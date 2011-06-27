  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-450 Super Duty
  4. Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 F-450 Super Duty
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all F-450 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$39,861 - $46,675
Used F-450 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Big Red

J Hayes, 07/14/2020
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love this truck, whether I'm towing the camper or just using it for my daily driver it gets the job done. Great power when I need it with all the creature comforts that makes it comfortable for my family. Although because of the length you may need two parking spots.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all F-450 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles