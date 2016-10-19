Used 2016 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

1,083 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Canyon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,083 listings
  • 2016 GMC Canyon in White
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon

    25,803 miles

    $17,499

    $2,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLE in Gray
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon SLE

    27,482 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,977

    $4,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon SLE

    25,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,495

    $2,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon in Gray
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon

    47,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,995

    $1,957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLT in Gray
    certified

    2016 GMC Canyon SLT

    34,387 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,977

    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLT in Gray
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon SLT

    38,181 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,500

    $3,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon in Gray
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon

    51,930 miles

    $20,320

    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLE in Gray
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon SLE

    93,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,691

    $2,758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon SLE

    105,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,000

    $2,227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon SLT

    44,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,499

    $2,685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon in Red
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon

    5,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,900

    $979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLE in Black
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon SLE

    18,186 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $30,000

    $1,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLE in Silver
    certified

    2016 GMC Canyon SLE

    20,040 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,744

    $727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon SLE

    73,280 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,777

    $2,460 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLE in Black
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon SLE

    46,971 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,998

    $2,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon in Dark Red
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon

    61,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,220

    $1,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLE in Red
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon SLE

    72,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,795

    $577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Canyon SLT in White
    used

    2016 GMC Canyon SLT

    36,543 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,998

    $393 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Canyon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,083 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2016 GMC Canyon

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Canyon

Read recent reviews for the GMC Canyon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.155 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Great mid sized pickup with a more formal design
Bob,10/19/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I've had my GMC Canyon almost 2 months and so far I am very happy with it. I start out with the Cons; at higher road speeds wind noise develops around the front windshield. However below 60mph the cab remains very quiet. Speech recognition for the navigation addresses runs about 60%, manual entry is needed more often then it should be. Otherwise this thing is great. I'm getting older and the backup camera / assistance really helps me not have to crank my neck around constantly when I backup. The truck maintains it's stable feel when pulling my pontoon boat. The interior is great and innovative; the rear seats fold down forming additional storage in the rear; we actually use it for a nice space for our dog when we go anywhere. If you're an older guy like me you'll like the more refined, formal look of the interior. Overall I am very satisfied with this truck; my wife enjoys driving it also.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Canyon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Canyon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings