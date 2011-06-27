  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Taurus SE Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.3 cu.ft.
Length197.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1100 lbs.
Curb weight3497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.8 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume143 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
