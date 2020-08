Used 2016 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

Todd Wenzel Buick GMC Of Davison - Davison / Michigan

Our 2016 GMC Canyon SLE Crew Cab 4X4 presented in Cyber Gray Metallic is a versatile and refined midsize truck! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 generating 305hp paired to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that is impressively efficient and capable. The strong stance of our Four Wheel Drive Canyon SLE makes a powerful first impression, yet is easy to maneuver and a pleasure to own! It is enhanced by Blade Silver Metallic cast-aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, and an EZ Lift and Lower tailgate. Designed to the highest standards, the SLE interior will impress you with easy to use controls and a wealth of amenities including Color-Touch Radio with IntelliLink, an available WiFi hotspot, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and more! Engineered to give you and your passengers an unprecedented level of quiet, the cabin is truly a haven from the everyday grind! Rest assured that our GMC has been carefully constructed with advanced safety systems such as 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with DURALIFE rotors to provide peace of mind that you can handle any challenging driving situation. An ideal blend of features, efficiency, and utility, and a backup camera our Canyon lets you take on more and is redefining the small truck category. You have chosen well! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTG6CE32G1303884

Stock: ND01534A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020