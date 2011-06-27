  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,704$5,521$6,531
Clean$3,433$5,109$6,033
Average$2,890$4,286$5,038
Rough$2,348$3,463$4,042
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,805$5,617$6,626
Clean$3,526$5,198$6,121
Average$2,969$4,361$5,111
Rough$2,412$3,523$4,101
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,204$8,077$9,673
Clean$4,823$7,475$8,935
Average$4,061$6,270$7,461
Rough$3,300$5,066$5,986
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger FX4 Level II 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,358$8,205$9,787
Clean$4,966$7,593$9,041
Average$4,182$6,370$7,549
Rough$3,397$5,146$6,057
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,655$5,407$6,382
Clean$3,387$5,004$5,895
Average$2,852$4,198$4,922
Rough$2,317$3,392$3,949
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,742$7,228$8,609
Clean$4,395$6,689$7,953
Average$3,701$5,611$6,640
Rough$3,007$4,534$5,328
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,610$5,440$6,458
Clean$3,346$5,034$5,965
Average$2,817$4,223$4,981
Rough$2,289$3,412$3,996
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,211$6,841$8,300
Clean$3,903$6,331$7,667
Average$3,287$5,311$6,402
Rough$2,670$4,291$5,137
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,924$5,933$7,049
Clean$3,637$5,491$6,512
Average$3,063$4,606$5,437
Rough$2,488$3,721$4,363
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,287$4,968$5,902
Clean$3,047$4,598$5,452
Average$2,566$3,857$4,552
Rough$2,084$3,116$3,653
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,751$5,512$6,492
Clean$3,477$5,101$5,997
Average$2,928$4,279$5,007
Rough$2,379$3,457$4,017
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,691$5,652$6,742
Clean$3,420$5,231$6,229
Average$2,880$4,388$5,201
Rough$2,340$3,545$4,173
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,820$5,853$6,983
Clean$3,540$5,417$6,451
Average$2,981$4,544$5,386
Rough$2,422$3,671$4,322
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,115$4,784$5,712
Clean$2,887$4,427$5,276
Average$2,431$3,714$4,406
Rough$1,975$3,001$3,535
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,025$6,732$8,231
Clean$3,731$6,230$7,603
Average$3,142$5,226$6,348
Rough$2,552$4,222$5,094
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,924$4,318$5,094
Clean$2,710$3,996$4,705
Average$2,282$3,352$3,929
Rough$1,854$2,708$3,152
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,001$4,521$5,365
Clean$2,782$4,184$4,956
Average$2,342$3,510$4,138
Rough$1,903$2,836$3,320
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,386$5,317$6,388
Clean$3,138$4,920$5,901
Average$2,643$4,127$4,927
Rough$2,147$3,335$3,954
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,912$6,183$7,444
Clean$3,626$5,722$6,877
Average$3,053$4,800$5,742
Rough$2,481$3,878$4,607
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,735$5,514$6,504
Clean$3,462$5,103$6,008
Average$2,915$4,281$5,017
Rough$2,368$3,459$4,025
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger STX 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,191$4,828$5,739
Clean$2,957$4,468$5,302
Average$2,490$3,748$4,427
Rough$2,023$3,028$3,552
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,949$5,800$6,832
Clean$3,660$5,368$6,311
Average$3,082$4,503$5,269
Rough$2,504$3,638$4,228
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,466$7,074$8,521
Clean$4,139$6,546$7,872
Average$3,485$5,492$6,572
Rough$2,832$4,437$5,273
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,657$4,073$4,861
Clean$2,462$3,769$4,490
Average$2,073$3,162$3,749
Rough$1,685$2,555$3,008
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,495$6,848$8,157
Clean$4,166$6,338$7,535
Average$3,508$5,317$6,292
Rough$2,850$4,296$5,048
Estimated values
2007 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,843$4,361$5,206
Clean$2,635$4,036$4,809
Average$2,219$3,386$4,015
Rough$1,802$2,736$3,222
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,462 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,769 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,462 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,769 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,462 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,769 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Ford Ranger ranges from $1,685 to $4,861, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.