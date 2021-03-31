  1. Home
2022 GMC Canyon

Release Date: Summer 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $29,000 (estimated)
2022 GMC Canyon
  • No significant changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 GMC Canyon Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/31/2021
What is the Canyon?

The GMC Canyon is a midsize truck that's begging for a full overhaul. Alas, the 2022 Canyon should return to the market with only nominal changes. This pickup, based heavily on the Chevrolet Colorado, is positioned as a near-luxury option in a segment made up mostly of workhorses — and the competition is quickly improving. The Canyon is both capable and comfortable, but it lacks rear storage space and the styling that debuted in 2015 feels stale.

GMC issued some changes to the 2021 Canyon, including an eye-catching grille for the Denali model and the introduction of an off-road AT4 trim. One new feature we expect to see for 2022 is the availability of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration on some trims since GMC recently rolled out the technology in other models throughout its lineup. Beyond that, however, we expect the 2022 Canyon will likely trudge on unchanged.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Canyon is a fine midsize truck, but both the Honda Ridgeline and Nissan Frontier took major steps forward and offer improved value to buyers. GMC could introduce a fully redesigned model in 2023, but until then the Canyon will struggle to stand out in the class, especially considering its hefty price tag on higher trims.

