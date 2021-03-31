What is the Canyon?

The GMC Canyon is a midsize truck that's begging for a full overhaul. Alas, the 2022 Canyon should return to the market with only nominal changes. This pickup, based heavily on the Chevrolet Colorado, is positioned as a near-luxury option in a segment made up mostly of workhorses — and the competition is quickly improving. The Canyon is both capable and comfortable, but it lacks rear storage space and the styling that debuted in 2015 feels stale.

GMC issued some changes to the 2021 Canyon, including an eye-catching grille for the Denali model and the introduction of an off-road AT4 trim. One new feature we expect to see for 2022 is the availability of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration on some trims since GMC recently rolled out the technology in other models throughout its lineup. Beyond that, however, we expect the 2022 Canyon will likely trudge on unchanged.