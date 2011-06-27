  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,993$14,200$16,527
Clean$9,259$13,149$15,285
Average$7,792$11,048$12,802
Rough$6,325$8,947$10,319
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,345$13,278$15,455
Clean$8,659$12,296$14,294
Average$7,287$10,331$11,972
Rough$5,915$8,366$9,649
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,851$11,156$12,985
Clean$7,275$10,331$12,010
Average$6,122$8,680$10,058
Rough$4,969$7,029$8,107
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,483$12,055$14,031
Clean$7,861$11,163$12,977
Average$6,615$9,379$10,869
Rough$5,369$7,596$8,760
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,582$15,037$17,501
Clean$9,806$13,925$16,187
Average$8,252$11,700$13,557
Rough$6,698$9,475$10,927
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,940$24,072$28,017
Clean$15,697$22,291$25,912
Average$13,209$18,729$21,703
Rough$10,722$15,167$17,493
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,439$21,939$25,534
Clean$14,306$20,316$23,616
Average$12,039$17,070$19,779
Rough$9,772$13,824$15,942
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,283$13,191$15,353
Clean$8,601$12,215$14,200
Average$7,238$10,264$11,893
Rough$5,875$8,312$9,586
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,571$19,283$22,445
Clean$12,574$17,857$20,758
Average$10,582$15,004$17,386
Rough$8,589$12,150$14,014
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,065$17,145$19,954
Clean$11,179$15,876$18,455
Average$9,408$13,339$15,457
Rough$7,636$10,803$12,459
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,626$12,257$14,267
Clean$7,993$11,350$13,195
Average$6,726$9,537$11,051
Rough$5,460$7,723$8,908
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,466$16,292$18,962
Clean$10,624$15,087$17,537
Average$8,940$12,676$14,688
Rough$7,257$10,266$11,839
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,198$17,333$20,174
Clean$11,303$16,050$18,658
Average$9,512$13,486$15,627
Rough$7,721$10,921$12,596
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,509$6,406$7,456
Clean$4,178$5,932$6,896
Average$3,516$4,984$5,775
Rough$2,854$4,036$4,655
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,469$20,561$23,931
Clean$13,407$19,040$22,133
Average$11,283$15,998$18,537
Rough$9,158$12,956$14,941
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,797$13,920$16,202
Clean$9,077$12,890$14,984
Average$7,639$10,831$12,550
Rough$6,201$8,771$10,116
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,234$14,541$16,925
Clean$9,483$13,466$15,654
Average$7,980$11,314$13,110
Rough$6,477$9,163$10,567
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,530$14,963$17,414
Clean$9,757$13,856$16,106
Average$8,211$11,642$13,489
Rough$6,665$9,428$10,873
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,595$15,054$17,522
Clean$9,817$13,941$16,206
Average$8,261$11,713$13,573
Rough$6,706$9,486$10,940
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,229$18,798$21,879
Clean$12,258$17,408$20,236
Average$10,315$14,626$16,948
Rough$8,373$11,845$13,661
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,331 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,331 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,331 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $4,969 to $12,985, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.