What's under the Ranger's hood?

The Ranger's base engine is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine with 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. That's the same engine the prior truck had, but no problem there, as it was our favorite part of the old Ranger. But Ford is now offering more engine options, including an available turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 and an even bigger engine in the Ranger Raptor (more on that later). The 2.7-liter powerplant is also featured in the Ford F-150 and Bronco, and here it's tuned to provide 315 hp and 400 lb-ft. Both engines run through a 10-speed automatic transmission. At launch, you'll only be able to get the base engine; the new V6 will be available in summer 2024.

The standard Ranger will be available in XL, XLT and Lariat trims. Bed and cab options have been simplified down to one setup: a four-door SuperCrew body with a 5-foot bed. Two-wheel drive is standard but you can add a locking rear differential. Four-wheel drive is optional along with (again) a locking rear differential.

What's this about a Ranger Raptor?

Yes, Ford is giving this Ranger generation a Raptor version to challenge the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. Like its big brother — the F-150 Raptor — this Ranger version gets more power and a whole slew of off-road performance goodies.

The extra power comes from a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 good for 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Four-wheel drive and the 10-speed auto are standard. A long list of drive modes includes Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl and Baja. To combat turbo lag while running in Baja mode, Ford says the turbo keeps spinning for 3 seconds after the driver takes their foot off the throttle to keep the turbo spooled up and ready for action upon corner exit.