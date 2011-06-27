Estimated values
2005 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,577
|$2,316
|$2,721
|Clean
|$1,411
|$2,075
|$2,438
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,594
|$1,872
|Rough
|$745
|$1,112
|$1,306
Estimated values
2005 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,424
|$2,107
|$2,483
|Clean
|$1,274
|$1,888
|$2,224
|Average
|$973
|$1,450
|$1,708
|Rough
|$672
|$1,012
|$1,191
Estimated values
2005 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,540
|$2,349
|$2,793
|Clean
|$1,378
|$2,105
|$2,503
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,617
|$1,922
|Rough
|$727
|$1,128
|$1,340
Estimated values
2005 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$2,072
|$2,404
|Clean
|$1,315
|$1,856
|$2,154
|Average
|$1,004
|$1,426
|$1,654
|Rough
|$694
|$995
|$1,154