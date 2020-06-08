Used 2007 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 GMC Canyon SLE in Gray
    used

    2007 GMC Canyon SLE

    91,378 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    $1,493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 GMC Canyon SLE in Red
    used

    2007 GMC Canyon SLE

    142,528 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Canyon SLE in Red
    used

    2007 GMC Canyon SLE

    87,948 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,108

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Canyon SL in Black
    used

    2007 GMC Canyon SL

    114,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Canyon SLE in Gray
    used

    2007 GMC Canyon SLE

    217,731 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Canyon SLE in White
    used

    2007 GMC Canyon SLE

    115,738 miles

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Canyon SL in Red
    used

    2007 GMC Canyon SL

    172,122 miles

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Canyon SL in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Canyon SL

    15,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,638

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Canyon SLE in Black
    used

    2006 GMC Canyon SLE

    45,236 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Canyon SLE in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Canyon SLE

    90,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,495

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Canyon SLE in Black
    used

    2006 GMC Canyon SLE

    117,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,488

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Canyon SL in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Canyon SL

    154,726 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,372

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Canyon SLE in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Canyon SLE

    184,697 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Canyon SLE in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Canyon SLE

    139,875 miles

    $9,778

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Canyon Work Truck in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Canyon Work Truck

    95,344 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,700

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Canyon SLE in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Canyon SLE

    330,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Canyon SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 GMC Canyon SLE

    73,287 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Canyon SLE
    used

    2008 GMC Canyon SLE

    92,245 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,491

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,083 listings
So far so good
Chris,01/17/2007
Overall an excellent vehicle. Very fun to drive. I expected a little bit better gas mileage given the 5 cyl. only getting 19 MPG, same as my full size truck got! interior comfortable front seat, wish the passager side seat had the lumbar support like the driver. The interior could have used some courtesy lighting for at night, can't find anything in the dark without having to turn on the dome light. Given the size of the competitors small trucks GM could have given the crew cab a longer bed than the 5 feet. I wish the rear seats had just a little more angle to the backs of the seats just a few degrees too vertical. Overall nice quiet ride. i would reccomend to others
