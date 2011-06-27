Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,993
|$14,200
|$16,527
|Clean
|$9,259
|$13,149
|$15,285
|Average
|$7,792
|$11,048
|$12,802
|Rough
|$6,325
|$8,947
|$10,319
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,345
|$13,278
|$15,455
|Clean
|$8,659
|$12,296
|$14,294
|Average
|$7,287
|$10,331
|$11,972
|Rough
|$5,915
|$8,366
|$9,649
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,851
|$11,156
|$12,985
|Clean
|$7,275
|$10,331
|$12,010
|Average
|$6,122
|$8,680
|$10,058
|Rough
|$4,969
|$7,029
|$8,107
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,483
|$12,055
|$14,031
|Clean
|$7,861
|$11,163
|$12,977
|Average
|$6,615
|$9,379
|$10,869
|Rough
|$5,369
|$7,596
|$8,760
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,582
|$15,037
|$17,501
|Clean
|$9,806
|$13,925
|$16,187
|Average
|$8,252
|$11,700
|$13,557
|Rough
|$6,698
|$9,475
|$10,927
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,940
|$24,072
|$28,017
|Clean
|$15,697
|$22,291
|$25,912
|Average
|$13,209
|$18,729
|$21,703
|Rough
|$10,722
|$15,167
|$17,493
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,439
|$21,939
|$25,534
|Clean
|$14,306
|$20,316
|$23,616
|Average
|$12,039
|$17,070
|$19,779
|Rough
|$9,772
|$13,824
|$15,942
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,283
|$13,191
|$15,353
|Clean
|$8,601
|$12,215
|$14,200
|Average
|$7,238
|$10,264
|$11,893
|Rough
|$5,875
|$8,312
|$9,586
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,571
|$19,283
|$22,445
|Clean
|$12,574
|$17,857
|$20,758
|Average
|$10,582
|$15,004
|$17,386
|Rough
|$8,589
|$12,150
|$14,014
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,065
|$17,145
|$19,954
|Clean
|$11,179
|$15,876
|$18,455
|Average
|$9,408
|$13,339
|$15,457
|Rough
|$7,636
|$10,803
|$12,459
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,626
|$12,257
|$14,267
|Clean
|$7,993
|$11,350
|$13,195
|Average
|$6,726
|$9,537
|$11,051
|Rough
|$5,460
|$7,723
|$8,908
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,466
|$16,292
|$18,962
|Clean
|$10,624
|$15,087
|$17,537
|Average
|$8,940
|$12,676
|$14,688
|Rough
|$7,257
|$10,266
|$11,839
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,198
|$17,333
|$20,174
|Clean
|$11,303
|$16,050
|$18,658
|Average
|$9,512
|$13,486
|$15,627
|Rough
|$7,721
|$10,921
|$12,596
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,509
|$6,406
|$7,456
|Clean
|$4,178
|$5,932
|$6,896
|Average
|$3,516
|$4,984
|$5,775
|Rough
|$2,854
|$4,036
|$4,655
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,469
|$20,561
|$23,931
|Clean
|$13,407
|$19,040
|$22,133
|Average
|$11,283
|$15,998
|$18,537
|Rough
|$9,158
|$12,956
|$14,941
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,797
|$13,920
|$16,202
|Clean
|$9,077
|$12,890
|$14,984
|Average
|$7,639
|$10,831
|$12,550
|Rough
|$6,201
|$8,771
|$10,116
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,234
|$14,541
|$16,925
|Clean
|$9,483
|$13,466
|$15,654
|Average
|$7,980
|$11,314
|$13,110
|Rough
|$6,477
|$9,163
|$10,567
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,530
|$14,963
|$17,414
|Clean
|$9,757
|$13,856
|$16,106
|Average
|$8,211
|$11,642
|$13,489
|Rough
|$6,665
|$9,428
|$10,873
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,595
|$15,054
|$17,522
|Clean
|$9,817
|$13,941
|$16,206
|Average
|$8,261
|$11,713
|$13,573
|Rough
|$6,706
|$9,486
|$10,940
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,229
|$18,798
|$21,879
|Clean
|$12,258
|$17,408
|$20,236
|Average
|$10,315
|$14,626
|$16,948
|Rough
|$8,373
|$11,845
|$13,661