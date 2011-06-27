2017 GMC Canyon Review
Pros & Cons
- Gasoline V6 and four-cylinder diesel engines tow more than rivals
- Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
- Comfortable ride over most surfaces
- Front seats can feel small to larger people
- Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
- Low-hanging front air dam limits off-road potential
Which Canyon does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2017 GMC Canyon is a strong offering in the midsize truck segment thanks to a smooth ride, strong available engines and many available upscale features. It's not the best choice for heading off-road or for ultimate comfort, but it's easy to drive and has plenty of towing capability.
The pickup truck has become a much more user-friendly vehicle over the years. And right at the front of that movement is the 2017 GMC Canyon. A twin to the Chevrolet Colorado, the GMC Canyon is a midsize truck with all the truck capabilities you'll need, but it also comes with top-level features and a comfortable interior.
Depending on configuration, the Canyon can tow up to 7,700 pounds, so it's got the truck part covered. But it's also smooth and silent on the highway, and the interior is solidly built. Like a lot of modern trucks, the Canyon is versatile and a great tool for many different jobs, but it's got the special twist of being a bit more luxurious than the norm. So if you want a truck with lots of likable features to make the daily commute easier, and enough power to haul a big load on the weekend, we definitely recommend checking out the refined 2017 GMC Canyon.
Notably, we picked the 2015 GMC Canyon as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.
2017 GMC Canyon models
The 2017 GMC Canyon is a midsize pickup offered in two- and four-seat extended-cab and five-seat crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and five trim levels to choose from: SL, base Canyon, SLE, SLT and the top-of-the-line Denali. The SL and base Canyon will likely be good choices if you're just looking for a basic truck — no big touchscreens or fancy ventilated seats here. Upgrade to the SLE, SLT or the top-of-the-range Denali and you'll unlock optional extras such as automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and wireless charging for cellphones.
Although the GMC Canyon is essentially a more upscale version of its Chevy Colorado sibling, there is an entry-level trim called the SL. The SL is offered only with the extended cab and loses the rear seat, and it comes standard with a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission, 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, a four-way power driver seat with manual recline, a tilt-only steering wheel, power windows, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system with a 4.2-inch color display.
The next step up is the base Canyon model, which is available in both extended-cab and crew-cab body styles and adds a six-speed automatic transmission (crew-cab models) and fold-up rear jump seats (extended-cab models only). Also, the 3.6-liter V6 engine (308 hp and 275 lb-ft) comes standard on base crew-cab, extended-bed models, and it's available as an option on other configurations.
Significantly, the base Canyon presents option packages that aren't available on the SL. Notable features to look out for include remote keyless entry, cruise control and an audio system upgrade package that includes a version of Chevrolet's app-based MyLink system with Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch display screen, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OnStar telematics and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot-spot connectivity.
Instead of picking option packages for the base Canyon, you could upgrade to the SLE, which gets you most of the above as standard, plus 17-inch wheels, power side mirrors, upgraded interior trim materials, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and an upgraded version of the IntelliLink interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, voice and steering wheel controls, and four USB ports (two for the music interface and two for charging).
Much like the base Canyon, the SLE gets most of its options in packages. The All-Terrain package (essentially GMC's equivalent of the off-road-focused Colorado Z71) bundles 17-inch dark-tinted alloy wheels and all-terrain tires, an off-road-oriented suspension, a rear locking differential, hill descent control, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat and distinctive cloth upholstery. Also available is the SLE Convenience package that includes automatic climate control, remote start and a sliding rear window.
Even with all those available options, a few things are still left on the table, and right near the top, there's the SLT trim. It gets all the SLE's standard equipment plus the contents of the SLE Convenience package. It also comes with the 3.6-liter V6 engine, 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery and the All-Terrain package's front seating upgrades (power adjustments and heating).
Both the SLE and SLT can be equipped with the optional Driver Alert package that features forward collision warning and lane departure warning. Other optional extras include the 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp and 369 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic, an upgraded seven-speaker Bose audio system and a navigation system (an enhancement of the standard 8-inch IntelliLink interface).
If you want all the creature comforts GMC can throw at you, and one of the most luxurious experiences you'll find in a midsize pickup, there's the Canyon Denali. The Denali gets the SLT's equipment plus the contents of the Driver Alert package, the upgraded Bose audio system, chrome 20-inch wheels, cargo lamps, a spray-in bedliner, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless charging for compatible cellphones and a heated steering wheel.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 GMC Canyon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Canyon models:
- OnStar System
- Provides emergency crash notification, stolen vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking.
- Driver Alert Package
- Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. This package is optional on the SLE and SLT (standard on the Denali).
- Rearview Camera
- Gives you a view of what's behind you, which is helpful with backing up as well as with connecting a trailer hitch.
