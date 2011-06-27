Used 2004 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

Thanks to this car, 5 people survived a rollover crash.... flymetotheisle , 11/05/2011 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I am a big fan of this car...Nothing much to write except that it is because of this Ford Taurus SEL that our whole family is alive right now......We survived a rollover crash and all came out without a scratch...the car was considered totalled and with the safety features that Ford has installed in this vehicle I am alive right now to write about it...amazingly to say the least...Thank you.... Report Abuse

Very good johnny127 , 12/08/2014 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Have had this car about 5 years and have found it to be very reliable. Corrosion resistance has been very good, as we live in the rust belt and on a dirt road. Car has about 130k on it. One weak point on this car is the rear coil springs. They sag prematurely even with no load in the rear and cause the tires to wear unevenly. We've had no mechanical problems with the transmission, though I wouldn't consider it a top performer compared to others in its class. Gas mileage is adequate but, again, I think others in it's class do better. The styling and road hugging ability is about as exciting as vanilla, but it gets you where you need to go.

2004 Tardus bsr2 , 06/16/2014 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought a 2004 Taurus SE 3.0L. I paid $400 for it. Second owner. I put new rear brakes in myself for $124. I bought the car at 209000. It's now up to 306000, all highway km. The windows quit working at one point, simple design flaw in the boot between car and drivers door. 10 min fix have windows working. This car will not stop. Still doesn't leak oil, shifts nice. The car is still tight. It's alright for comfort and the road noise is rather quiet. I doubt I'll buy another, but this car doesn't owe me a dime.

Very Reliable well built car! Jaxflguy , 11/19/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Since new, this car has not had one issue or problem. There is not a squeak or rattle to be found. Very reliable comfortable car. Safe. You can't go wrong for the price with these cars. Proud to own another Ford and will purchase one again!