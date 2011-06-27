2005 GMC Canyon Review
- Versatile size, fuel-efficient engine lineup, simple controls, available side curtain airbags and locking differential, standard ABS.
- Not much low-end torque, no six- or eight-cylinder engine option, low tow ratings, subpar build and materials quality, generic interior design.
List Price Estimate
$2,388 - $4,241
Edmunds' Expert Review
It has the features and the looks necessary to get the attention of compact pickup buyers, but next to the all-new pickups from Dodge, Nissan and Toyota, the Colorado comes up short in power, interior room and overall fit and finish.
2005 Highlights
No major changes this year.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Andy L.,01/09/2010
I bought this truck new in Oct 2004. My review from Jan 06 remains true. This truck has been outstanding. The fit and finish on the interior is fine, the exterior has held up perfectly. It is very well powered, and a pleasure to drive. Does great in Michigan winters. Even better with new Dick Cepek FC-II tires. I've hauled many loads of wood, pulled a small boat, traveled with family of five and never been let down. The only two issues have been the theft deterance went out (minor), and the drivers window regulater died ($300) I have 86k miles and plan to put on many more.
Matt,05/05/2010
Great truck for doing things you need to do, without the gas of a full size. Great family car to take to the beach, worth every bit of money.
marc,10/23/2008
After purchase it was noted to have bad water leakage on the passager side under the dash that shorted out the OnStar system and caused the computer to error. Problem was found to be a bad lead seam over the windshield. Computer error causes one of the cylinders to runs rich, crack in exhaust manifold, now getting only 11 mpg. Remote failure also, attempted to open the door with key and found that the tumblers in the door and back gate had been missed keyed. Lots of problems with remote entry system and electrical connectors under vehicle rusting loss of plate lights and other exterior lights. Vehicle only 18 month old and GM providing little help.
sullylang,08/04/2012
Coming up on 8 years owning this truck. It still runs great, drives great, very reliable, and good efficiency (18mpg city / 22 mpg hwy). Gas mileage was better with regular hwy tires. Dick Cepek FC-II tires took about 1 mpg off the fuel economy. Just did 120k service on vehicle. I wrecked my brakes, but they would have needed rotors and drums at 120k either way. Only issue that's odd is the rough, or low idle from a dirty throttle body. Very simple to clean, and now runs perfect again. Very satisfied with this truck. The experts have their blinders on when giving it poor performance ratings. Power is great and it tows very well.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
