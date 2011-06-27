Used 2007 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews
Still The Best Deal on the Lot
I've had my SE for a year or so now and it's still the best value of any used car I found. It's funny that the editors or Edmunds rate this car low 'cause it doesn't handle like a BMW or Acura but it starts, gets pretty good mileage, has pretty good acceleration, has a lot of room, good safety rating, kinda cool looking, American made, cheap parts that are easy to find, good visibility and head room, comfortable on the road. Sure it's not exciting or flashy but it's very easy to live with and does it's job very well. Remember your last high school reunion when you saw that girl you had a crush on and she was fat and divorced three times? SE is that smart plain girl you married.
Great car....except
So, there seems to be a common issue with this particular model of car. Sometimes, the car will simply die while you're driving it. I took it into an auto parts store, they tested the battery and couldn't find anything wrong with it. I took it into the Ford Service center, they tested the alternator, battery, fuel injector, the onboard computer, looked for updates to any of the programming, and everything tested out fine. Couldn't find a thing. I'm taking it to an electronics specialist incase somethings wrong with the ECU but I saw the "10/10" reliability ranking and had to write something since complete failure randomly while you're driving is kind of a bad thing.
Won't Start Sometimes - Why???
I really liked my '07 Taurus for the first 9 months I owned it. I purchased it in Feb. '09 with 35,000 miles on it. I purchased an extended warranty also. During November '09 through now (Feb. '10) I have had issues with the car just not wanting to start! You can clearly hear it trying to start, but it just won't catch. In fear of it "flooding", I remove the key and wait a couple minutes before trying again. It seems to take 2-3 tries before starting properly. The dealership cannot figure out the problem since it does eventually start. This started to happen about once every other week but now about once a week. Hate the idea of possibly being stranded one day.
Can't beat the price
Bought used with factory warranty at 27k. Only issue was at belt replacement the dealer couldn't get it on right and it kept squeaking ok now though. I drive about 1k a week and it hasn't let me down. Now at just over 100k I have to say for 11 grand its the best value i have ever seen.
So Ends My Great Relationship with My '07 Taurus
This car was great. All I ever did was get good tires for it and put in full synthetic oil. I bought it about 6 years ago with 36K on it and sold it with 87K and it never gave me a minute of trouble. I babied it and kept it sparkling clean and garaged and it's great condition was a big reason why I was able to sell it for top dollar. They're all getting old now so I won't be getting another but I'll always have fond memories of this car. It never broke.
