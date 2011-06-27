Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
Big Red
J Hayes, 07/14/2020
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I love this truck, whether I'm towing the camper or just using it for my daily driver it gets the job done. Great power when I need it with all the creature comforts that makes it comfortable for my family. Although because of the length you may need two parking spots.
