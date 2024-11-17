2025 Ford Trucks: What's New With F-150, Lightning, Ranger and More

The Ford Maverick gets the biggest changes of any Ford pickup for 2025. For starters, it has a new performance-oriented Lobo trim, which pairs all-wheel drive with the truck's available 238-hp turbo four-cylinder, lowered suspension, upgraded brakes and 19-inch wheels. Lobo models also get their own Lobo drive mode, which brings torque vectoring (brought to you by the Bronco Sport's rear differential) and reduced stability control to the drive experience. Basically, increased torque to the outside wheel + reduced stability control = sideways truck. There are also unique aesthetic updates, like a redesigned bumper, that help set the Lobo apart, but the rest of the lineup also receives aesthetic updates as part of a 2025 refresh.

Ford adds new wheel designs, new fascias and new trim colors for the interior. A significantly larger 13.2-inch display replaces the old 8-inch one, and it brings wireless smartphone projection (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto) along with it. A newly available 360-degree camera joins the lineup, too. Speaking of tech, Ford adds lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and auto high beams as standard, while Lariat and Tremor trims get an upgraded adaptive cruise control system allowing for lane centering and speed-limit sign recognition.

However, the Maverick's turbo-four sees a decrease in performance (down to 238 hp from 250 hp), likely due to emissions regulations. Meanwhile, all-wheel drive is now available with the Maverick's hybrid powertrain, which can also tow up to 4,000 pounds thanks to an optional towing package.

2025 Ford Super Duty

Ford brings some light updates for its big work trucks in 2025, including a standard V8 on XLT and Lariat trims (paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission) and two new colors: Avalanche and Ruby Red Metallic. XL trims get a new trailer brake controller, too. Cab configurations shift slightly, and the Super Cab configuration is now restricted to XL and XLT trims with the 8-foot bed. In other changes, King Ranch and Platinum trims now offer the optional 2-kW Pro Power Onboard system, and the former also gets access to the available Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch features.

Speaking of towing, Super Duty models benefit from available individual tire pressure monitoring and auxiliary camera support for trailers. Platinum trims get new Platinum Blue accents and black exterior trim. Ford also added a new Platinum Plus package, which means chrome trim and special leather seats and colors for those who opt for it.