Used 2018 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me
1,083 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2018 GMC Canyon25,475 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,450$3,462 Below Market
- 12,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,900$2,822 Below Market
- 20,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,900$3,007 Below Market
- 15,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,981$3,895 Below Market
- 5,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,888$2,624 Below Market
- 31,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,500$2,732 Below Market
- 27,104 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,741$2,745 Below Market
- 37,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,499$2,374 Below Market
- 19,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,250$2,636 Below Market
- 69,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,900$3,719 Below Market
- 25,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,500$2,297 Below Market
- 7,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,997$4,958 Below Market
- 20,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,990$2,812 Below Market
- 28,173 miles
$28,650$2,482 Below Market
- certified
2018 GMC Canyon Denali18,990 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$35,973$2,696 Below Market
- 36,279 miles
$21,999$3,175 Below Market
- used
2018 GMC Canyon55,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,455$2,003 Below Market
- 27,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,900$3,427 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Canyon searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Canyon
Read recent reviews for the GMC Canyon
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.117 Reviews
Report abuse
Mike,08/31/2018
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Wanted a play truck that could also occasionally be put to work and robust enough to tow 6-7000 lbs. Needed space to accommodate 3 grandchildren comfortably. We researched trucks at some length. I did not fit in the Tacoma. Found the Frontier to be a bit dated. The Ridgeline had a lot to recommend it but was not robust enough for all our needs. Liked the F-150 but it was just bigger than we needed and I don't think my wife would have driven it. The three previous gm trucks we have owned have all been durable, trouble free, reliable and long lived (15-22 years and 150-250000 miles) making the Canyon a logical choice. It is comfortable, enjoyable to drive and more maneuverable than full sized models. Controls seem well thought out and the informatics are great. SLE cabin is comfortable and does not look cheap. Mileage is a pleasant surprise and the overall 21 mpg includes some towing. The v-6 is competent and the 8 speed transmission is unobtrusive and does not hunt on hills. The cylinder deactivation feature is barely apparent. Worth a look. After 1 year overall milage is above 22. Have never wished it was bigger. No mechanical problems at 14000 mi. Tows well. We are quite pleased with it. Continues tobe aplesant, trouble free truck.
Related GMC Canyon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Decatur GA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD South Portland ME
- Used GMC Terrain Irvine CA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Fremont CA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Syracuse NY
- Used GMC Envoy Santa Ana CA
- Used GMC Terrain Toledo OH
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Lawrenceville GA
- Used GMC Envoy Hollywood FL
- Used GMC Terrain Montgomery AL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon