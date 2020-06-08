Used 2007 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

On the highway, the Canyon feels solid and stable, with a smooth, comfortable ride. Yet the GMC Canyon is a serious truck capable of serious duty. Properly equipped, the Canyon is rated to tow 4,000 pounds, enough for transporting ATVs, dirt bikes, personal watercraft, light boats or small camping trailers. The Canyon is aggressively styled with angular wheel arches. Its front end is bright and bold in the GMC tradition and looks mean and menacing, albeit in a classy GMC manner. The black center grille with its floating GMC logo is surrounded by brightwork that extends to either side of the truck. This 2 wheel drive model has extra low miles and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, 15 Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Bed Liner, Running Boards, Soft Tonneau Cover and more…

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 GMC Canyon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTCS19E688102203

Stock: C2203

Certified Pre-Owned: No

