Used 2018 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

Audio System Feature; Bose Premium 7-Speaker System Leather Seats Bedliner; Spray-On; Black With Gmc Logo Driver Alert Package Trailering Package Bluetooth Connection Cocoa/Dune; Leather-Appointed Front Seats Engine; 3.6L Di Dohc V6 Vvt Forward Collision Alert Gvwr; 5800 Lbs. (2631 Kg) Lane Departure Warning Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Slt Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Summit White Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic Wheels; 18" X 8.5" (45.7 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Polished Cast Aluminum This 2018 GMC Canyon 2WD SLT only has 37,410mi on it. This GMC includes: ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel The CARFAX report for this 2018 GMC Canyon 2WD SLT highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle. The service records are included. Clean interior. This GMC Canyon looks like has never been used. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last and comes with a manufacturer's warranty. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, GMC decided that no option should be left off of this automobile. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that GMC Canyon 2WD SLT is in a league of its own

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 GMC Canyon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: 1GTG5DEN4J1309395

Stock: J1309395

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020