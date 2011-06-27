Estimated values
2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,881
|$31,398
|$35,706
|Clean
|$24,545
|$29,763
|$33,796
|Average
|$21,874
|$26,492
|$29,978
|Rough
|$19,202
|$23,221
|$26,159
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,889
|$24,689
|$26,906
|Clean
|$20,759
|$23,403
|$25,468
|Average
|$18,500
|$20,831
|$22,590
|Rough
|$16,240
|$18,259
|$19,713
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,638
|$26,539
|$29,599
|Clean
|$21,470
|$25,156
|$28,016
|Average
|$19,133
|$22,392
|$24,851
|Rough
|$16,796
|$19,627
|$21,685
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,709
|$33,201
|$36,736
|Clean
|$27,227
|$31,472
|$34,772
|Average
|$24,264
|$28,013
|$30,843
|Rough
|$21,300
|$24,554
|$26,914