Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)
2020 GMC Canyon

Type:

What's new

  • Newly available remote-locking tailgate
  • A new tire-fill alert added as standard
  • Changes to standard/optional equipment and available safety packages
  • Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Big towing capacity with gas V6 and diesel four-cylinder engines
  • Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
  • Comfortable ride over most surfaces
  • Front seats can feel small to larger people
  • Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
  • Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2018
2017
2016
2015
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2020 GMC Canyon pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Canyon
SL, SLE and All Terrain

msrp 

$29,100
starting price
Build & price

2020 GMC Canyon Review

Five years ago, your choices in midsize trucks came down to the Nissan Frontier — an old design even then — and the institutional favorite Toyota Tacoma. Then came the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins, followed shortly by reimagined Honda Ridgeline and Ford Ranger models and a refreshed Tacoma. What was once a stale segment is vibrant again, and the 2020 GMC Canyon remains a key player in this company.

The Canyon offers some of the best towing capability in the class, along with a cushy, quiet cabin and road manners that feel more car-like than truckish. Seat comfort is impressive, and there's enough room — and enough tech — to make long road trips a pleasure.

But don't think the Canyon can't do the business. Properly equipped, it can tow between 7,000 and 7,700 pounds depending on the engine. The standard four-cylinder is capable, if unremarkable, but the V6 upgrade or torque-rich turbodiesel engine are really where you'll see the Canyon shine. The Canyon can even hold its own off-road, although you'll need to remove its lower front airdam for best performance. (It's a hassle, but worth it.)

Ultimately, though, the Canyon is a spiffed-up Chevrolet Colorado. It offers a few more optional upscale features, a nicer-looking grille and fancier wheels, but no more capability than its Chevy counterpart. This fact makes the Canyon's extra cost, especially in Denali trim, a dubious proposition. If you simply prefer nicer trim, softer touch points or the Canyon's bold design, then it may be worth it. But if you simply need power and punch for towing or blasting dirt trails, the Colorado will save you money in the end.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
The Canyon Denali is a different sort of midsize pickup. It's less focused on off-road adventure (although it's still capable) and more geared toward trailering and on-road comfort. A civilized cabin, punchy V6 engine, smooth eight-speed transmission, and excellent infotainment tech make it a standout in the class.

How does it drive?

8.0
We tested the Denali trim level, which comes with the 3.6-liter V6. It delivers solid thrust and pulls with authority. Our test truck reached 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is quick for a midsize truck. It also steers and brakes with commendable precision and composure, and car-like handling is one of the Canyon's strengths.

The Canyon can also mix it up off-road, with decent articulation and a two-speed transfer case standard on 4WD models, but you'll need to remove its unnecessary, low-hanging chin spoiler first.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
While the Canyon is unmistakably a pickup from the outside, the cabin comfort and features are far from basic pickup fare. The Denali trim's seats offer good comfort on long drives despite the firm backrests and not much lateral support. The rear seats, though, are fairly flat and upright. Adults won't want to stay back there too long.

Fundamentally, the Canyon is refined and road trip-ready, unusual traits for a midsize pickup. It offers good noise isolation and effective climate control. And the ride, while slightly bouncy if there's no cargo in the back, settles down nicely once you drop a few hundred pounds in the bed.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Canyon's interior is laid out logically, with simple and effective knob interfaces, plenty of space up front, and a wide range of seating adjustments. This alone sets the Canyon apart from its Tacoma rival, which has a fairly narrow range of comfortable driving positions. The rear seats offer an abundance of headroom, but taller passengers may come up short on legroom.

The tall windows and large windshield give drivers a commanding view of the road ahead, although rear-quarter visibility is limited. The rearview camera helps while backing up. The Canyon's tall seats make getting in and out nearly as much work as entering and exiting a full-size truck. The side step bars help here.

How’s the tech?

8.0
For 2020, the Canyon delivers even more refined infotainment, with a larger revised display and a tile-based home screen that feels similar to an Android device. (Don't worry, iPhone users, the Canyon also offers Apple CarPlay in addition to Android Auto.) Two USB ports are included up front, while two rear-seat charge-only ports come on upper trim levels.

Voice controls were a mixed bag on our test model, and we haven't tested the Canyon's new system yet. Based on our experience with recent GM models, however, there's bound to be a vast improvement in accuracy and response.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The Canyon V6's maximum tow rating of 7,000 pounds is among the best you'll find for a midsize pickup. The bed is somewhat basic and lacks some of the extra features (such as additional tie-downs) of its rivals, though you can add a variety of dealer-sourced accessories to spruce it up. The tailgate lip and bed sides are high and can make loading difficult, although handy bumper steps address this issue somewhat.

When it's time to haul things inside instead of people, the backseat-folding design is inferior to the competition. The rear seats flip up, but the floor is marred by obstructions and you can't lay items flat. There are enough storage nooks for small items, but some competitors offer more. Child seats can be accommodated, but the Canyon doesn't make it easy to install them.

How economical is it?

7.0
The EPA estimates the V6-powered two-wheel-drive Canyon at 20 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway). Our driving experience suggests you'll be able to match these numbers in real-world driving without too much difficulty.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The Denali trim makes the Canyon one of the pricier midsize pickups on the market. For all but the most creature-comfort-obsessed buyers, it isn't worth the extra cost over a well-equipped and mechanically identical Chevrolet Colorado. You're buying a little extra cush, a badge and an image, not a more capable Canyon.

But five years (or 60,000 miles) of roadside assistance and a complimentary service visit are useful, while the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty is typical for the class. The V6 Canyon trails its Honda and Toyota rivals in fuel economy but beats the Nissan.

Wildcard

7.0
Having fun with trucks generally involves some off-roading, but the Canyon makes a compromise in terms of front ground clearance versus competitors such as the Tacoma or Frontier. The Canyon Z71 off-road option should give some added ability, but the low front fascia still limits the approach angle. Fortunately it's removable, but it's a hassle.

On the road, the Canyon is quite competent. It's not quite as refined as the Honda Ridgeline perhaps, but the Canyon is more capable than the Honda in towing, payload and off-road ability. The Canyon tries to mimic the look of GMC's larger Sierra and largely succeeds, but in the trade, it's harder to reach the bed and cabin.

Which Canyon does Edmunds recommend?

Moving high up the Canyon's trim ladder delivers questionable value, so we recommend the SLE trim level. It's available with any of the Canyon's three powertrain choices, and it comes with a significant amount of standard equipment.

2020 GMC Canyon models

The 2020 GMC Canyon is a midsize pickup offered in two- and four-seat extended-cab and five-seat crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and six trim levels to choose from: SL, base Canyon, SLE, All-Terrain, SLT and the top-of-the-line Denali.

The SL is the most basic of the bunch, equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. But it lacks rear seats and comes in the extended cab only. It does, however, offer air conditioning, a 7-inch touchscreen, two USB ports and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, so it's still a pretty civilized workhorse truck.

Moving up to the base Canyon model unlocks both extended- and crew-cab body styles, with rear jump seats offered on extended-cab models. A 3.6-liter V6 engine (308 hp and 275 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission is optional or standard, depending on the configuration. Notably, the base Canyon is also eligible for options not available on the SL, such as remote keyless entry, cruise control and the new remote locking tailgate.

Upgrading to the SLE is a better choice than slapping options on a base model. The SLE comes with most of the base trim's options as well as upgraded interior materials, an 8-inch touchscreen and a Wi-Fi hotspot. It's also the first trim available with the 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) and optional driver safety aids (forward collision warning, lane departure warning).

Those off-road inclined may prefer the All Terrain since it bundles the V6 engine, off-road tires, reinforced suspension, and a rear locking differential, as well as a selection of other upgraded features.

The SLT moves more upmarket with features such as leather upholstery and wireless phone charging. But for maximum creature comforts, look to the Denali. It comes with an upgraded sound system, navigation, standard driver safety aids, heated and ventilated front seats, and a spray-in bedliner among other items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 GMC Canyon.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 29%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 14%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • brakes
  • appearance
  • ride quality
  • interior
  • sound system
  • climate control
  • seats
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2020 Canyon All-Terrain 4x4
Kovich,
All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

After intensively researching midsize trucks, I felt it was clear that the Colorado/Canyon twins were the best options (although I prefer the "truckier" front end of the Canyon). The V6/8 speed combo works fantastically well together in the city and on the highway-- it never feels out of breath, even in steep mountain driving. The Canyon drives and handles much smaller than it is-- making it very livable in parking garages and street parking-- and ride quality is superb for a truck. Get one. You'll love it.

5 out of 5 stars, Better than all the rivals
M. Levine,
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

This truck is actually fun to drive. Adequate power from the V6, Nice brakes and steering that actually gives feedback. The interior although a bit dated is nice enough. I previously owned a 2016 Colorado but stepped up to the Canyon. All in all a great truck!

5 out of 5 stars, Tough but stylish
The General,
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Why buy a larger truck when this has it all. Sharp looking too.

2 out of 5 stars, Ready to trade in my 2020 Canyon
C.B.,
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

This truck is...disappointing. Mainly due to the glitchy electrical system. Radio issues, cruise control issues, power seat issues, shifting gear issues, and brake issues. And it is only 2 months old!!!

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Extended Cab SB features & specs
4dr Extended Cab SB
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$25,700
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm
4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB features & specs
4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$31,100
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB features & specs
SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$29,100
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm
SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB features & specs
SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$34,500
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all 2020 GMC Canyon features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Canyon safety features:

OnStar System
Provides emergency crash notification, stolen-vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking.
Driver Alert Package
Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. This package is optional on the SLE, All Terrain and SLT trims (standard on the Denali).
Tire Fill Alert
A new feature for 2020, it provides an audible and visual confirmation when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover21.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Acceptable
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

GMC Canyon vs. the competition

GMC Canyon vs. Honda Ridgeline

The Ridgeline is currently our favorite midsize truck, which might seem strange. To clarify, the Ridgeline uses a car-like chassis rather than a body-on-frame design such as the Canyon's. That means the Ridgeline handles extremely well, it has excellent ride quality, and it's quiet on the open road. But the Canyon will certainly out-tow the car-based Ridgeline. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline.

Compare GMC Canyon & Honda Ridgeline features

GMC Canyon vs. Chevrolet Colorado

Underneath, the GMC Canyon and the Chevy Colorado are essentially twins — their differences are merely skin-deep. The GMC has more in the way of available creature comforts, especially on the top trim levels, but the Colorado offers a more basic, bare-bones version of the pickup for purists. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado.

Compare GMC Canyon & Chevrolet Colorado features

GMC Canyon vs. Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma is one of the most off-road-capable rigs on the planet, with multiple levels of off-road competency to choose from. But the Tacoma's interior feels merely functional at best. By contrast, the GMC Canyon only offers one off-road-ready trim, but its interior feels much more modern and plusher than the Toyota's. Read the Edmunds' long-term test of the 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

Compare GMC Canyon & Toyota Tacoma features

FAQ

Is the GMC Canyon a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Canyon both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about GMC Canyon fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Canyon gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Canyon. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 GMC Canyon?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Canyon:

  • Newly available remote-locking tailgate
  • A new tire-fill alert added as standard
  • Changes to standard/optional equipment and available safety packages
  • Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the GMC Canyon reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Canyon is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Canyon. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Canyon's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 GMC Canyon a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 GMC Canyon is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Canyon and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Canyon is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Canyon?

The least-expensive 2020 GMC Canyon is the 2020 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,200.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,700
  • 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,100
  • SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,100
  • SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,500
  • SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,200
  • All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,600
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Canyon?

If you're interested in the GMC Canyon, the next question is, which Canyon model is right for you? Canyon variants include 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Canyon models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 GMC Canyon

2020 GMC Canyon Overview

The 2020 GMC Canyon is offered in the following submodels: Canyon Crew Cab, Canyon Extended Cab. Available styles include Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A), All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 GMC Canyon?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 GMC Canyon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Canyon 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Canyon.

What's a good price for a New 2020 GMC Canyon?

2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

The 2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,940. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,291 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,291 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,649.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 10.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 GMC Canyons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 GMC Canyon for sale near. There are currently 27 new 2020 Canyons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,300 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 GMC Canyon. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,537 on a used or CPO 2020 Canyon available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 GMC Canyons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC Canyon for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,152.

Find a new GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,276.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 GMC Canyon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

