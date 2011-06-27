  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2005 GMC Canyon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(70)
Appraise this car

2005 GMC Canyon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile size, fuel-efficient engine lineup, simple controls, available side curtain airbags and locking differential, standard ABS.
  • Not much low-end torque, no six- or eight-cylinder engine option, low tow ratings, subpar build and materials quality, generic interior design.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
GMC Canyon for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$2,388 - $4,241
Used Canyon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It has the features and the looks necessary to get the attention of compact pickup buyers, but next to the all-new pickups from Dodge, Nissan and Toyota, the Colorado comes up short in power, interior room and overall fit and finish.

2005 Highlights

No major changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Canyon.

5(71%)
4(19%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(4%)
4.5
70 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Long term review
Andy L.,01/09/2010
I bought this truck new in Oct 2004. My review from Jan 06 remains true. This truck has been outstanding. The fit and finish on the interior is fine, the exterior has held up perfectly. It is very well powered, and a pleasure to drive. Does great in Michigan winters. Even better with new Dick Cepek FC-II tires. I've hauled many loads of wood, pulled a small boat, traveled with family of five and never been let down. The only two issues have been the theft deterance went out (minor), and the drivers window regulater died ($300) I have 86k miles and plan to put on many more.
Great Truck
Matt,05/05/2010
Great truck for doing things you need to do, without the gas of a full size. Great family car to take to the beach, worth every bit of money.
Engine /electrical problems
marc,10/23/2008
After purchase it was noted to have bad water leakage on the passager side under the dash that shorted out the OnStar system and caused the computer to error. Problem was found to be a bad lead seam over the windshield. Computer error causes one of the cylinders to runs rich, crack in exhaust manifold, now getting only 11 mpg. Remote failure also, attempted to open the door with key and found that the tumblers in the door and back gate had been missed keyed. Lots of problems with remote entry system and electrical connectors under vehicle rusting loss of plate lights and other exterior lights. Vehicle only 18 month old and GM providing little help.
Still going strong
sullylang,08/04/2012
Coming up on 8 years owning this truck. It still runs great, drives great, very reliable, and good efficiency (18mpg city / 22 mpg hwy). Gas mileage was better with regular hwy tires. Dick Cepek FC-II tires took about 1 mpg off the fuel economy. Just did 120k service on vehicle. I wrecked my brakes, but they would have needed rotors and drums at 120k either way. Only issue that's odd is the rough, or low idle from a dirty throttle body. Very simple to clean, and now runs perfect again. Very satisfied with this truck. The experts have their blinders on when giving it poor performance ratings. Power is great and it tows very well.
See all 70 reviews of the 2005 GMC Canyon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 GMC Canyon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 GMC Canyon

Used 2005 GMC Canyon Overview

The Used 2005 GMC Canyon is offered in the following submodels: Canyon Crew Cab, Canyon Regular Cab, Canyon Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), and 4dr Extended Cab Z85 Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 GMC Canyon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 GMC Canyons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 GMC Canyon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 GMC Canyon.

Can't find a used 2005 GMC Canyons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Canyon for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,960.

Find a used GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,258.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Canyon for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,064.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,495.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 GMC Canyon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Canyon lease specials

Related Used 2005 GMC Canyon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles