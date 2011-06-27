Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Consumer Reviews
So many problems, so few miles
We have had nothing but trouble from our Ram 2500. Bought new in 2009. At 15k miles, the DPF clogged and backed up into/burned up the turbo. 8 months later Dodge did a recall. Apparently, the computer doesn't tell the DPF to regenerate. At 27k miles, the water pump leaked (spewed may be a better word) and the head gasket blew before we could get it to a safe place to pull over. The engine brake doesn't work all the time. The truck has spent 2 and a half of the 15 months we've had it, in the shop!
Wake up Chrysler
Have had this truck now for 7 yrs purchased brand new with 6 miles on it. And I can say that build quality for this has been lackluster to say the least. The fuel mileage on the 6.7 diesel is terrible and the only way to improve it is with the DPF delete kit. At 35000 miles had to replace all the ball joints, maintenance cannot be done on it without getting filthy on even the simplest of items. I use mine as a horse to pull heavy loads most of the time but the fuel mileage is so bad that most of the time I try to use another vehicle At best I get 13-14 mpg with it empty driving very conservatively And I have the DPF delete kit on it. It's a poor quality build all around. Cannot recommend.
1st time Dodge owner, never again
I bought this truck after my Superduty was stolen. I have 31m500 miles on the truck. I have alignment problems from day one and they still remain. The dealer changed all front end parts including: steering box, tie rod, ball joints. I am on my second set of tires. The check engine light comes on often and I have replaced one turbo. I could go on and on. I can't wait until I can afford another Superduty! Seriously.
Do Not Buy the 6.7 Cummins
I have owned my Dodge 2500 with the 6.7 Cummins for 19 months. Since I have purchased this truck it has had 21 check engine lights all for exhaust, turbo, sensor, egr related issues. I have lost over 40 days of work because of this truck. Chrysler has tried every fix known to mankind. Three turbo replacements, sensors changed many times, Desooting the system, blah, blah, blah. Now there telling me I'm not driving my truck properly. I tow a 7,000lb trailer 5 days a week and regularly get on the highway to get my rpms up. Since they have no fix, it's time to blame the owner of the truck. Those of you that think your truck is fixed, WATCH OUT. IT IS NOT!
"first timer here"
So far have to say, I don't think I will be driving another gas truck. I love my new dodge ram 2500 crew cab 6.7L diesel. Runs great right off the lot, tons of power. I can't wait to hook up my trailer and head for the mountains. No "break in" period...kid in a candy store!
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 2500
Related Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango