2020 GMC Canyon
What’s new
- Newly available remote-locking tailgate
- A new tire-fill alert added as standard
- Changes to standard/optional equipment and available safety packages
- Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Big towing capacity with gas V6 and diesel four-cylinder engines
- Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
- Comfortable ride over most surfaces
- Front seats can feel small to larger people
- Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
- Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
2020 GMC Canyon Review
Five years ago, your choices in midsize trucks came down to the Nissan Frontier — an old design even then — and the institutional favorite Toyota Tacoma. Then came the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins, followed shortly by reimagined Honda Ridgeline and Ford Ranger models and a refreshed Tacoma. What was once a stale segment is vibrant again, and the 2020 GMC Canyon remains a key player in this company.
The Canyon offers some of the best towing capability in the class, along with a cushy, quiet cabin and road manners that feel more car-like than truckish. Seat comfort is impressive, and there's enough room — and enough tech — to make long road trips a pleasure.
But don't think the Canyon can't do the business. Properly equipped, it can tow between 7,000 and 7,700 pounds depending on the engine. The standard four-cylinder is capable, if unremarkable, but the V6 upgrade or torque-rich turbodiesel engine are really where you'll see the Canyon shine. The Canyon can even hold its own off-road, although you'll need to remove its lower front airdam for best performance. (It's a hassle, but worth it.)
Ultimately, though, the Canyon is a spiffed-up Chevrolet Colorado. It offers a few more optional upscale features, a nicer-looking grille and fancier wheels, but no more capability than its Chevy counterpart. This fact makes the Canyon's extra cost, especially in Denali trim, a dubious proposition. If you simply prefer nicer trim, softer touch points or the Canyon's bold design, then it may be worth it. But if you simply need power and punch for towing or blasting dirt trails, the Colorado will save you money in the end.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The Canyon can also mix it up off-road, with decent articulation and a two-speed transfer case standard on 4WD models, but you'll need to remove its unnecessary, low-hanging chin spoiler first.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Fundamentally, the Canyon is refined and road trip-ready, unusual traits for a midsize pickup. It offers good noise isolation and effective climate control. And the ride, while slightly bouncy if there's no cargo in the back, settles down nicely once you drop a few hundred pounds in the bed.
How’s the interior?8.0
The tall windows and large windshield give drivers a commanding view of the road ahead, although rear-quarter visibility is limited. The rearview camera helps while backing up. The Canyon's tall seats make getting in and out nearly as much work as entering and exiting a full-size truck. The side step bars help here.
How’s the tech?8.0
Voice controls were a mixed bag on our test model, and we haven't tested the Canyon's new system yet. Based on our experience with recent GM models, however, there's bound to be a vast improvement in accuracy and response.
How’s the storage?7.5
When it's time to haul things inside instead of people, the backseat-folding design is inferior to the competition. The rear seats flip up, but the floor is marred by obstructions and you can't lay items flat. There are enough storage nooks for small items, but some competitors offer more. Child seats can be accommodated, but the Canyon doesn't make it easy to install them.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
But five years (or 60,000 miles) of roadside assistance and a complimentary service visit are useful, while the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty is typical for the class. The V6 Canyon trails its Honda and Toyota rivals in fuel economy but beats the Nissan.
Wildcard7.0
On the road, the Canyon is quite competent. It's not quite as refined as the Honda Ridgeline perhaps, but the Canyon is more capable than the Honda in towing, payload and off-road ability. The Canyon tries to mimic the look of GMC's larger Sierra and largely succeeds, but in the trade, it's harder to reach the bed and cabin.
Which Canyon does Edmunds recommend?
2020 GMC Canyon models
The 2020 GMC Canyon is a midsize pickup offered in two- and four-seat extended-cab and five-seat crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and six trim levels to choose from: SL, base Canyon, SLE, All-Terrain, SLT and the top-of-the-line Denali.
The SL is the most basic of the bunch, equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. But it lacks rear seats and comes in the extended cab only. It does, however, offer air conditioning, a 7-inch touchscreen, two USB ports and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, so it's still a pretty civilized workhorse truck.
Moving up to the base Canyon model unlocks both extended- and crew-cab body styles, with rear jump seats offered on extended-cab models. A 3.6-liter V6 engine (308 hp and 275 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission is optional or standard, depending on the configuration. Notably, the base Canyon is also eligible for options not available on the SL, such as remote keyless entry, cruise control and the new remote locking tailgate.
Upgrading to the SLE is a better choice than slapping options on a base model. The SLE comes with most of the base trim's options as well as upgraded interior materials, an 8-inch touchscreen and a Wi-Fi hotspot. It's also the first trim available with the 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) and optional driver safety aids (forward collision warning, lane departure warning).
Those off-road inclined may prefer the All Terrain since it bundles the V6 engine, off-road tires, reinforced suspension, and a rear locking differential, as well as a selection of other upgraded features.
The SLT moves more upmarket with features such as leather upholstery and wireless phone charging. But for maximum creature comforts, look to the Denali. It comes with an upgraded sound system, navigation, standard driver safety aids, heated and ventilated front seats, and a spray-in bedliner among other items.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 GMC Canyon.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- brakes
- appearance
- ride quality
- interior
- sound system
- climate control
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
After intensively researching midsize trucks, I felt it was clear that the Colorado/Canyon twins were the best options (although I prefer the "truckier" front end of the Canyon). The V6/8 speed combo works fantastically well together in the city and on the highway-- it never feels out of breath, even in steep mountain driving. The Canyon drives and handles much smaller than it is-- making it very livable in parking garages and street parking-- and ride quality is superb for a truck. Get one. You'll love it.
This truck is actually fun to drive. Adequate power from the V6, Nice brakes and steering that actually gives feedback. The interior although a bit dated is nice enough. I previously owned a 2016 Colorado but stepped up to the Canyon. All in all a great truck!
Why buy a larger truck when this has it all. Sharp looking too.
This truck is...disappointing. Mainly due to the glitchy electrical system. Radio issues, cruise control issues, power seat issues, shifting gear issues, and brake issues. And it is only 2 months old!!!
Features & Specs
|4dr Extended Cab SB
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,700
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6300 rpm
|4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$31,100
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
|SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,100
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$34,500
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Canyon safety features:
- OnStar System
- Provides emergency crash notification, stolen-vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking.
- Driver Alert Package
- Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. This package is optional on the SLE, All Terrain and SLT trims (standard on the Denali).
- Tire Fill Alert
- A new feature for 2020, it provides an audible and visual confirmation when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|21.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Acceptable
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
GMC Canyon vs. the competition
GMC Canyon vs. Honda Ridgeline
The Ridgeline is currently our favorite midsize truck, which might seem strange. To clarify, the Ridgeline uses a car-like chassis rather than a body-on-frame design such as the Canyon's. That means the Ridgeline handles extremely well, it has excellent ride quality, and it's quiet on the open road. But the Canyon will certainly out-tow the car-based Ridgeline. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline.
GMC Canyon vs. Chevrolet Colorado
Underneath, the GMC Canyon and the Chevy Colorado are essentially twins — their differences are merely skin-deep. The GMC has more in the way of available creature comforts, especially on the top trim levels, but the Colorado offers a more basic, bare-bones version of the pickup for purists. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado.
GMC Canyon vs. Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma is one of the most off-road-capable rigs on the planet, with multiple levels of off-road competency to choose from. But the Tacoma's interior feels merely functional at best. By contrast, the GMC Canyon only offers one off-road-ready trim, but its interior feels much more modern and plusher than the Toyota's. Read the Edmunds' long-term test of the 2016 Toyota Tacoma.
FAQ
Is the GMC Canyon a good car?
What's new in the 2020 GMC Canyon?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Canyon:
- Newly available remote-locking tailgate
- A new tire-fill alert added as standard
- Changes to standard/optional equipment and available safety packages
- Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015
Is the GMC Canyon reliable?
Is the 2020 GMC Canyon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Canyon?
The least-expensive 2020 GMC Canyon is the 2020 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,200.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,700
- 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,100
- SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,100
- SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,500
- SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,200
- All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,600
What are the different models of GMC Canyon?
