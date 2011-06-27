  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2017 GMC Canyon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gasoline V6 and four-cylinder diesel engines tow more than rivals
  • Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
  • Comfortable ride over most surfaces
  • Front seats can feel small to larger people
  • Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
  • Low-hanging front air dam limits off-road potential
List Price Range
$28,720 - $37,995
Which Canyon does Edmunds recommend?

Other than deciding on which engine and cab configuration to go with, picking a Canyon will depend largely on the number of creature comforts you need. We're fond of the midrange SLE trim level. The SLE comes with a nice collection of features, but it's also available with functional upgrades such as the All-Terrain package that adds an off-road-oriented suspension, a rear locking differential, hill descent control and heated seats. Though the SLT and Denali are appealing, most of their equipment can be had as optional extras on the SLE, so you can really pick and choose which items you need.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 GMC Canyon is a strong offering in the midsize truck segment thanks to a smooth ride, strong available engines and many available upscale features. It's not the best choice for heading off-road or for ultimate comfort, but it's easy to drive and has plenty of towing capability.

The pickup truck has become a much more user-friendly vehicle over the years. And right at the front of that movement is the 2017 GMC Canyon. A twin to the Chevrolet Colorado, the GMC Canyon is a midsize truck with all the truck capabilities you'll need, but it also comes with top-level features and a comfortable interior.

Depending on configuration, the Canyon can tow up to 7,700 pounds, so it's got the truck part covered. But it's also smooth and silent on the highway, and the interior is solidly built. Like a lot of modern trucks, the Canyon is versatile and a great tool for many different jobs, but it's got the special twist of being a bit more luxurious than the norm. So if you want a truck with lots of likable features to make the daily commute easier, and enough power to haul a big load on the weekend, we definitely recommend checking out the refined 2017 GMC Canyon.

Notably, we picked the 2015 GMC Canyon as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2017 GMC Canyon models

The 2017 GMC Canyon is a midsize pickup offered in two- and four-seat extended-cab and five-seat crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and five trim levels to choose from: SL, base Canyon, SLE, SLT and the top-of-the-line Denali. The SL and base Canyon will likely be good choices if you're just looking for a basic truck — no big touchscreens or fancy ventilated seats here. Upgrade to the SLE, SLT or the top-of-the-range Denali and you'll unlock optional extras such as automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and wireless charging for cellphones.

Although the GMC Canyon is essentially a more upscale version of its Chevy Colorado sibling, there is an entry-level trim called the SL. The SL is offered only with the extended cab and loses the rear seat, and it comes standard with a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission, 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, a four-way power driver seat with manual recline, a tilt-only steering wheel, power windows, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system with a 4.2-inch color display.

The next step up is the base Canyon model, which is available in both extended-cab and crew-cab body styles and adds a six-speed automatic transmission (crew-cab models) and fold-up rear jump seats (extended-cab models only). Also, the 3.6-liter V6 engine (308 hp and 275 lb-ft) comes standard on base crew-cab, extended-bed models, and it's available as an option on other configurations.

Significantly, the base Canyon presents option packages that aren't available on the SL. Notable features to look out for include remote keyless entry, cruise control and an audio system upgrade package that includes a version of Chevrolet's app-based MyLink system with Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch display screen, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OnStar telematics and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot-spot connectivity.

Instead of picking option packages for the base Canyon, you could upgrade to the SLE, which gets you most of the above as standard, plus 17-inch wheels, power side mirrors, upgraded interior trim materials, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and an upgraded version of the IntelliLink interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, voice and steering wheel controls, and four USB ports (two for the music interface and two for charging).

Much like the base Canyon, the SLE gets most of its options in packages. The All-Terrain package (essentially GMC's equivalent of the off-road-focused Colorado Z71) bundles 17-inch dark-tinted alloy wheels and all-terrain tires, an off-road-oriented suspension, a rear locking differential, hill descent control, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat and distinctive cloth upholstery. Also available is the SLE Convenience package that includes automatic climate control, remote start and a sliding rear window.

Even with all those available options, a few things are still left on the table, and right near the top, there's the SLT trim. It gets all the SLE's standard equipment plus the contents of the SLE Convenience package. It also comes with the 3.6-liter V6 engine, 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery and the All-Terrain package's front seating upgrades (power adjustments and heating).

Both the SLE and SLT can be equipped with the optional Driver Alert package that features forward collision warning and lane departure warning. Other optional extras include the 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp and 369 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic, an upgraded seven-speaker Bose audio system and a navigation system (an enhancement of the standard 8-inch IntelliLink interface).

If you want all the creature comforts GMC can throw at you, and one of the most luxurious experiences you'll find in a midsize pickup, there's the Canyon Denali. The Denali gets the SLT's equipment plus the contents of the Driver Alert package, the upgraded Bose audio system, chrome 20-inch wheels, cargo lamps, a spray-in bedliner, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless charging for compatible cellphones and a heated steering wheel.

Driving

With appealing powertrains and lots of utility-friendly options, the 2017 GMC Canyon pickup delivers all the capability and strength you'd expect, plus significant refinement and comfort for a pickup. It also offers a surprising number of new features.

Acceleration

Fitted with the available V6 engine, the Canyon has plenty of oomph. The potent yet efficient turbodiesel four-cylinder is a compelling alternative, especially if you plan to do a lot of towing.

Braking

The 2017 Canyon has a firm, responsive brake pedal that inspires confidence in normal use, but we had some pedal fade during performance testing. The last Canyon we tested (with the old V6 engine) came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, an average distance for the segment.

Steering

The steering's power assist has appropriate weighting, helping it track straight as an arrow down the highway. The truck threads its way through switchbacks with precision, but the slow ratio does keep the driver's hands busy at the wheel.

Handling

You're not going to find a regular-issue pickup that feels sporty while driving around turns, but the Canyon actually tackles curves surprisingly well. Body roll is present, but it's never excessive. Confident handling is one of the Canyon's strong suits.

Drivability

Even though the Canyon is significantly smaller than the full-size GMC Sierra, it can still feel large in tight city confines, especially with the crew cab and the long bed. But unless you're trying to squeeze into a tight parking space, it remains manageable.

Off-road

The low-hanging front air dam will limit off-road use, but the All-Terrain package adds all-terrain tires, an off-road-oriented suspension, a rear locking differential and hill descent control.

Comfort

There's no mistaking the GMC Canyon as anything but a pickup from the outside, but in terms of comfort, it delivers the kind of pleasant accommodations that are normally reserved for SUVs. All-day road trips are effortless.

Seat comfort

The front seats are well-padded and supportive. They offer all-day livability, but larger-framed occupants could find them a bit confining. The crew cab's rear seats are well suited to adult passengers and offer adequate support.

Ride comfort

Driving a pickup without any cargo in the bed usually results in a busy ride over rough pavement, and the GMC Canyon is no different. But it never feels out of sorts. And with a few hundred pounds in the bed, it settles down nicely.

Noise & vibration

Wind and road noise is pleasantly silenced at highway speeds. There may be a bit of noise from the optional diesel engine, but the cockpit remains pretty quiet at highway speed. Despite its utilitarian intent, the Canyon is an easy place to spend a day.

Interior

Though there are some plastics that aren't exactly class-leading, the Canyon has a likable and well-organized cabin overall. The optional infotainment system is highly functional, and the Denali's interior features some appealing creature comforts, including ventilated seats.

Ease of use

The IntelliLink infotainment interface has quick responses and big, legible controls, and physical buttons are logically placed and easy to read.

Getting in/getting out

The GMC Canyon sits high enough off the ground that it takes almost as much effort to get in and out as with a full-size truck. The optional assist steps are a useful addition for smaller passengers.

Roominess

The crew-cab Canyon is the preferred choice if you cart around passengers. Space is plentiful up front, even for the tallest of drivers. The rear seats have an abundance of headroom, but taller folks may run out of legroom.

Visibility

The Canyon provides a commanding view of the road ahead. Rear-quarter visibility is OK but not great. The large side mirrors can hide vehicles or pedestrians, but they pay off in good rear visibility, especially when towing a trailer. A rearview camera is standard across the lineup.

Quality

The Canyon is built for tough conditions but doesn't skimp on interior quality. The controls have a solid and satisfying heft, and during our tests, we didn't hear any creaks.

Utility

The Canyon manages a good balance of abundant small item storage and respectable rear-seat cargo space. Buyers looking to maximize hauling capability, though, should go for the long-bed configuration.

Small-item storage

Small item storage in the Canyon is excellent. Cupholders, cubbies and pockets are everywhere. Under the rear seats are large storage areas that can be used to stow tools out of sight. The door pockets and the center console are a bit shallow.

Cargo space

Large bins and cupholders easily hold all your personal items. Rear seats fold for secure cargo hauling, and there's additional space underneath. The standard built-in step bumper and optional EZ-Lift tailgate make access to the bed that much easier.

Child safety seat accommodation

If you need the space for a child seat, you'll want to go with the crew-cab Canyon. Larger child seats will require moving the front seat forward, though, so there may not be room for a front passenger.

Towing

The max tow rating with the diesel is 7,700 pounds, which is at the top of the class. The V6 tops out at 7,000 pounds, and the base four-cylinder tops out at 3,500 pounds. The tow-haul mode is effective in tailoring transmission responses to your towing needs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 GMC Canyon.

Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GM 8sp problems!!
R. E. Alexander,09/10/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
After a few thousand miles of driving this new car , it had a transmission shutter due to the locking converter on the 8sp to cause the whole truck to shake, New fancy trans fluid, new locking converter and then new transmission did not help! GM customer care said I was not the only one, they had many complaints, but as to date have not done a fix/redesign. They use high performance fluid with metal flakes to try and help, but this is a lemon!!! Many times dealer will claim they can't repeat the issue , but all know GM has a big issue, they finally paid me off , so I could trade for another Non - GM Truck. Beware !!!!!!!
Beware the Chevy Lean!
Andy Paul,11/23/2017
4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Beware the Chevy Lean, surprising that neither Edmunds nor Consumer Reports has addressed this issue! I purchased a 2017 Canyon in October of 2017 after a painful buying experience with the local dealer. I was looking at the Colorados and Canyons based on their high ratings from Edmunds and Consumer reports and that they were US made. The following morning I noticed the truck leaned significantly to the left, almost 1" when I measured it in my garage. I took it to the dealer who put it on a rack and measured it at 3/8" and said it was within GM spec.s and it was purely cosmetic. I had the dealer take it out on the concrete at the showroom and we measured it at 3/4", dealer said slab could be sloped so turned truck around and put in same place and got 3/4" again. They contacted GM who said they were working on a fix and opened a case file and I was told to wait for a fix. A couple of weeks later I found out on the internet that this has been ongoing on Chevys and GMCs to the extent it even has a name, "The Chevy Lean". Given the years it has been going on, I am wary if GM is indeed actually working on a fix since they haven't fixed it after all these years. I called GM and a Senior Customer Service Adviser called me back. She said she didn't know automotive lingo or technology(Just my luck) but had talked to the dealer who said it was within spec. Case closed! My advice is to stand back 30' or so and check before you sign and drive it home because once you do it's yours and could affect your resale!
Excellent Mid-Sized Truck
Jon,02/15/2017
4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
This is a base model Canyon, with no real features (we're talking manual side mirror adjustments here), aside from the 308-hp V6 and towing package, and very basic 'convenience' option, including cruise control, easy-left tailgate, and a few other basics. The only other option was the gray metallic paint... No navigation, no advanced sound system, no chrome, no leather - but the vehicle is absolutely gorgeous, and performs well as a daily driver that can also tow the boat or load up for a family outing, very pleased... I’ve been tracking mileage via the onboard computer, have never reset the main screen, and it’s now at 24.1 mpg over 31,000 miles - and Canyon still the best looking mid-sized truck on the road...
2017 GMC Canyon Diesel - love it....but...
Brookzie ,08/17/2019
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I’ve had my 2017 GMC Canyon Diesel for almost 18 months and have almost 32,000 miles on it. Overall, I love the truck, the diesel, and the MPG. My only issues with the truck were the diesel emissions which was fixed under warranty, the driver side tail light moisture issue which was fixed under warranty and the dreaded left lean (1 inch) which was fixed under warranty. My biggest complaint is the low height for the front air dam which can’t even go over a parking curb. Why GM would do this with an “All Terrain” edition just doesn’t make any sense. I’m 6’1” tall and have plenty of room. The truck has plenty of power, rides nicely, and has good amenities. Overall, I’m very happy with my purchase for a daily driver with the option to actually haul a trailer or boat with no issues. Didn’t need the 2500HD like I had before so this is the perfect truck for me.
See all 14 reviews of the 2017 GMC Canyon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
308 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2017 GMC Canyon features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Canyon models:

OnStar System
Provides emergency crash notification, stolen vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking.
Driver Alert Package
Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. This package is optional on the SLE and SLT (standard on the Denali).
Rearview Camera
Gives you a view of what's behind you, which is helpful with backing up as well as with connecting a trailer hitch.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 GMC Canyon Overview

The Used 2017 GMC Canyon is offered in the following submodels: Canyon Crew Cab, Canyon Extended Cab. Available styles include Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 GMC Canyon?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 GMC Canyon trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLE is priced between $30,788 and$33,990 with odometer readings between 10663 and72644 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Canyon Denali is priced between $32,999 and$37,995 with odometer readings between 6845 and54283 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLT is priced between $28,720 and$29,500 with odometer readings between 35848 and42147 miles.

Which used 2017 GMC Canyons are available in my area?

Which used 2017 GMC Canyons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 GMC Canyon for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2017 Canyons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,720 and mileage as low as 6845 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 GMC Canyon.

Can't find a used 2017 GMC Canyons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Canyon for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,961.

Find a used GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,154.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Canyon for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,048.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,110.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 GMC Canyon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Canyon lease specials

