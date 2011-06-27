Used 2007 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews
Life With Ranger Part I
Just purchased my shiny new Ranger Sport Supercab this past Sunday. Traded in a Mercury Sable for what'll be my third Ranger - and hopefully not my last! Mine is well equipped with the power package, tilt/cruise, 6CD, etc. Certainly there exists, and I could have chosen, a roomier, more powerful and even more efficient truck, but few of these (if any) would have offered Ranger's combination of just-right sizing, proven safety, and long term durability. For me, for the money, and for the long haul, Ranger fits like a pair of old shoes. Trading in my second one a few years back was about the stupidest thing I ever did, and I couldn't be more elated to once again own my "dream truck."
One of the best ever owned
Solid reliable transportation, bought used 9k miles, 6 years ago, now 55K, routine maintenance ONLY cost to date, mileage averages 26 miles per gallon, not as good as wife's Prius but for a pickup great!. Am 79 years old have owned 4 or 5 new cars pluS many used including many beaters in my time over a lifetime of driving, this is by far the best ever!!!! Set of wheels ever.
Excellent truck
I bought this truck to haul motorcycles and go camping in the deep woods. This truck is a little monster and is capable of outperforming some of the larger full-size pickups when it comes to off-roading due to its smaller size and lighter weight. The larger wheels, Torsen rear-end, 4 wheel drive, and Bilstein shocks make this truck fun to drive. It performs well in the city as well. It can get between 250 and 400 miles on city or highway roads. It drives really smooth on the highway. The interior and exterior styling is excellent and I would recommend getting the Pioneer sound system as the stock radio and speakers are a little weak. Overall, an excellent truck for the adventurer.
Fuel Efficient Ranger Does the Job!
Ok i admit it I love big trucks. In fact I almost bought a Sierra work truck for $11,900 this summer but couldn't get past the 17 mpg I'd be getting. So I went to the Ford Dealer and looked at the Rangers. I bought an XLT long bed 4 cylinder 5 speed model and it's been great. Great on gas, great on performance and great on usefulness. The 2.3 liter motor is torqued down well and the size of the bed for a compact truck is great. A real 7 foot long bed tops Toyota and Chevy. The exterior of the Ranger is a timeless well executed design. It is a truck so you do feel bumps, however tooling around town getting 28 mpg is fine with me. The inside is nothing new but there has been some updates.
Good Truck!
Good, basic, truck. No real mechanical problems, I had the tow package so the rear end was squirrely without some weight in the back. The gear box felt like it was taken out of a Sherman tank but it was solid and always worked. The ride is...well rough but, its a truck. the seats are great the radio was great and the clearance and 4WD were excellent. I drove it around forest service roads in Montana for a year and never got stuck, not even close. This is a good all around truck. Not a refined driving experience...but hey,its a truck. Gripes? only small ones, the rear window always whistled...and you can see the jagged edges of the sheet metal on the body. Need a SMALL solid truck this is it
