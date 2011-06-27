  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Expedition XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
Measurements
Length204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Curb weight4916 lbs.
Height74.3 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
