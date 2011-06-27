Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 for Sale Near Me
- $15,631Great Deal | $3,764 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium58,173 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
WAS $18,986. Extra Clean, Hendrick Certified, ONLY 58,173 Miles! Premium trim, Malbec Black exterior and Graphite interior. Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, All Wheel Drive, [L92] ALL WEATHER PACKAGE W/SPARE TIR..., [K01] DELUXE TOURING PACKAGE, [X01] LEATHER SEATING PACKAGE, [W01] SPARE TIRE PACKAGE, [U01] NAVIGATION PACKAGE, Serviced here.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio. MP3 PlayerOPTION PACKAGESDELUXE TOURING PACKAGE 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, center armrest pass-thru, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Direct Adaptive Steering, Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat, mirrors and steering wheel settings, linked to individual intelligent keys, Maple Wood Trim, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, front and rear park sensors, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down, NAVIGATION PACKAGE INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, touch-screen, lane guidance and 3-D building graphics, SiriusXM Traffic w/real-time traffic information, INFINITI Connection, including one year subscription of safety, security and convenience features, voice recognition for navigation functions, including one-shot voice destination entry and mirror compass replaced by navigation compass, LEATHER SEATING PACKAGE Driver Seat 2-Way Power Lumbar, ALL WEATHER PACKAGE W/SPARE TIRE PACKAGE All-Season Mats, Trunk Protector, SPARE TIRE PACKAGE Temporary Spare Wheel, Jack Kit, Temporary Spare Tire.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AR3EM684674
Stock: 28443A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $17,888Great Deal
2014 INFINITI Q50 Sport78,719 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Griffith Ford San Marcos - San Marcos / Texas
Look no further this 2014 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Rear-wheel Drive Sedan is just what you're looking for. Come see why car shoppers drive far and near to Griffith Ford - San Marcos. It's our way of doing business that makes our convenient location at 2661 IH 35 North San Marcos, TX 78666 worth the drive. . And has equipment like V6, 3.7 Liter,Auto, 7-Spd w/Manual Mode,RWD,Bose Premium Sound,Alloy Wheels,Hill Start Assist,Traction Control,Vehicle Dynamic Control,ABS (4-Wheel),Keyless Entry,Keyless Start,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Cruise Control,Power Steering,Tilt Wheel,AM/FM Stereo,CD/MP3 (Single Disc),Navigation System,Bluetooth Wireless,Parking Sensors,Backup Camera,Dual Air Bags,Side Air Bags,F&R Head Curtain Air Bags,Heated Seats,Dual Power Seats,Moon Roof,Daytime Running Lights,SiriusXM Satellite,LED Headlamps,Fog Lights,Anti-Theft System. Come drive this INFINITI Q50 for yourself and see why so many trust Griffith Ford - San Marcos.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AP6EM681833
Stock: 81833P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $15,995Great Deal | $1,804 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium64,883 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Neenah - Neenah / Wisconsin
All Wheel Drive! Above average AutoCheck Score! No accident or damage reports! Very clean! Comfortable and classy! Good fuel economy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AR5EM686765
Stock: 1524N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $16,250Great Deal
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium64,390 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium Chestnut Bronze *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*.Odometer is 28669 miles below market average!Nationstar Autoplex prepared to deliver a great buying and service experience while maintaining a clean and safe facility for our staff and customers. This is done primarily through Physical Distancing . **All staff members are encouraged to wear rubber gloves, especially: Service Writers, Cashiers, Car Porters and Technicians. **Use gloves when entering customer vehicles for any reason **Vehicle test drives can be done alone by customer. ** Call 469-637-9900 for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AP0EM672982
Stock: EM672982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- New Listing$14,995Great Deal | $1,931 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium70,451 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AP5EM679670
Stock: 679670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Great Deal | $933 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Base93,365 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Drive Now - San Bernardino / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity element|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth USB iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM HD radio touch screen display voice operated|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Cornering brake control|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 12.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.1|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 12.1|Rear brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake width - 0.6|Door sill trim - aluminum|Interior accents - aluminum|Steering wheel trim - leather|Assist handle - front rear|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Courtesy lights - door|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - illuminated entry proximity entry system|One-touch windows - 4|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Push-button start|Reading lights - front rear|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control phone voice control|Storage - door pockets front seatback sunglasses holder|Touch-sensitive controls|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Drive mode selector|Door handle color - body-color|Exhaust - dual tip|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Connected in-car apps - driving performance|Infotainment - InTouch|Infotainment screen size - 7 in. and 8 in. (dual)|Clock|Compass|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Front fog lights|Headlights - LED auto delay off auto on/off wiper activated|Taillights - LED LED rear center|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirrors - heated integrated turn signals|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Rearview monitor - in dash|Safety brake pedal system|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Driver seat power adjustments - height 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat power adjustments - height 8|Rear headrests - fixed 3|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - leatherette|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm engine immobilizer|Power door locks - anti-lockout auto-locking|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - double wishbone|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Electronic messaging assistance - with read function|Phone - voice operated|Smart device app function - maintenance status|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Run flat tires|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - speed sensitive variable intermittent|Power windows - remotely operated safety reverse|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AP6EM689057
Stock: 689057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $18,300Great Deal | $1,869 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium44,012 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motor Cars International - Bridgewater / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AR1EM704310
Stock: 704310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,798Good Deal | $1,311 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium82,776 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2014 Infiniti Q50 Sport AWD 4dr Sedan, is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Four wheels independent suspension, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power moonroof, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Delay-off headlights, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Security system, and speed control. This Infiniti includes Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels. This Q50 is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AR8EM687859
Stock: 687859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,090Good Deal
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium50,040 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7APXEM672701
Stock: 10457289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- New Listing$16,650Good Deal | $1,644 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium77,155 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1909917 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AP1EM676006
Stock: c134753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $21,998Fair Deal | $284 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium20,417 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax West Sahara - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AR9EM690351
Stock: 19206925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,481Good Deal
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium69,566 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
Inspected by Sterling McCall Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... STERLING MCCALL NISSAN - THE NISSAN GIANT 59 & Beltway 8 - West Airport Exit Please call our helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!.................................. Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... *E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AP2EM683630
Stock: EM683630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- $17,922Fair Deal | $604 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium64,291 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jackson / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 18671 miles below market average!19/27 City/Highway MPGChestnut Bronze 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium 4D Sedan 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWDSERRA Chevrolet-Cadillac-Buick-GMC-Kia . . One Destination, So Many Choices! Number ONE GM Certified selling dealer in west TN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AR0EM682168
Stock: P28405A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $18,977Fair Deal
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium48,334 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
This 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium is offered to you for sale by Tradeline Motorcars. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This INFINITI Q50 Premium is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. One of the best things about this INFINITI Q50 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2014 INFINITI Q50: The 2014 INFINITI Q50 is a stylish, sophisticated, high-performance sports sedan, with European competitors squarely in its sights. Even in the base trim, the Q50 offers a host of luxury and technology features that are hard to beat, and its 328 horsepower easily trumps output from the top-tier models from BMW and Audi, all with a slimmer MSRP as well. Interesting features of this model are Aggressive styling, hybrid availability, premium luxury features, and balanced, athletic handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AR8EM687103
Stock: 687103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$13,595Fair Deal | $386 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Sport136,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall 512 certified 100,000 mile warranty, 6 years or newer, under 80,000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See dealer for details 484-898-8100 ! Star Auto Mall 512 has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 484-898-8100. Make Star Auto Mall 512 your first choice for affordable used vehicles.Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AR2EM695567
Stock: U4622T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $19,944Fair Deal | $250 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium46,442 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of South Charlotte - Pineville / North Carolina
Deluxe Touring Pkg, Navigation Pkg, 19" Sport Alloy Wheels, Leather Pkg, Around View Camera, Maple Wood Trim, 1 Owner Local Trade
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AR5EM696860
Stock: 3466A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $18,998Good Deal | $793 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport91,753 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR3EM701825
Stock: 19097472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,750Good Deal | $733 below market
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium70,006 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Connection of Lancaster - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
This vehicle is Auto Connection NO-HASSLE GUARANTEED LOW PRICE with NO HIDDEN CHARGES! Visit Auto Connection of Lancaster online at Auto-Connection.com and call 717-824-3789 or email sales@aclcars.com to schedule your test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BV7AR4EM694582
Stock: 694582
Certified Pre-Owned: No