Used 2007 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

Life With Ranger Part I 07'RangerSport , 12/07/2006 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Just purchased my shiny new Ranger Sport Supercab this past Sunday. Traded in a Mercury Sable for what'll be my third Ranger - and hopefully not my last! Mine is well equipped with the power package, tilt/cruise, 6CD, etc. Certainly there exists, and I could have chosen, a roomier, more powerful and even more efficient truck, but few of these (if any) would have offered Ranger's combination of just-right sizing, proven safety, and long term durability. For me, for the money, and for the long haul, Ranger fits like a pair of old shoes. Trading in my second one a few years back was about the stupidest thing I ever did, and I couldn't be more elated to once again own my "dream truck." Report Abuse

One of the best ever owned Clarence Heemstra , 01/08/2016 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Solid reliable transportation, bought used 9k miles, 6 years ago, now 55K, routine maintenance ONLY cost to date, mileage averages 26 miles per gallon, not as good as wife's Prius but for a pickup great!. Am 79 years old have owned 4 or 5 new cars pluS many used including many beaters in my time over a lifetime of driving, this is by far the best ever!!!! Set of wheels ever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent truck Mike , 08/08/2006 30 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought this truck to haul motorcycles and go camping in the deep woods. This truck is a little monster and is capable of outperforming some of the larger full-size pickups when it comes to off-roading due to its smaller size and lighter weight. The larger wheels, Torsen rear-end, 4 wheel drive, and Bilstein shocks make this truck fun to drive. It performs well in the city as well. It can get between 250 and 400 miles on city or highway roads. It drives really smooth on the highway. The interior and exterior styling is excellent and I would recommend getting the Pioneer sound system as the stock radio and speakers are a little weak. Overall, an excellent truck for the adventurer. Report Abuse

Fuel Efficient Ranger Does the Job! ranger rick , 09/19/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Ok i admit it I love big trucks. In fact I almost bought a Sierra work truck for $11,900 this summer but couldn't get past the 17 mpg I'd be getting. So I went to the Ford Dealer and looked at the Rangers. I bought an XLT long bed 4 cylinder 5 speed model and it's been great. Great on gas, great on performance and great on usefulness. The 2.3 liter motor is torqued down well and the size of the bed for a compact truck is great. A real 7 foot long bed tops Toyota and Chevy. The exterior of the Ranger is a timeless well executed design. It is a truck so you do feel bumps, however tooling around town getting 28 mpg is fine with me. The inside is nothing new but there has been some updates. Report Abuse