Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,704
|$5,521
|$6,531
|Clean
|$3,433
|$5,109
|$6,033
|Average
|$2,890
|$4,286
|$5,038
|Rough
|$2,348
|$3,463
|$4,042
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,805
|$5,617
|$6,626
|Clean
|$3,526
|$5,198
|$6,121
|Average
|$2,969
|$4,361
|$5,111
|Rough
|$2,412
|$3,523
|$4,101
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,204
|$8,077
|$9,673
|Clean
|$4,823
|$7,475
|$8,935
|Average
|$4,061
|$6,270
|$7,461
|Rough
|$3,300
|$5,066
|$5,986
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger FX4 Level II 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,358
|$8,205
|$9,787
|Clean
|$4,966
|$7,593
|$9,041
|Average
|$4,182
|$6,370
|$7,549
|Rough
|$3,397
|$5,146
|$6,057
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,655
|$5,407
|$6,382
|Clean
|$3,387
|$5,004
|$5,895
|Average
|$2,852
|$4,198
|$4,922
|Rough
|$2,317
|$3,392
|$3,949
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,742
|$7,228
|$8,609
|Clean
|$4,395
|$6,689
|$7,953
|Average
|$3,701
|$5,611
|$6,640
|Rough
|$3,007
|$4,534
|$5,328
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,610
|$5,440
|$6,458
|Clean
|$3,346
|$5,034
|$5,965
|Average
|$2,817
|$4,223
|$4,981
|Rough
|$2,289
|$3,412
|$3,996
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,211
|$6,841
|$8,300
|Clean
|$3,903
|$6,331
|$7,667
|Average
|$3,287
|$5,311
|$6,402
|Rough
|$2,670
|$4,291
|$5,137
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,924
|$5,933
|$7,049
|Clean
|$3,637
|$5,491
|$6,512
|Average
|$3,063
|$4,606
|$5,437
|Rough
|$2,488
|$3,721
|$4,363
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,287
|$4,968
|$5,902
|Clean
|$3,047
|$4,598
|$5,452
|Average
|$2,566
|$3,857
|$4,552
|Rough
|$2,084
|$3,116
|$3,653
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,751
|$5,512
|$6,492
|Clean
|$3,477
|$5,101
|$5,997
|Average
|$2,928
|$4,279
|$5,007
|Rough
|$2,379
|$3,457
|$4,017
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,691
|$5,652
|$6,742
|Clean
|$3,420
|$5,231
|$6,229
|Average
|$2,880
|$4,388
|$5,201
|Rough
|$2,340
|$3,545
|$4,173
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,820
|$5,853
|$6,983
|Clean
|$3,540
|$5,417
|$6,451
|Average
|$2,981
|$4,544
|$5,386
|Rough
|$2,422
|$3,671
|$4,322
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,115
|$4,784
|$5,712
|Clean
|$2,887
|$4,427
|$5,276
|Average
|$2,431
|$3,714
|$4,406
|Rough
|$1,975
|$3,001
|$3,535
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,025
|$6,732
|$8,231
|Clean
|$3,731
|$6,230
|$7,603
|Average
|$3,142
|$5,226
|$6,348
|Rough
|$2,552
|$4,222
|$5,094
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,924
|$4,318
|$5,094
|Clean
|$2,710
|$3,996
|$4,705
|Average
|$2,282
|$3,352
|$3,929
|Rough
|$1,854
|$2,708
|$3,152
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,001
|$4,521
|$5,365
|Clean
|$2,782
|$4,184
|$4,956
|Average
|$2,342
|$3,510
|$4,138
|Rough
|$1,903
|$2,836
|$3,320
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,386
|$5,317
|$6,388
|Clean
|$3,138
|$4,920
|$5,901
|Average
|$2,643
|$4,127
|$4,927
|Rough
|$2,147
|$3,335
|$3,954
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,912
|$6,183
|$7,444
|Clean
|$3,626
|$5,722
|$6,877
|Average
|$3,053
|$4,800
|$5,742
|Rough
|$2,481
|$3,878
|$4,607
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,735
|$5,514
|$6,504
|Clean
|$3,462
|$5,103
|$6,008
|Average
|$2,915
|$4,281
|$5,017
|Rough
|$2,368
|$3,459
|$4,025
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger STX 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,191
|$4,828
|$5,739
|Clean
|$2,957
|$4,468
|$5,302
|Average
|$2,490
|$3,748
|$4,427
|Rough
|$2,023
|$3,028
|$3,552
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,949
|$5,800
|$6,832
|Clean
|$3,660
|$5,368
|$6,311
|Average
|$3,082
|$4,503
|$5,269
|Rough
|$2,504
|$3,638
|$4,228
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,466
|$7,074
|$8,521
|Clean
|$4,139
|$6,546
|$7,872
|Average
|$3,485
|$5,492
|$6,572
|Rough
|$2,832
|$4,437
|$5,273
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,657
|$4,073
|$4,861
|Clean
|$2,462
|$3,769
|$4,490
|Average
|$2,073
|$3,162
|$3,749
|Rough
|$1,685
|$2,555
|$3,008
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,495
|$6,848
|$8,157
|Clean
|$4,166
|$6,338
|$7,535
|Average
|$3,508
|$5,317
|$6,292
|Rough
|$2,850
|$4,296
|$5,048
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,843
|$4,361
|$5,206
|Clean
|$2,635
|$4,036
|$4,809
|Average
|$2,219
|$3,386
|$4,015
|Rough
|$1,802
|$2,736
|$3,222