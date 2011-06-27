Estimated values
2000 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,540
|$2,589
|$3,154
|Clean
|$1,382
|$2,323
|$2,830
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,790
|$2,181
|Rough
|$748
|$1,257
|$1,531
Estimated values
2000 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,606
|$2,501
|$2,984
|Clean
|$1,441
|$2,244
|$2,677
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,729
|$2,063
|Rough
|$780
|$1,214
|$1,449
Estimated values
2000 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,494
|$2,361
|$2,828
|Clean
|$1,340
|$2,118
|$2,537
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,632
|$1,955
|Rough
|$725
|$1,146
|$1,373
Estimated values
2000 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,834
|$3,080
|$3,751
|Clean
|$1,645
|$2,763
|$3,365
|Average
|$1,267
|$2,129
|$2,593
|Rough
|$890
|$1,495
|$1,821