Used 1993 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer
    used

    1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,900

    Details
  • 1995 Ford Explorer XL
    used

    1995 Ford Explorer XL

    245,068 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 1996 Ford Explorer XL
    used

    1996 Ford Explorer XL

    76,712 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 1997 Ford Explorer
    used

    1997 Ford Explorer

    184,782 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $1,800

    Details
  • 1997 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    1997 Ford Explorer XLT

    132,933 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 1997 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    1997 Ford Explorer XLT

    278,170 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,981

    Details
  • 1997 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer
    used

    1997 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    142,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,970

    Details
  • 1997 Ford Explorer
    used

    1997 Ford Explorer

    230,025 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,700

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Explorer
    used

    1998 Ford Explorer

    289,918 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    1998 Ford Explorer XLT

    186,301 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,977

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    1998 Ford Explorer XLT

    179,056 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Explorer Sport
    used

    1998 Ford Explorer Sport

    281,419 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Explorer Sport
    used

    1998 Ford Explorer Sport

    116,209 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,595

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    1998 Ford Explorer XLT

    181,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,462

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Explorer
    used

    1998 Ford Explorer

    189,062 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Explorer
    used

    1999 Ford Explorer

    149,995 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,800

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Explorer Sport
    used

    1999 Ford Explorer Sport

    154,705 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Explorer Sport
    used

    1999 Ford Explorer Sport

    178,559 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,950

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer

Read recent reviews for the Ford Explorer
Overall Consumer Rating
4.252 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
  • 5
    (35%)
  • 4
    (54%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Great Truck
DKOVACHJR,11/22/2009
I just bought my 2nd 93 explorer the first I trade for a sedan and missed my truck finally after 2 yrs of trying to find one that i could afford with money being tight i found one i use mine for haul the family and responding to fire calls the 4.0 does a decent job getting to the station when the tones drop even though she may not be fast the tourque makes up for it I have pulled plenty of down trees out of the roadway and have no doubt that what i hook up to she will pull it. Beware if the 4x4 is not used the power motor for it sticks and you may need to replace it or have someone hold the button and you get under your truck with a hammer and knock on the motor
Report abuse
