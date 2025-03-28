Toyota Tacoma vs. Ford Ranger vs. Chevy Colorado: Which Truck Is Best After a Year?

We didn't love the Tacoma's big infotainment screen, but we didn't hate it, either — we just wish it was better integrated into the cabin and that its tech suite was as good as Chevy's Google-backed system. The Taco's gauge cluster showed a ton of usable information and could be customized in dozens of different ways to suit any particular driving situation, like pitch and roll when we were off-roading.

Speaking of off-roading, when we took these three trucks out to the desert, the Tacoma won most of the tests. Yes, $55,240 as-tested is a lot for a Tacoma, but there’s almost no need to stretch for a Trailhunter or a TRD Pro model (which can reach nearly $70,000) when the TRD Off-Road feels like a top-spec truck. We don’t even think you need to go with the hybrid engine because this turbo-four cylinder delivers power just fine.So where did the Tacoma go wrong? Even though power from the turbo-four was great, the truck's fuel economy fell well short of the EPA’s estimate. We only saw 18.7 mpg over the course of a year, when the EPA says we should've been getting 21 mpg. We know Toyota made the move away from the V6 for power and efficiency, but it’s really only gained one of those things. Furthermore, the back seat of the Tacoma was, frankly, a joke. Anyone who sat back there was crammed in like a sardine.