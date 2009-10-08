Used 2009 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

1,083 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Canyon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,083 listings
  • 2009 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon SLE

    134,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,997

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon SLE in Silver
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon SLE

    117,620 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck in White
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck

    68,353 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon Value in White
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon Value

    74,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,694

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon Value in Red
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon Value

    167,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,895

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck in White
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck

    120,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,992

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon SLE in Red
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon SLE

    133,015 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,991

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon SLE

    117,532 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,525

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon SLE in Gray
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon SLE

    142,302 miles

    $13,825

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Canyon SLE in Silver
    used

    2009 GMC Canyon SLE

    109,296 miles

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Green
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon SLE

    101,450 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon SLE

    177,311 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Canyon SLE in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Canyon SLE

    90,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,495

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck in White
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck

    189,731 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon SLE

    29,209 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,988

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2010 GMC Canyon SLE

    109,268 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Canyon SL in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Canyon SL

    154,726 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,372

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Canyon SLE in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Canyon SLE

    139,875 miles

    $9,778

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Canyon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,083 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2009 GMC Canyon

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Canyon

Read recent reviews for the GMC Canyon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.611 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (36%)
Grandma Loves This Truck
GrandmaBooBoo,08/10/2009
Perfect vehicle for this disabled Grandma who loves to go camping with the kids.I neither have to plop down into nor hoist myself out of the seat. Lumbar support drivers seat is a godsend!Plenty of room in the crew cab for 3 children and leg room enough for taller adults too. Even the short bed has enough room for my mobility scooter AND all our camping gear.I don't know how others are driving to get ONLY 20MPG, because I consistently average slightly OVER 25 MPG on the highway and 18-19mpg in town. The OnStar is amazing!I can receive calls in remote areas where my cell phone does not work. This 5 cyl. truck has NO problem climbing mountains even fully loaded. I LOVE this truck!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Canyon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Canyon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings