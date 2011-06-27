Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,636
|$9,264
|$11,002
|Clean
|$6,257
|$8,719
|$10,332
|Average
|$5,499
|$7,630
|$8,994
|Rough
|$4,741
|$6,541
|$7,656
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,917
|$9,654
|$11,465
|Clean
|$6,522
|$9,087
|$10,767
|Average
|$5,732
|$7,952
|$9,373
|Rough
|$4,942
|$6,817
|$7,978
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,768
|$9,199
|$10,809
|Clean
|$6,381
|$8,658
|$10,152
|Average
|$5,608
|$7,577
|$8,837
|Rough
|$4,835
|$6,496
|$7,522
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XL Fleet 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,806
|$8,102
|$9,618
|Clean
|$5,475
|$7,625
|$9,033
|Average
|$4,812
|$6,673
|$7,863
|Rough
|$4,149
|$5,721
|$6,693
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,133
|$11,160
|$13,164
|Clean
|$7,668
|$10,504
|$12,363
|Average
|$6,739
|$9,192
|$10,762
|Rough
|$5,811
|$7,880
|$9,161
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,834
|$10,720
|$12,630
|Clean
|$7,386
|$10,090
|$11,862
|Average
|$6,492
|$8,830
|$10,326
|Rough
|$5,597
|$7,569
|$8,789
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,037
|$7,006
|$8,309
|Clean
|$4,749
|$6,594
|$7,803
|Average
|$4,174
|$5,771
|$6,793
|Rough
|$3,599
|$4,947
|$5,782
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,415
|$7,442
|$8,783
|Clean
|$5,106
|$7,005
|$8,249
|Average
|$4,487
|$6,130
|$7,181
|Rough
|$3,869
|$5,255
|$6,112
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,360
|$9,054
|$10,833
|Clean
|$5,997
|$8,522
|$10,175
|Average
|$5,271
|$7,457
|$8,857
|Rough
|$4,544
|$6,393
|$7,539
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger XL Fleet 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,765
|$9,122
|$10,683
|Clean
|$6,379
|$8,586
|$10,033
|Average
|$5,606
|$7,514
|$8,733
|Rough
|$4,834
|$6,441
|$7,434
Estimated values
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,743
|$9,242
|$10,896
|Clean
|$6,358
|$8,699
|$10,234
|Average
|$5,588
|$7,612
|$8,908
|Rough
|$4,818
|$6,526
|$7,583