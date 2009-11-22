Used 1993 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this first generation 1994 Ford Explorer for your consideration. This Eddie Bauer Edition Explorer is powered by a 4.0L V6 motor which sends power to the rear wheels or all four wheels through an automatic transmission and transfer case. The exterior is finished in a clean Cayman Green Metallic over Tan two-tone paint and features 15-inch polished wheels wrapped in new BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. The tan leather interior, like the exterior, is in spectacular condition and is super comfortable. All interior lights and gauges work as they should. The odometer shows that this is a low mileage Explorer that has only 43,626 miles. Other interior features include power seats, air conditioning, and power windows and locks. This vehicle has recently received a new starter, exhaust, shocks, and rear brake pads. It runs great and is ready to keep on going for many more miles to come. The Ford Explorer is one of the hottest selling new cars with many buying them for their style, driveability, and comfort. Now is your chance to own the model where it all began. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMDU34X5RUD85961

Stock: B3168 M

Certified Pre-Owned: No

