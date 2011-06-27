  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(53)
Appraise this car

2004 GMC Canyon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile size, strong engine lineup, available side curtain airbags and locking differential, standard ABS.
  • Still not as big as a Dakota, no V8 option, can't tow as much as the competition.
List Price Estimate
$1,979 - $3,693
Used Canyon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It has the size, the features and the looks necessary to become the dominant truck in the compact class -- just don't mistake it for a midsize.

Vehicle overview

This all-new version will sport a larger overall size and a new range of four- and five-cylinder engines derived from the 4.2-liter inline six-cylinder currently sold in the TrailBlazer SUV. Expect standard, extended and crew-cab body styles and an interior that draws heavily from the GM corporate parts bin.

2004 Highlights

The Canyon is an all-new compact pickup from GMC.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Canyon.

5(77%)
4(17%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still satisfied after 2.5 yrs.
Don in PA,01/28/2007
I remain very satisfied with my GMC. I especially like the distinctive styling that sets it apart from all other trucks currently offered. I receive compliments on a regular basis. Most people assume it is 4-wheel drive with the off road stance. It's been 100% reliable throughout, with more than ample power for everyday driving. Driving with a full load in the bed is effortless. Driving on a rough country road is very smooth and controlled. I like this truck, and would buy another.
Canyon Extended Cab Z71 W/3.5l 5Cyl
AC,01/10/2005
I have had my Canyon for several months now. Overall I'd give it a 9. Size is just right. Comfort is excellent (Front buckets). It is great for tooling around the city, and country roads alike. Suspension is very good. 4wd also very good. Bottom end grunt is lacking, but it's nowhere near underpowered (5cyl). Interior simple and clean, even if the plastic isn't as good as materials used in other vehicles. No mechanical problems at all. Payload rating is adequate. I agree it could be higher, but anything heavier would be pushing you around pretty good given the Canyon's relatively lower weight. It's a very good truck when you think reasonably.
Could be Better
Greg,09/30/2005
Yes, you get what you pay for - many features for lower than competition prices. Materials, fit & finish are poor. 4-cyl + 5 spd manual gives me a 25 mpg avg. Not much power w/ a/c & 500 lb load in back. 5 spd manual has been hard shifting into 2nd gear (dealer says "normal"?). Main (major) problem so far is driver side doors (ext cab) have constant water leak. At the dealer right now for the 3rd time having entire interior removed and carpet replaced + new weatherstripping replaced on both doors. If they can finally get this fixed I would consider the truck acceptable at an average rating. There are better small trucks out there but you would pay more money.
GMC Canyon is a nice truck
Greg,02/27/2005
At first, the GMC Canyon's interior was hard to adapt to; the plastic materials left much to be desired. After a while, however, I adapted and began to appreciate the plastics. They are actually quite rugged. My truck has the I5, XM, 6CD, Auto-dimming/compass mirror, and power heated leather seats. All are very enjoyable. The seats are comfortable for the longest of trips, and the vehicle handles very well and has a TON of power for only having five cylinders. It is very much more powerful than its S-series predecessors, and I can confirm first hand that the truck can pull WAY more than it is rated -- the truck can pull over 7,500 pounds practically effortlessly. Trust me.
See all 53 reviews of the 2004 GMC Canyon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 GMC Canyon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 GMC Canyon

Used 2004 GMC Canyon Overview

The Used 2004 GMC Canyon is offered in the following submodels: Canyon Crew Cab, Canyon Regular Cab, Canyon Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), and 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 GMC Canyon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 GMC Canyons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 GMC Canyon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 GMC Canyon.

Can't find a used 2004 GMC Canyons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Canyon for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,440.

Find a used GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,297.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Canyon for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,546.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,522.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 GMC Canyon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

