Used 2016 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

- 25,803 miles
$17,499$2,969 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2016 GMC Canyon 2dr 2WD Ext Cab 128.3 features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Drivers Seat, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH5BEA9G1115413
Stock: 115413C71234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-16-2019
- 27,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,977$4,513 Below Market
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC Of Davison - Davison / Michigan
Our 2016 GMC Canyon SLE Crew Cab 4X4 presented in Cyber Gray Metallic is a versatile and refined midsize truck! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 generating 305hp paired to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that is impressively efficient and capable. The strong stance of our Four Wheel Drive Canyon SLE makes a powerful first impression, yet is easy to maneuver and a pleasure to own! It is enhanced by Blade Silver Metallic cast-aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, and an EZ Lift and Lower tailgate. Designed to the highest standards, the SLE interior will impress you with easy to use controls and a wealth of amenities including Color-Touch Radio with IntelliLink, an available WiFi hotspot, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and more! Engineered to give you and your passengers an unprecedented level of quiet, the cabin is truly a haven from the everyday grind! Rest assured that our GMC has been carefully constructed with advanced safety systems such as 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with DURALIFE rotors to provide peace of mind that you can handle any challenging driving situation. An ideal blend of features, efficiency, and utility, and a backup camera our Canyon lets you take on more and is redefining the small truck category. You have chosen well! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6CE32G1303884
Stock: ND01534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 25,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,495$2,152 Below Market
Dunn Chevrolet Buick - Oregon / Ohio
* PERFECT LOCAL TRADE * AUDIO SYSTEM, 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH W/ NAVIGATION & INTELLILINK APPLE CARPLAY CAPABILITY PROVIDED BY APPLE. AVAILABLE WITH COMPATIBLE SMARTPHONES * 4G LTE WI-FI(R) HOTSPOT * 1-OWNER * CLEAN CAR-FAX * POWERFUL ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT * AUTOMATIC * AC * KEY-LESS REMOTE ENTRY * POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS * TILT * CRUISE * PREMIUM WHEELS *STABILITRAK-STABILITY CONTROL SYSTEM W/ TRACTION CONTROL * FOR DAILY SPECIALS VISIT OUR I-280 LOCATION AT 2473 NAVARRE IN OREGON, OH. CALL 419-698-4323 FOR MORE INFO Our family has owned this dealership for over a century spanning 4 generations. We still operate on the same simple principle handed down to us by our founder, Charles Dunn: Always be as good as your word. Through two world wars, recessions and depressions, the space age and now the information age, Dunn Chevy Buick has withstood and thrived because we never forgot that advice. Fair pricing, friendly service, honest interaction - That's the Dunn Deal. Dunn Chevy Buick has been in business since 1909. Our used inventory consists mainly of locally traded & high quality purchased vehicles which we have professionally inspected, detailed, and serviced. We are always happy to share our service records
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH5CE30G1355649
Stock: 205051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 47,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,995$1,957 Below Market
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**ONE OWNER**FOUR WHEEL DRIVE**PARKING ASSIST REAR**A MUST SEETimeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6BEA9G1361195
Stock: 361195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 GMC Canyon SLT34,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,977
James Wood Autopark - Denton / Texas
: 2WD SLT trim. GMC Certified, ONLY 34,316 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH. DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE, TRAILERING PACKAGE. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM with USB ports and auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector, LPO, INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (VAV) All-weather floor mats, LPO and (VBR) Rubber bed mat, LPO, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD). PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: Includes two maintenance visits with the GMC CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside Assistance Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG5DE37G1286413
Stock: 201324B1
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 38,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,500$3,080 Below Market
Alden Buick GMC - Fairhaven / Massachusetts
Everything you want in a smart-sized truck, our 2016 GMC Canyon SLT Crew Cab 4X4 presented in Cyber Gray Metallic has been precisely crafted and thoughtfully designed! Powered by a 2.8 Liter TurboCharged Diesel 4 Cylinder that provides 181hp while paired with its 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive is easy to maneuver and will certainly have you looking for the long way home while scoring nearly 30mpg on the highway. There's just nothing else quite like our Canyon SLT! Check out the aggressive stance with the bold grille, bed liner, and prominent alloy wheels.You'll appreciate the quiet SLT cabin with supportive heated leather front seats and a high level of amenities including remote vehicle start, automatic climate control, voice-activated IntelliLink with color touch radio, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, available WiFi, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 4 USB Ports, and available satellite radio.Safety is key in the quality engineering of our GMC Canyon. It's built smart and strong with StabiliTrak, daytime running lamps, airbags, a rearview camera, Teen Driver, and more. Designed to the highest standards, our Canyon is redefining small pickups! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP6DE19G1267373
Stock: 267373T1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 51,930 miles
$20,320
Fiesta Chevrolet - Edinburg / Texas
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LOW MILES**, **NON SMOKER**, **AM/FM/HD RADIO**, **ANDROID AUTO**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**, **CARFAX MINOR DAMAGE**, **DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS**, **FRONT USB CHARGING PORTS**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE**, **POWER ADJUSTABLE DRIVERS SEAT**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**. Odometer is 19789 miles below market average! Why get your next Certified car from one of the Bert Ogden Family of Dealerships? - Of course price is important and we do a great job at finding what's more than fair and reasonable! But at the end of the day we take our Customers Happiness Very Seriously! `Shopping at Bert Ogden is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises; *Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!! *Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *Included with every purchase at no extra cost to you* *A 12 months and 12,000 mile Warranty (whichever comes first) from the date of purchase of comprehensive coverage *Plus a 72 month and 100,000 mile power-train coverage from original in-service date *PLUS* **Towing Assistance* **Roadside Assistance** **Lockout Assistance** **Flat Tire Assistance** **Fuel, Oil, Fluid and Water delivery service** *(See dealership for additional details and restrictions) *The Bert Ogden Family of Dealerships - Happy Customers from All Over the Valley! Come see why for yourself today! . 2016 GMC Canyon Clean CARFAX. Cyber Gray Metallic 20/27 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Comfortable ride; torque-rich and fuel-efficient diesel engine; many available high-tech features; maneuverable size. Source: Edmunds DALE GAS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG5BEA6G1365090
Stock: F26193A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 93,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,691$2,758 Below Market
Secret City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Oak Ridge / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6CE33G1198613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,000$2,227 Below Market
Laird Noller Ford - Topeka / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP6CE12G1241479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,499$2,685 Below Market
Chris Myers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Daphne / Alabama
Less than 45k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this notable 2016 GMC Canyon SLT!!!!... CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** New Inventory*** One of the best things about this 2016 GMC Canyon SLT is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump** This noteworthy Truck, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you*** If you've been searching for just the right Vehicle, well stop your search right here* Zoom Zoom Zoom! Optional equipment includes: Engine: 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel, 5' Rectangular Chrome Assist Steps (LPO), Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8' Color Touch Navigation, Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, (0 P) Copper Red Metallic, Driver Alert Package...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP6DE17G1188848
Stock: 88848D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 5,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,900$979 Below Market
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
4D Crew Cab, 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT, Cardinal Red, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Wheels: 16' x 7' Ultra Silver Metallic. 6-Speed Automatic 20/27 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG5BEA7G1205929
Stock: GT5929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 18,186 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$30,000$1,672 Below Market
Automax Pre Owned Marlborough - Marlborough / Massachusetts
Only 18k Miles, LIKE NEW - 4x4 All Terrain Edition SLE 4Door Crew Cab - Onyx Black exterior on Premium 2Tone Jet Black Partial Leather interior with Back Up Camera, Remote Start, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Premium Sport Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Sliding Rear Window, and so much more. Very well equipped, clean Carfax, and super clean inside and out. Beautiful 2016 GMC Canyon 4D 4WD with only 18k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information, accessories, condition, and cosmetic defects prior to purchasing. Vehicles come with one key, dealership is not responsible for cost of additional keys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6CE30G1382004
Stock: 382004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2016 GMC Canyon SLE20,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,744$727 Below Market
Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jackson / Tennessee
4WD. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Quicksilver Metallic 2016 GMC Canyon SLE1 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic 4WDGMC Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* 172 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Roadside AssistanceSERRA Chevrolet-Cadillac-Buick-GMC-Kia . . One Destination, So Many Choices! Number ONE GM Certified selling dealer in west TN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6CEA1G1355848
Stock: 0T27888A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 73,280 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,777$2,460 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this GMC Canyon. It is a super clean one-owner truck, one of the best that we have ever seen. An odometer that reads 73,280 miles speaks for itself. This Canyon has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. No need to stress over if this GMC Canyon has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. This truck has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT will verify that this truck has never been in a wreck of any kind.Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine is more than up to the task. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This GMC Canyon's 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V gives you the gas mileage that you want. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this GMC Canyon is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted GMC Canyon. This GMC Canyon comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today.This truck has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer truck than this. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this truck has seen since it was new. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable.We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Wondering how many owners this truck has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. Check out the included AutoCheck report which shows this truck to be a one-owner vehicle.For peace of mind, this truck comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! SE HABLA ESPANOL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6CE34G1326552
Stock: 326552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,998$2,883 Below Market
CarMax Schaumburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Schaumburg / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6CE39G1120546
Stock: 19322450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,220$1,180 Below Market
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG5BEA8G1208659
Stock: 208659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,795$577 Below Market
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a $2500 down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6CE30G1131505
Stock: 131505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,998$393 Below Market
CarMax West 104th Ave - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Federal Heights / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTG6DE34G1313807
Stock: 19100959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
