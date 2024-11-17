- The Ford Maverick sees a big refresh for 2025, including a new performance-based Lobo trim
- Ford F-150 and Super Duty trucks also see their fair share of changes
- The Ford Ranger is effectively unchanged in 2025
2025 Ford Trucks: What's New With F-150, Lightning, Ranger and More
Ford's trucks see some big changes for 2025, and we're taking you through each and every one
Ford's 2025 trucks are here. The F-150, Super Duty, Ranger and Maverick all get changes for the 2025 model year. The compact Maverick gets a major refresh, and well-loved truck staples like the F-150 and Super Duty get their own, more mild changes. Here is everything you need to know about what's new for Ford's 2025 lineup of trucks.
2025 Ford F-150
- 2024 Honda PrologueLearn MoreShopHonda.com
- The BMW Road Home Sales Event.Shop Now.BMWUSA.com
- 2024 Volvo XC60 plug-in hybridLearn MoreVolvocars.com
- 2024 Subaru CrosstrekLearn MoreSubaru.com
Thanks to a major face-lift for the 2024 model year, Ford's perennial F-150 carries over mostly unchanged for 2025, but the lineup does get cheaper thanks to price cuts on XLT and Lariat trims. For those in need of a reminder, the 2024 model year brought back the F-150's turbo V6, discontinued its base V6 powertrain, and sharpened up the truck's looks. The options list was fleshed out with Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driving system, the new Pro Access tailgate, and a head-up display, while the big 12-inch screen was made standard for all F-150s.
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning
As of right now, the F-150 Lighting will stay the same as it was in 2024. That means you still get all the trimmings of the regular F-150's interior with a much bigger portrait infotainment screen, a hushed cabin, and the instant electric acceleration we're familiar with. There's a lot to like about the F-150 Lightning, and those who have a place to charge at home might want to think about picking one of these up over the gas-powered model.
2025 Ford Ranger
Not much changes in the 2025 model year for the Ford Ranger, but thanks to the later availability of Ford's V6 engine, it'll be much easier to get your hands on a V6 Ranger than before. And there's a host of new colors, with others exiting to make room — for starters, Ruby Red Metallic, Desert Sand and Marsh Gray all join the lineup in place of Cactus Gray, Iconic Silver and Hot Pepper Red. The Ranger also has a new Black Appearance package, which adds black accents to a few key exterior elements like the grille, bumper and wheels.
2025 Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick gets the biggest changes of any Ford pickup for 2025. For starters, it has a new performance-oriented Lobo trim, which pairs all-wheel drive with the truck's available 238-hp turbo four-cylinder, lowered suspension, upgraded brakes and 19-inch wheels. Lobo models also get their own Lobo drive mode, which brings torque vectoring (brought to you by the Bronco Sport's rear differential) and reduced stability control to the drive experience. Basically, increased torque to the outside wheel + reduced stability control = sideways truck. There are also unique aesthetic updates, like a redesigned bumper, that help set the Lobo apart, but the rest of the lineup also receives aesthetic updates as part of a 2025 refresh.
Ford adds new wheel designs, new fascias and new trim colors for the interior. A significantly larger 13.2-inch display replaces the old 8-inch one, and it brings wireless smartphone projection (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto) along with it. A newly available 360-degree camera joins the lineup, too. Speaking of tech, Ford adds lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and auto high beams as standard, while Lariat and Tremor trims get an upgraded adaptive cruise control system allowing for lane centering and speed-limit sign recognition.
However, the Maverick's turbo-four sees a decrease in performance (down to 238 hp from 250 hp), likely due to emissions regulations. Meanwhile, all-wheel drive is now available with the Maverick's hybrid powertrain, which can also tow up to 4,000 pounds thanks to an optional towing package.
2025 Ford Super Duty
Ford brings some light updates for its big work trucks in 2025, including a standard V8 on XLT and Lariat trims (paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission) and two new colors: Avalanche and Ruby Red Metallic. XL trims get a new trailer brake controller, too. Cab configurations shift slightly, and the Super Cab configuration is now restricted to XL and XLT trims with the 8-foot bed. In other changes, King Ranch and Platinum trims now offer the optional 2-kW Pro Power Onboard system, and the former also gets access to the available Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch features.
Speaking of towing, Super Duty models benefit from available individual tire pressure monitoring and auxiliary camera support for trailers. Platinum trims get new Platinum Blue accents and black exterior trim. Ford also added a new Platinum Plus package, which means chrome trim and special leather seats and colors for those who opt for it.