIPMENT**, **NAVIGATION FROM TELEMATICS**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **WIFI HOTSPOT**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG5CEA5H1147035
Stock: 44222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 35,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,999$4,502 Below Market
Charles Gabus Ford - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP6EE19H1256963
Stock: 970511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,986$2,550 Below Market
John Donoghue Automotive - Whiteville / North Carolina
CREW SHORT BOX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG5CEN5H1273088
Stock: 125161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2019
- 48,460 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
JUST REPRICED FROM $29,995, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! 4WD Denali trim. Navigation, Heated/Cooled Seats, 4x4, Bed Liner, Aluminum Wheels. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat. MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.EXPERTS RAVE"Wind and road noise is pleasantly silenced at highway speeds. Despite its utilitarian intent, the Canyon is an easy place to spend a day." -Edmunds.com.A GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $29,995.MORE ABOUT USAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6EEN4H1154859
Stock: U1154859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 36,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,997$2,017 Below Market
Lake Chevrolet - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
: CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 36,193! WAS $34,990, PRICED TO MOVE $1,100 below NADA Retail! FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera, Bed Liner SEE MORE! WHY BUY FROM LAKE CHEVROLET?: Lake Chevrolet is proud to be one of the premier dealerships serving Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin. Formerly Braeger Chevrolet same Ownership and location since 1923! Our commitment to Customer Service is second to none, having won the Highest Customer Satisfaction Rating in Milwaukee from Chevrolet, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award and recipient of Wisconsin Chevrolet Dealer of the Year, as well as having an A+ Rating with the Wisconsin BBB. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM with USB ports and auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and "Shop" with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. You can customize your content with audio, weather and more. (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "Wind and road noise is pleasantly silenced at highway speeds. Despite its utilitarian intent, the Canyon is an easy place to spend a day.". Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6EEN8H1266807
Stock: C6496E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 30,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,995$2,935 Below Market
East Hills Chevrolet of Freeport - Freeport / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6DEN7H1251418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,990$2,952 Below Market
Homan Chevrolet Buick - Waupun / Wisconsin
2.8L Duramax Diesel! This truck has the hard to find diesel motor, rated at 28 MPG highway with 4WD! This is a nicely equipped SLT with heated leather seats, Bose premium audio, backup camera, in-dash navigation, and the trailer tow package!All of our vehicles are fully inspected by our expert technicians. We pride ourselves on giving the best prices in a very relaxed atmosphere and we offer a selection of over 400 new and pre-owned vehicles over our 4 locations. We have been in business for over 40 years and we are committed to customer satisfaction during and after the sale. Homan's Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty is included on vehicles 8 years old and newer and under 80,000 miles! See dealer for details. Some restrictions may apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP6DE14H1286236
Stock: P3434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 43,812 milesGreat Deal
$23,999$2,366 Below Market
Central Maine Toyota Scion - Waterville / Maine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6BEN9H1312163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,890$1,481 Below Market
East Carolina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Greenville / North Carolina
Local trade. Just in! Serviced and ready to go! 4x2. Automatic, cloth interior, back up camera, steps, hard tonneau cover, towing. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! For questions, please text us at 252-220-9361. Dont hesitate to call East Carolina, this GMC Canyon wont be here long!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH5BEN1H1165114
Stock: 200340A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 16,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,154$1,910 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
When you're ready for an automotive upgrade, try this 2017 GMC Canyon SLT on for size, which features a remote starter, backup camera, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and digital display. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. With a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Rocking a sleek dk. red exterior and a jet black interior, this car is a great pick. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6DEN8H1310993
Stock: 7122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,263$1,589 Below Market
Jenkins Chevrolet of Venice - Venice / Florida
Recent Arrival! This good looking 2017 GMC Canyon RWD in Quicksilver Metallic is eligible for GM Certification and features a fuel efficient V6 Engine with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission boasting an impressive 18/25 City/Highway MPG. Call today to schedule a test drive.GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange ProgramPre-owned vehicle prices do not include tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee, service reconditioning fees, transportation or GM Certification charges. Clean CarfaxÂ refers to no structural or frame damage. Pictures are for illustration purposes only, and dealer is not responsible for printing errors. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where general site info, factory rebates, incentives options or vehicle features and prices may be listed incorrectly as we receive data from multiple sources. Please verify prices with a store manager by contacting us at 352-622-2264 or by visiting the dealership. Retail prices on used vehicles are obtained using multiple third party tools/sites. Our advertised price is based on market conditions and product demands. Prices are subject to change. Warranties will vary by vehicle. In-person, phone, text and email offers are not final until both parties have signed documentation. Please see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Canyon with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG5BEN8H1244484
Stock: CP0239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
