Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

J Hayes , 07/14/2020 Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

I love this truck, whether I'm towing the camper or just using it for my daily driver it gets the job done. Great power when I need it with all the creature comforts that makes it comfortable for my family. Although because of the length you may need two parking spots.