Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2018 GMC Canyon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gasoline V6 and four-cylinder diesel engines tow more than rivals
  • Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
  • Comfortable ride over most surfaces
  • Front seats can feel small to larger people
  • Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
  • Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
List Price Range
$30,990 - $41,333
Which Canyon does Edmunds recommend?

We like the SLE trim level for the 2018 GMC Canyon. While the SLT and Denali get more luxury appointments, the SLE is a better value and is available with almost all the same equipment. The SLE gets upgraded interior trim materials from the lower-level SL, and an upgraded 8-inch-touchscreen version of the IntelliLink infotainment interface, smartphone connectivity and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Off-road, safety and convenience packages are also available should you want them.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

While midsize trucks aren't as robust as their full-size brethren, they still offer an impressive amount of capability. They're also easier to park and typically get better fuel economy. For a solid example of the breed, check out the 2018 GMC Canyon.

With the Canyon, which is a marginally more upscale version of the Chevy Colorado pickup, you get those midsize truck traits plus a comfortable highway ride and a stout maximum tow rating of 7,700 pounds. The Colorado also offers a strong 308-horsepower V6 engine or a fuel-efficient four-cylinder diesel. Lots of optional features, such as forward collision warning and an 8-inch infotainment system, round out the Canyon's appeal.

The Canyon does have some drawbacks, such as limited off-road ability and front seats that can feel a little confining for some folks. Overall, though, we think GMC's Canyon is a smart pick for a midsize truck.

Notably, we picked the 2018 GMC Canyon Diesel as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars and Best Pickup Trucks for 2018.

2018 GMC Canyon models

The 2018 GMC Canyon is a midsize pickup offered in two- and four-seat extended-cab and five-seat crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and five trim levels to choose from: SL, base Canyon, SLE, SLT and the top-of-the-line Denali.

Although the GMC Canyon is a more upscale version of its Chevy Colorado sibling, there is an entry-level trim called the SL. The SL is offered only with the extended cab. It lacks rear seats and it comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission, 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, a four-way power driver seat (with manual recline), a tilt-only steering wheel, power windows, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, voice commands, a USB port and a six-speaker sound system.

The next step up is the base Canyon trim, which is available in both extended-cab and crew-cab body styles and adds a six-speed automatic transmission (optional or standard, depending on the configuration) and fold-up rear jump seats (extended-cab models only). A 3.6-liter V6 engine (308 hp and 275 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission is also optional or standard here depending on the configuration.

Significantly, the base Canyon can be ordered with some options packages that aren't available on the SL. Notable features to look out for include remote keyless entry, an easy-lift tailgate, cruise control and a trailering package.

Instead of picking options packages for the base Canyon, you could just upgrade to the SLE. It gets you most of the above as standard, plus 17-inch wheels, power side mirrors, upgraded interior trim materials, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OnStar connectivity (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot) and three extra USB ports.

Much like the base Canyon, the SLE gets most of its options in packages. The All-Terrain package (essentially GMC's equivalent of the off-road-focused Colorado Z71) bundles 17-inch dark-tinted alloy wheels and all-terrain tires, an off-road-oriented suspension, a rear locking differential, hill descent control, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat and distinctive cloth upholstery. The optional SLE Convenience package includes automatic climate control, remote start and a sliding rear window.

Even with all those available options, a few things are still left on the table, and right near the top, there's the SLT trim. It gets all the SLE's standard equipment plus the contents of the SLE Convenience package. It also comes standard with the 3.6-liter V6 engine, 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery and the All-Terrain package's front seating upgrades (power adjustments and heating).

Both the SLE and SLT can be equipped with the optional Driver Alert package that features forward collision warning and lane departure warning. Other optional extras include the turbocharged 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp and 369 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic. An upgraded seven-speaker Bose audio system is also among the extras.

If you want all the creature comforts GMC can throw at you, there's the Canyon Denali. The Denali gets the SLT's equipment plus the contents of the Driver Alert package, the upgraded Bose audio system, navigation, chrome 20-inch wheels, cargo lamps, a spray-in bedliner, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless charging for compatible cellphones and a heated steering wheel.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 GMC Canyon Denali Crew Cab (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD | 5-foot-1-inch bed).

Driving

8.0
Our Denali tester had 3.6-liter V6, which provides solid thrust. Though bulky for a midsize truck, it steers and brakes more tidily than its competition. When it comes to overall performance for midsize pickups, only the mechanically identical Chevrolet Colorado can compete.

Acceleration

8.5
The Canyon's revised 3.6-liter V6 pulls with authority from low revs, and compared to the outgoing engine it sounds and feels less coarse at high rpm. Our fully optioned Canyon Denali 4x4 test truck reached 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is quicker than the Nissan Frontier or Toyota Tacoma.

Braking

7.5
The brakes are easy to modulate and inspire confidence in routine driving conditions. This firm pedal becomes vague in moderately hard stops, though the truck remained composed during aggressive panic stops. Our panic stop from 60 mph required 122 feet, a good result.

Steering

7.5
The steering has appropriate weighting but lacks feel. Good buildup of effort makes it easy to maintain a steady course within your lane. On winding roads, the truck threads its way through switchbacks with commendable precision, but the slow ratio does keep the driver's hands busy.

Handling

8.0
Confident, reasonably carlike handling is a strength. Body roll is present but not excessive. You're not going to find many 4,600-pound pickups that feel sporty while cornering, but the Canyon comports itself well in any everyday driving situation. That said, it does feel large in tight confines.

Drivability

8.0
The shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission are admirably smooth. The transmission wants to stay in higher gears in the name of fuel economy, but it's much more willing to downshift than the six-speed in the 2015 and 2016 Canyons, and it's far more agreeable than the Toyota Tacoma's.

Comfort

8.0
While unmistakably a pickup from the outside, the Canyon's cabin comfort and features are far from basic. It's fundamentally refined, with very good noise isolation and effective climate control. The Canyon is easily up for long road trips — an unusual trait in a midsize pickup.

Seat comfort

8.0
Upmarket Denali's seats accommodate a wider range of people than the Colorado's. Good comfort on long drives despite firm backrests and a slight lack of lateral support. The back seat has a flat, upright backrest with little thigh support but manages to fit adults with decent comfort on short trips.

Ride comfort

7.5
It swallows pavement irregularities well enough. Driving a pickup over rough roads without any cargo in the bed usually results in a bouncy ride, and the GMC Canyon doesn't fully escape this reality. But it never feels out of sorts, and with a few hundred pounds in the bed, it settles down nicely.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Wind and road noise is pleasantly silenced at highway speeds. Although the engine can sound unrefined during hard acceleration, the cockpit remains pretty quiet. Despite its utilitarian intent, the Canyon is an easy place to spend a day. This is a civilized place to be.

Climate control

8.0
The two-knob interface is simple and easy to use. The automatic climate control capably maintains the target temperature and can cool the cabin down rapidly. Vents are good-sized and easy to aim.

Interior

8.0
The Canyon's interior (and that of the nearly identical Chevy Colorado) is logically laid out. Simple knob interfaces are effective and easy to use without looking. The infotainment system is showing its age. This Denali has more creature comforts inside than any other midsize pickup.

Ease of use

7.5
The cabin's physical buttons and knobs are logically placed and fall readily to hand. The IntelliLink infotainment interface's screen flow, however, can confound at times when using the radio or navigation controls for which there are no redundant hard keys.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The Canyon's seat is high enough off the ground that it takes almost as much effort to get in and out as with a full-size truck. The step bars will help shorter drivers a bit but are in the way for taller drivers. Backseat access hampered by narrow doors and high step.

Driving position

8.5
The steering wheel telescopes far more than a Tacoma's and has a suitable grip diameter. Very large range for driver seat height. Tall drivers may not even need to set the seat all the way down. Natural-feeling leg position unlike in the Tacoma.

Roominess

7.5
Space is plentiful up front for even the tallest of drivers. The rear seats have an abundance of headroom, but taller folks may run out of legroom. This cabin isn't nearly as wide as that of the Ridgeline, which also boasts better rear legroom.

Visibility

7.5
The Canyon affords a commanding view of the road ahead thanks to tall windows and large windshield. Side mirrors are of average size. Rear-quarter visibility is OK but not great. A rearview camera is standard but has a somewhat murky display.

Quality

8.0
The Canyon is built for tough conditions but doesn't skimp on interior quality. Controls have a solid and satisfying heft, and there weren't any creaks to be heard. Except for the Ridgeline, the GMC and Chevy twins have the best build quality in the class.

Utility

7.0
Tow ratings lead the class, but the bed is rather basic compared to competitors, and the tailgate lip and bed sides are high. Handy bumper steps help. When it's time to haul things inside instead of people, the backseat folding design is not nearly as well-executed as the competition.

Small-item storage

7.0
Very deep console bin, reasonable glovebox, average cupholders. Front door storage is limited to very shallow pockets and a tiny cupholder. There are storage compartments under the rear-seat bottoms, but they're awfully small. The Ridgeline does a better job.

Cargo space

5.0
In-cab cargo space isn't nearly as useful as in the Tacoma or Ridgeline because the rear seatbacks simply fold down atop the seat bottoms and create a high, uneven space. You can fold the seat bottoms up instead, but there's not much under there because of the bulky seat base design.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The outboard rear seats both offer LATCH points, although the tether anchors are difficult to access. Larger rear-facing seats will impinge on front-seat travel. The rear-seat height means getting seats and infants into the rear requires lifting, which may be troublesome to shorter buyers.

Towing

8.5
The max tow rating is 7,000 pounds, which is 500 pounds more than competitors. Diesel variants are rated to tow 7,700 pounds. Tow-haul mode modifies only the transmission shift points. The Denali includes a hitch and seven-pin connector. An integrated trailer brake controller is optional.

Hauling

7.0
Payload capacity of our 4,607-pound test truck works out to 1,393 pounds, which is good, but trails the Ridgeline's slightly. The bed sides and tailgate lip are high. Numerous tie-down locations help with functionality, but the Tacoma and Ridgeline have power outlets, composite beds and more tie-downs.

Technology

8.0
Smartphone integration is well-executed and looks great on the large, high-resolution screen. Very rapid responses to touch inputs is a big advance over the outgoing system. The native navigation and audio controls are good most of the time.

Audio & navigation

8.0
Intellilink screen responds quickly to touches. The screenflow is not always intuitive, such as swiping for radio and reverting to map centering. The map graphics are on the old-school side but are clear and don't wash out.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Has two USB jacks up front, and supports Bluetooth phone and streaming audio. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both supported and are easy to use, and by plugging in and using those you can bypass the Bluetooth pairing process and take advantage of the large screen for your phone's map display.

Voice control

7.5
Voice controls are hit or miss. The menu structure is good but the vocabulary recognition isn't as good as smartphone ones. Makes for frustrating entry of navigation. You'll feel better if you hold the voice button longer to access your paired phone's voice commands instead.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 GMC Canyon.

5(47%)
4(29%)
3(12%)
2(5%)
1(7%)
4.1
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

meets our needs
Mike,08/31/2018
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Wanted a play truck that could also occasionally be put to work and robust enough to tow 6-7000 lbs. Needed space to accommodate 3 grandchildren comfortably. We researched trucks at some length. I did not fit in the Tacoma. Found the Frontier to be a bit dated. The Ridgeline had a lot to recommend it but was not robust enough for all our needs. Liked the F-150 but it was just bigger than we needed and I don't think my wife would have driven it. The three previous gm trucks we have owned have all been durable, trouble free, reliable and long lived (15-22 years and 150-250000 miles) making the Canyon a logical choice. It is comfortable, enjoyable to drive and more maneuverable than full sized models. Controls seem well thought out and the informatics are great. SLE cabin is comfortable and does not look cheap. Mileage is a pleasant surprise and the overall 21 mpg includes some towing. The v-6 is competent and the 8 speed transmission is unobtrusive and does not hunt on hills. The cylinder deactivation feature is barely apparent. Worth a look. After 1 year overall milage is above 22. Have never wished it was bigger. No mechanical problems at 14000 mi. Tows well. We are quite pleased with it. Continues tobe aplesant, trouble free truck.
Fantastic Truck, 4 Cylinder diesel
Kelly,08/20/2018
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
After 34 years in either Toyota, Lexus or Land Rover products I ventured out to GMC due to the available diesel engine (fuel economy), easier entry, better towing and incredible cabin comfort. This truck is as quiet as any Lexus I've been in and great ride comfort. I'm not into serious off-road driving anymore so the lower entry height is great. There is only 1 inch difference in ground clearance between my GMC and the Tacoma but it's definitely easier to get into for my wife when she's wearing heels. As for the turbo diesel it's performance is as good as any gas engine in it's class but add the extra torque and now I can tow up to 7600lbs but what's really amazing is averaging over 30 miles per gallon on the highway and 24 or better combined highway/city. My previous Land Rover required premium fuel so the upcharge for diesel is a wash. I figured the extra fuel economy will pay back the additional cost of the diesel engine is about 2 years. In other words this is a quiet, nice truck with great fuel economy, incredible payload all in a midsize truck package that is easier to park than full-size and draws looks wherever it goes. I definitely enjoy the better seating arrangements as the Tacoma always felt like you were sitting just above the floor even with the power seats. Technology wise this truck is way ahead of the Toyota as 4wheel disc brakes are standard on the GMC and Tacoma is still using drum brakes on the rear and no 4wheel disc brake is available.
Could have been a 5 star review
tedlaw,09/26/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Couple of issues with build quality and cheap short cuts with lighting. The A/C system. GM went with the new R 1234yf refrigerant. As such, The A/C compressor is noisy reported as due to the elevated density of the refringent. This was also a problem with the Cadillac XTS. As such, this a distraction to the quietness accolades given for the cabin noise. GM cheapen out on the headlight and did not go with the LEDs or LED tail lights. LED lights alone would have put them over the top when comparing to the Nissan and Toyota. The 4WD button is in a poor location on the left side below the steering wheel and can't be seen easy by the driver. Now got the good. Yes the cabin in general is quite and the truck handles well. It is a please to drive. Would I buy it again given options. Indeed I would.
Denali not necessarily the best value :
Tom,01/16/2019
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Denali overrated and overpriced when you consider the options. Very disappointed that my truck did not have the following: Front parking sensors, no homelink, (garage door opener) cross traffic sensors, power mirrors, no signal indicators in mirrors, running boards (standard on Denali) that are cumbersome to use (PIA) , no LED headlights. These are items I expected to be standard on the Denali and they were not. Buy the Canyon one model down and add the options you prefer and save yourself some $. Your paying a lot for the Denali name......jOn a more positive note I do really like the truck. Quite a good ride, good suspension, steering response very good, and the engine has plenty of power. Wish it had a better growl ! Kind of wimpy sounding. Oh, I almost forgot saying....the front collision avoidance system is a joke. It really does NOTHING meaningful to help avoid a collision. My 2017 Infinity QX 80 safety devices put this truck to shame.
See all 17 reviews of the 2018 GMC Canyon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
308 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2018 GMC Canyon features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Canyon models:

OnStar System
Provides emergency crash notification, stolen vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking.
Driver Alert Package
Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. This package is optional on the SLE and SLT (standard on the Denali).
Rearview Camera
Displays a view of what's behind you on the touchscreen. Dynamic guidelines are a new feature this year.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 GMC Canyon Overview

The Used 2018 GMC Canyon is offered in the following submodels: Canyon Crew Cab, Canyon Extended Cab. Available styles include Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 GMC Canyon?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 GMC Canyon trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 GMC Canyon Denali is priced between $33,007 and$41,333 with odometer readings between 8673 and89133 miles.
  • The Used 2018 GMC Canyon SLE is priced between $30,990 and$33,988 with odometer readings between 22590 and37548 miles.
  • The Used 2018 GMC Canyon All Terrain is priced between $32,998 and$32,998 with odometer readings between 22250 and22250 miles.
  • The Used 2018 GMC Canyon SLT is priced between $32,292 and$32,292 with odometer readings between 29762 and29762 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 GMC Canyons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 GMC Canyon for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2018 Canyons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,990 and mileage as low as 8673 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 GMC Canyon.

Can't find a used 2018 GMC Canyons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Canyon for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,675.

Find a used GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,635.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Canyon for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,054.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,256.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 GMC Canyon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Canyon lease specials

