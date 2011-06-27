  1. Home
2021 Hyundai Kona Electric

What’s new

  • The Kona Electric carries over unchanged
  • Based on the first Kona generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Driving range of 258 miles
  • Quick acceleration and sharp handling make it fun to drive
  • Comfortable and quiet cabin
  • Plenty of standard tech features
  • Tight rear legroom
  • Availability limited to just a few states
2021 Hyundai Kona Electric pricing

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SEL 4dr SUV features & specs
    SEL 4dr SUV
    electric DD
    MSRP$37,190
    MPG 132 city / 108 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    Ultimate 4dr SUV features & specs
    Ultimate 4dr SUV
    electric DD
    MSRP$45,400
    MPG 132 city / 108 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    Limited 4dr SUV features & specs
    Limited 4dr SUV
    electric DD
    MSRP$41,800
    MPG 132 city / 108 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Kona Electric both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Kona Electric energy consumption, so it's important to know that the Kona Electric gets an EPA-estimated 120 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Kona Electric has 19.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Kona Electric. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric:

    • The Kona Electric carries over unchanged
    • Based on the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Hyundai Kona Electric reliable?

    To determine whether the Hyundai Kona Electric is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Kona Electric. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Kona Electric's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Kona Electric is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric?

    The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric is the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,190.

    Other versions include:

    • SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $37,190
    • Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $45,400
    • Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $41,800
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Hyundai Kona Electric?

    If you're interested in the Hyundai Kona Electric, the next question is, which Kona Electric model is right for you? Kona Electric variants include SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD), Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD), and Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD). For a full list of Kona Electric models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric

    2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Overview

    The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric is offered in the following submodels: Kona Electric SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD), Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD), and Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD).

    What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Kona Electric.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Kona Electric featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric?

    2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD)

    The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,285. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $461 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $461 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,824.

    The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD)

    The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,725. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $1,192 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,192 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,533.

    The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 3.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Hyundai Kona Electrics are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric for sale near. There are currently 25 new 2021 Kona Electrics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,725 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $500 on a used or CPO 2021 Kona Electric available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Hyundai Kona Electrics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Hyundai Kona Electric for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,394.

    Find a new Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,670.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Hyundai lease specials

