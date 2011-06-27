  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,636$9,264$11,002
Clean$6,257$8,719$10,332
Average$5,499$7,630$8,994
Rough$4,741$6,541$7,656
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,917$9,654$11,465
Clean$6,522$9,087$10,767
Average$5,732$7,952$9,373
Rough$4,942$6,817$7,978
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,768$9,199$10,809
Clean$6,381$8,658$10,152
Average$5,608$7,577$8,837
Rough$4,835$6,496$7,522
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XL Fleet 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,806$8,102$9,618
Clean$5,475$7,625$9,033
Average$4,812$6,673$7,863
Rough$4,149$5,721$6,693
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,133$11,160$13,164
Clean$7,668$10,504$12,363
Average$6,739$9,192$10,762
Rough$5,811$7,880$9,161
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,834$10,720$12,630
Clean$7,386$10,090$11,862
Average$6,492$8,830$10,326
Rough$5,597$7,569$8,789
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,037$7,006$8,309
Clean$4,749$6,594$7,803
Average$4,174$5,771$6,793
Rough$3,599$4,947$5,782
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,415$7,442$8,783
Clean$5,106$7,005$8,249
Average$4,487$6,130$7,181
Rough$3,869$5,255$6,112
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,360$9,054$10,833
Clean$5,997$8,522$10,175
Average$5,271$7,457$8,857
Rough$4,544$6,393$7,539
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XL Fleet 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,765$9,122$10,683
Clean$6,379$8,586$10,033
Average$5,606$7,514$8,733
Rough$4,834$6,441$7,434
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,743$9,242$10,896
Clean$6,358$8,699$10,234
Average$5,588$7,612$8,908
Rough$4,818$6,526$7,583
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,475 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,625 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,475 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,625 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,475 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,625 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Ford Ranger ranges from $4,149 to $9,618, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.