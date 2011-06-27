Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Consumer Reviews

So many problems, so few miles Farmer's Wife , 07/13/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We have had nothing but trouble from our Ram 2500. Bought new in 2009. At 15k miles, the DPF clogged and backed up into/burned up the turbo. 8 months later Dodge did a recall. Apparently, the computer doesn't tell the DPF to regenerate. At 27k miles, the water pump leaked (spewed may be a better word) and the head gasket blew before we could get it to a safe place to pull over. The engine brake doesn't work all the time. The truck has spent 2 and a half of the 15 months we've had it, in the shop! Report Abuse

Wake up Chrysler tube1 , 01/17/2015 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful Have had this truck now for 7 yrs purchased brand new with 6 miles on it. And I can say that build quality for this has been lackluster to say the least. The fuel mileage on the 6.7 diesel is terrible and the only way to improve it is with the DPF delete kit. At 35000 miles had to replace all the ball joints, maintenance cannot be done on it without getting filthy on even the simplest of items. I use mine as a horse to pull heavy loads most of the time but the fuel mileage is so bad that most of the time I try to use another vehicle At best I get 13-14 mpg with it empty driving very conservatively And I have the DPF delete kit on it. It's a poor quality build all around. Cannot recommend.

1st time Dodge owner, never again peteg , 10/18/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck after my Superduty was stolen. I have 31m500 miles on the truck. I have alignment problems from day one and they still remain. The dealer changed all front end parts including: steering box, tie rod, ball joints. I am on my second set of tires. The check engine light comes on often and I have replaced one turbo. I could go on and on. I can't wait until I can afford another Superduty! Seriously.

Do Not Buy the 6.7 Cummins Walt , 03/02/2010 12 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned my Dodge 2500 with the 6.7 Cummins for 19 months. Since I have purchased this truck it has had 21 check engine lights all for exhaust, turbo, sensor, egr related issues. I have lost over 40 days of work because of this truck. Chrysler has tried every fix known to mankind. Three turbo replacements, sensors changed many times, Desooting the system, blah, blah, blah. Now there telling me I'm not driving my truck properly. I tow a 7,000lb trailer 5 days a week and regularly get on the highway to get my rpms up. Since they have no fix, it's time to blame the owner of the truck. Those of you that think your truck is fixed, WATCH OUT. IT IS NOT!