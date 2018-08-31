Used 2018 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

1,083 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Canyon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,083 listings
  • 2018 GMC Canyon in White
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon

    25,475 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,450

    $3,462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon SLE in Gray
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon SLE

    12,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,900

    $2,822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon Denali in White
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon Denali

    20,524 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,900

    $3,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon Denali in White
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon Denali

    15,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,981

    $3,895 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon SLE in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon SLE

    5,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,888

    $2,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon SLE in Red
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon SLE

    31,907 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,500

    $2,732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon SLE in Red
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon SLE

    27,104 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $23,741

    $2,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon SLT in White
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon SLT

    37,416 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,499

    $2,374 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon Denali in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon Denali

    19,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,250

    $2,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon SLE in Gray
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon SLE

    69,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,900

    $3,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon Denali in Red
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon Denali

    25,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $39,500

    $2,297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon Denali in White
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon Denali

    7,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $39,997

    $4,958 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon Denali in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon Denali

    20,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,990

    $2,812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon SLT in Red
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon SLT

    28,173 miles
    Great Deal

    $28,650

    $2,482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon Denali in White
    certified

    2018 GMC Canyon Denali

    18,990 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,973

    $2,696 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon SLE in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon SLE

    36,279 miles
    Great Deal

    $21,999

    $3,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon in White
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon

    55,266 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,455

    $2,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Canyon SLT in White
    used

    2018 GMC Canyon SLT

    27,279 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,900

    $3,427 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Canyon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,083 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2018 GMC Canyon

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Canyon

Read recent reviews for the GMC Canyon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.117 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
meets our needs
Mike,08/31/2018
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Wanted a play truck that could also occasionally be put to work and robust enough to tow 6-7000 lbs. Needed space to accommodate 3 grandchildren comfortably. We researched trucks at some length. I did not fit in the Tacoma. Found the Frontier to be a bit dated. The Ridgeline had a lot to recommend it but was not robust enough for all our needs. Liked the F-150 but it was just bigger than we needed and I don't think my wife would have driven it. The three previous gm trucks we have owned have all been durable, trouble free, reliable and long lived (15-22 years and 150-250000 miles) making the Canyon a logical choice. It is comfortable, enjoyable to drive and more maneuverable than full sized models. Controls seem well thought out and the informatics are great. SLE cabin is comfortable and does not look cheap. Mileage is a pleasant surprise and the overall 21 mpg includes some towing. The v-6 is competent and the 8 speed transmission is unobtrusive and does not hunt on hills. The cylinder deactivation feature is barely apparent. Worth a look. After 1 year overall milage is above 22. Have never wished it was bigger. No mechanical problems at 14000 mi. Tows well. We are quite pleased with it. Continues tobe aplesant, trouble free truck.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Canyon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Canyon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings