Used 2005 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

3.9
97 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not bad value

darin4, 12/10/2012
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2007 with 130,000kms. on it. The first winter it would not start when cold. Dealer replaced the fuel sending unit ($600). Have had little to no problems since. I now have close to 280,000 kms. and the car works great. It's nothing fancy, but for the price I hit a home run.

Report Abuse

Ok in the city gave me money's worth.

bob, 12/16/2015
SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

1990 to 1996 had transmission problems and Ford paid out generously to repair. After improving design they decided in mid 2000's to use the old style transmission and they went out again, but Ford refuses to repair past 36000. That cost me 2000.00. The rack and pinion steering handles well on the road and at high speeds. I've gotten 185000 out of vehicle. The accelerator pedal sticks when starting out from a stop. If you expect it just pump the pedal and that unsticks it. The catylictic convertor is bad and their design requires 3 converters be replaced at cost of 3500.00(happened at 150,000). I didnt replace instead use mystery oil in the gas tank eliminates any performance problems(8 oz per week)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Piece of Crap

Tigerman19, 05/20/2016
SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

DO NOT BUY THIS CAR! Long story short.......this car has major transmission issues that FORD knows about but is too cheap to recall and fix. This started with the torque converter being sheered off at 60,000 miles and the total bill with the tow costing me right at $1,200. Then, only 14 months later, the transmission is now shot again. The cylinder clutch drum s going out and the transmission shop in town wants somewhere between $3,500 to $4,500 to completely rebuild the transmission. They will do a patch on it but won't guarantee how long that will last for only the low price of $1,500. When I purchased this car the vehicle had 46,000 miles on it. The car now only has 76,000 miles on it but is basically useless to drive as you can only get to 20 MPH before it kicks out of gear. I have been a lifetime Ford owner starting with the 1975 Maverick that I bought when I was in high school. I have owned also a 1988 Thunderbird which I loved and then a 1997 Expedition which was a very good vehicle. Besides the Taurus I have a 01 Expedition that I upgraded too after the 97 Expedition. I have had my share of headaches with the 01 Expedition as well. I am truly disappointed in FORD for their refusal to acknowledge they have a major flaw in the transmission of the Taurus for models around 2005. I have been a lifetime FORD advocate but not anymore. I will never buy another FORD again and hope that if you read this review that you think twice before buying a FORD and especially the Taurus.

Performance
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

better than expected

maaky, 06/21/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

The taurus really hasn't had a good name in quite some time.The 05 that i bought used in 05 has certainly changed my opinion of ford and the taurus.While it is not a flashy sporty ride by any means it has provided the reliability that I needed from a vehicle.Just rolled 90k 2 weeks ago without any failures.The only time it didn't start as back at 20k took it into ford they reprogramed it have had no problems since outside of basic maintenance.Averaging 25mpg per tank the ride is smooth (even at 80+),fairly quiet and accelerates smoothly as well. I must be lucky to have gotten one of the good ones off the line. Can't wait till the wife lets me get one of the new ones.

Report Abuse

Love my Taurus

Steve Book, 01/02/2016
SEL 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Solid Car - its a tank in the snow, and for a 3.0L engine, has lots of low end power.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
