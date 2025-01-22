Ford Ranger: Edmunds Top Rated Truck 2025

Highly recommended: Ford F-150

Why is the Ford F-150 highly recommended?

The Ford F-150 remains the quintessential full-size truck because it combines practicality, comfort and seemingly endless options. There's genuinely an F-150 for everyone. When properly equipped, it can tow up to an incredible 14,000 pounds, its hybrid engine can power large household appliances, and the King Ranch and Platinum trims transform the truck into a full-blown luxury vehicle.

What stood out?

There are six engine options, two of which are only available on the sporty Raptor trim. The hardest part about shopping for an F-150 is deciding how to customize it, but when there's an F-150 for everyone, we only see that as one of its greatest strengths.