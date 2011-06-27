  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Ranger
5(34%)4(54%)3(8%)2(0%)1(4%)
4.2
26 reviews
List Price
$8,995
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Update; September 2015 of my 2010 initial review.

Billy Rockfish, 09/08/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

If you can find a good used Ford Ranger of this vintage, buy it. The only non-maintenance item that ever gave me trouble was the fuel pump. It quit at around 38K. Ford replaced it under warranty (Honolulu Ford); no questions; no cost. Truck is getting ready to turn 70K. I have the 2.3 Litre DOHC four with the 5-speed automatic (drop down menu does not let me select automatic). Did my 60K servicing at 57K; replaced the Continentals with Firestone Discovery tires (better quality); brake job done at 63K (amazing since I drive in the City and County of Honolulu which is well known for having heavy traffic). Replaced the Ford stock shocks with Monroe-Matics. Still a stiff and jounce-bouncey ride, but after all - it IS a truck! A/C still blows ice cold and I am VERY PLEASED with this little truck. I will keep this forever as most people out here keep their Rangers for many miles and many years. Impossible to find a used Ranger on Oahu; there are some in lots on Maui. A drunk driver plowed into my Ranger and it was almost totaled, however an expert body shop (approved by my insurer) did a good job on the repair and is very much roadable with no degradation in driveability or safety. This '10 Ford Ranger is one of the best vehicles I've ever owned and last Sunday (9/6/15), I got the best economy ever with 30.5 mpg. Great truck !!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Not as bad as they say!

JohnRangerboy, 10/19/2010
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I wanted a small 4 cyl truck with auto transmission. I bought on price and features, 4 wheel disc brakes, 5 speed auto, air, tow package, abs, traction and stability control all standard on my Ranger. On Tacoma air was extra and only drum rear brakes, Colorado also rear drum brakes. So far I've clocked 7,000 miles, average gas mileage is 23 mpg since new. Best gas mileage was 29 mpg on extended trip on the freeway. Handling feels very secure and traction control in the snow/ice really worked well-that was my main concern with a light weight rear drive truck. I don't carry very heavy loads but middling load doesn't seem to bother ride/handling acceleration.(although the preselect header says 5M I have 5A..

2010 Ranger Reg Cab XLT

Billy Rockfish, 11/04/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Reliability, I'm sure,will be well above average. MANY Rangers on the streets, roads and freeways of Oahu (Hawaii) of all vintages. I've never heard of anyone having a bad Ford Ranger, hence one of the decisions towards my purchase. That, and the value of the features offered on the Ranger, it's looks (I don't care if it hasn't changed much in 12 years!) and the fact that it's an 'evergreen' truck with a good reputation for economy and reliability were factors in selecting this truck over its competition. I am averaging 24-25mpg in mixed city/highway driving. I have the 5A. Great truck which will undoubtedly please me. Used for play, commute and work.

Not bad for an old body!

Gonzo, 08/18/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

In the past 5 years I have owned 3 trucks, a Honda Ridgeline, a Nissan Frontier and the new Ford Ranger. The Ridgeline and the Frontiers were both 6 cyl and gas guzzlers. I don't tow, so I wanted better mileage and a 4 cyl was the one I needed. I settled for the Ranger because I can get it pretty much with everything I want on the XLT model. It is a great small/compact truck and I like this. Mileage is very good and the 4 cyl has enough power for my needs. I was getting 14 MPG's on the Ridgeline and 15 MPG on the Frontier. I get way over 24 in the city with the Ranger and so far almost 30 on the highway. Nice truck for the price.

Better Than Expected

Don, 11/03/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Needed a smaller truck for use on homestead. We have an Expedition but it is not ideal for work intended. Power from the 4.0 L is good. Averaged 22 mpg on 800 mile trip at 75 mph. Mixed driving around area and average around 18 mpg.still a lot better than the Expedition. In the past I have had full size diesels, V-8s and one B-2000 Mazda (208,000 miles). This truck performs as well and gets the job required done with no problems.

