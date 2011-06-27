I bought this truck new in Oct 2004. My review from Jan 06 remains true. This truck has been outstanding. The fit and finish on the interior is fine, the exterior has held up perfectly. It is very well powered, and a pleasure to drive. Does great in Michigan winters. Even better with new Dick Cepek FC-II tires. I've hauled many loads of wood, pulled a small boat, traveled with family of five and never been let down. The only two issues have been the theft deterance went out (minor), and the drivers window regulater died ($300) I have 86k miles and plan to put on many more.

