Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,711
|$3,284
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,465
|$2,988
|Average
|$1,187
|$1,972
|$2,396
|Rough
|$878
|$1,480
|$1,803
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZXW SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,552
|$2,344
|$2,771
|Clean
|$1,407
|$2,131
|$2,522
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,705
|$2,022
|Rough
|$826
|$1,279
|$1,522
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX3 SES 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,702
|$2,744
|$3,307
|Clean
|$1,543
|$2,495
|$3,008
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,996
|$2,412
|Rough
|$906
|$1,498
|$1,816
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX5 SES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,794
|$2,984
|$3,624
|Clean
|$1,626
|$2,712
|$3,298
|Average
|$1,291
|$2,170
|$2,644
|Rough
|$955
|$1,628
|$1,990
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZXW SES 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,973
|$3,046
|$3,627
|Clean
|$1,788
|$2,769
|$3,300
|Average
|$1,419
|$2,216
|$2,646
|Rough
|$1,051
|$1,662
|$1,991
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX5 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,697
|$2,845
|$3,464
|Clean
|$1,539
|$2,587
|$3,151
|Average
|$1,221
|$2,070
|$2,527
|Rough
|$904
|$1,553
|$1,902
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,489
|$2,397
|$2,888
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,179
|$2,628
|Average
|$1,071
|$1,744
|$2,107
|Rough
|$793
|$1,308
|$1,586
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,648
|$2,664
|$3,212
|Clean
|$1,494
|$2,422
|$2,922
|Average
|$1,186
|$1,938
|$2,343
|Rough
|$878
|$1,454
|$1,764
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,717
|$2,783
|$3,357
|Clean
|$1,556
|$2,530
|$3,055
|Average
|$1,235
|$2,024
|$2,449
|Rough
|$914
|$1,519
|$1,844
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,950
|$3,004
|$3,574
|Clean
|$1,767
|$2,731
|$3,251
|Average
|$1,403
|$2,185
|$2,607
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,639
|$1,962
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$2,707
|$3,219
|Clean
|$1,595
|$2,461
|$2,929
|Average
|$1,266
|$1,969
|$2,349
|Rough
|$937
|$1,477
|$1,768
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,547
|$2,563
|$3,111
|Clean
|$1,402
|$2,330
|$2,830
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,864
|$2,269
|Rough
|$824
|$1,398
|$1,708