Vehicle overview

The 2011 GMC Canyon is a prime example of a vehicle that seemingly has all the attributes buyers would want, yet is not one that we would recommend. Consumers shopping the compact/midsize pickup truck segment typically want rugged styling, multiple engine and body style choices and the availability of an off-road package. Those who need to tow their small business' equipment or weekend toys would add plenty of power to that list of requirements. The GMC Canyon offers all this, but remains a truck that still can't compete with the few major-league players that dominate this class.

Two main flaws conspire to keep the current Canyon (and its Chevy Colorado cousin) down in the minor leagues. One is an aging cabin with subpar materials and so-so seating comfort. The other is the lackluster performance of its top volume engine, an inline-5 that pales in comparison to rivals' V6s that offer more power and refinement. The base inline-4 isn't bad for light-duty service and the available powerhouse V8 is a capable workhorse, but its thirst for fuel doesn't give this smaller truck any fuel economy benefit over roomier full-size pickups.

Like many lower-rated entries in the automotive marketplace, the 2011 GMC Canyon is still essentially a competent vehicle. However, the traditional segment leaders, the 2011 Nissan Frontier and 2011 Toyota Tacoma, are better trucks in almost every regard. If you must have a V8 in your smaller pickup, then the Canyon (and Colorado) is worth a look, as only the GM twins and the 2011 Ram Dakota offer V8 power in this class. However, those seeking a thoroughly refined and up-to-date midsize pickup will likely be disappointed and should check the competition first.