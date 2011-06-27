Estimated values
2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,419
|$45,288
|$47,283
|Clean
|$42,170
|$43,983
|$45,903
|Average
|$39,670
|$41,371
|$43,141
|Rough
|$37,171
|$38,760
|$40,380
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,123
|$68,216
|$71,513
|Clean
|$63,249
|$66,250
|$69,425
|Average
|$59,500
|$62,316
|$65,249
|Rough
|$55,751
|$58,382
|$61,073
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,917
|$60,674
|$64,654
|Clean
|$55,279
|$58,925
|$62,767
|Average
|$52,003
|$55,426
|$58,991
|Rough
|$48,726
|$51,927
|$55,216
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,270
|$47,826
|$51,583
|Clean
|$42,996
|$46,447
|$50,076
|Average
|$40,447
|$43,689
|$47,064
|Rough
|$37,899
|$40,931
|$44,052
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,180
|$56,888
|$61,856
|Clean
|$50,678
|$55,248
|$60,050
|Average
|$47,674
|$51,968
|$56,437
|Rough
|$44,671
|$48,687
|$52,825