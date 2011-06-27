  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,649$2,711$3,284
Clean$1,495$2,465$2,988
Average$1,187$1,972$2,396
Rough$878$1,480$1,803
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZXW SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,552$2,344$2,771
Clean$1,407$2,131$2,522
Average$1,116$1,705$2,022
Rough$826$1,279$1,522
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX3 SES 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,702$2,744$3,307
Clean$1,543$2,495$3,008
Average$1,225$1,996$2,412
Rough$906$1,498$1,816
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX5 SES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,794$2,984$3,624
Clean$1,626$2,712$3,298
Average$1,291$2,170$2,644
Rough$955$1,628$1,990
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZXW SES 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,973$3,046$3,627
Clean$1,788$2,769$3,300
Average$1,419$2,216$2,646
Rough$1,051$1,662$1,991
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX5 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,697$2,845$3,464
Clean$1,539$2,587$3,151
Average$1,221$2,070$2,527
Rough$904$1,553$1,902
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,489$2,397$2,888
Clean$1,349$2,179$2,628
Average$1,071$1,744$2,107
Rough$793$1,308$1,586
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,648$2,664$3,212
Clean$1,494$2,422$2,922
Average$1,186$1,938$2,343
Rough$878$1,454$1,764
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,717$2,783$3,357
Clean$1,556$2,530$3,055
Average$1,235$2,024$2,449
Rough$914$1,519$1,844
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,950$3,004$3,574
Clean$1,767$2,731$3,251
Average$1,403$2,185$2,607
Rough$1,038$1,639$1,962
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,759$2,707$3,219
Clean$1,595$2,461$2,929
Average$1,266$1,969$2,349
Rough$937$1,477$1,768
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,547$2,563$3,111
Clean$1,402$2,330$2,830
Average$1,113$1,864$2,269
Rough$824$1,398$1,708
Sell my 2007 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Ford Focus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,349 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,179 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Focus is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,349 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,179 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Ford Focus, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,349 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,179 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Ford Focus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Ford Focus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Ford Focus ranges from $793 to $2,888, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Ford Focus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.