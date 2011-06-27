Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,540
|$10,959
|$12,830
|Clean
|$6,944
|$10,087
|$11,800
|Average
|$5,751
|$8,343
|$9,740
|Rough
|$4,559
|$6,599
|$7,680
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,464
|$5,034
|$5,893
|Clean
|$3,190
|$4,634
|$5,420
|Average
|$2,642
|$3,832
|$4,474
|Rough
|$2,094
|$3,031
|$3,528
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,174
|$16,242
|$19,013
|Clean
|$10,290
|$14,950
|$17,487
|Average
|$8,523
|$12,365
|$14,435
|Rough
|$6,756
|$9,780
|$11,382
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,889
|$15,829
|$18,529
|Clean
|$10,028
|$14,570
|$17,042
|Average
|$8,306
|$12,050
|$14,067
|Rough
|$6,584
|$9,531
|$11,092
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,338
|$16,481
|$19,294
|Clean
|$10,441
|$15,170
|$17,745
|Average
|$8,648
|$12,547
|$14,647
|Rough
|$6,855
|$9,924
|$11,550
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,441
|$12,271
|$14,364
|Clean
|$7,774
|$11,294
|$13,211
|Average
|$6,439
|$9,341
|$10,905
|Rough
|$5,104
|$7,389
|$8,599
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,329
|$13,562
|$15,875
|Clean
|$8,592
|$12,483
|$14,601
|Average
|$7,116
|$10,324
|$12,052
|Rough
|$5,641
|$8,166
|$9,503
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,090
|$13,214
|$15,468
|Clean
|$8,371
|$12,162
|$14,226
|Average
|$6,933
|$10,059
|$11,743
|Rough
|$5,496
|$7,956
|$9,260
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,117
|$11,799
|$13,812
|Clean
|$7,475
|$10,860
|$12,704
|Average
|$6,191
|$8,982
|$10,486
|Rough
|$4,907
|$7,104
|$8,269
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,869
|$17,253
|$20,197
|Clean
|$10,931
|$15,880
|$18,576
|Average
|$9,054
|$13,135
|$15,333
|Rough
|$7,176
|$10,389
|$12,091
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,139
|$13,284
|$15,551
|Clean
|$8,416
|$12,227
|$14,303
|Average
|$6,971
|$10,113
|$11,806
|Rough
|$5,526
|$7,999
|$9,310
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,856
|$15,781
|$18,473
|Clean
|$9,998
|$14,525
|$16,990
|Average
|$8,281
|$12,014
|$14,024
|Rough
|$6,564
|$9,502
|$11,058
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,150
|$11,847
|$13,868
|Clean
|$7,506
|$10,904
|$12,755
|Average
|$6,217
|$9,019
|$10,528
|Rough
|$4,928
|$7,133
|$8,302
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,275
|$10,576
|$12,381
|Clean
|$6,700
|$9,735
|$11,387
|Average
|$5,549
|$8,052
|$9,399
|Rough
|$4,399
|$6,368
|$7,411
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,766
|$9,834
|$11,512
|Clean
|$6,231
|$9,052
|$10,588
|Average
|$5,161
|$7,486
|$8,740
|Rough
|$4,091
|$5,921
|$6,892
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,692
|$12,636
|$14,791
|Clean
|$8,005
|$11,631
|$13,604
|Average
|$6,630
|$9,619
|$11,229
|Rough
|$5,255
|$7,608
|$8,855
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,178
|$14,797
|$17,320
|Clean
|$9,373
|$13,619
|$15,930
|Average
|$7,764
|$11,264
|$13,149
|Rough
|$6,154
|$8,909
|$10,369
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,860
|$23,056
|$26,988
|Clean
|$14,605
|$21,221
|$24,822
|Average
|$12,097
|$17,552
|$20,489
|Rough
|$9,589
|$13,882
|$16,156
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,764
|$17,101
|$20,018
|Clean
|$10,834
|$15,740
|$18,411
|Average
|$8,973
|$13,018
|$15,197
|Rough
|$7,113
|$10,297
|$11,983
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,582
|$15,382
|$18,007
|Clean
|$9,745
|$14,158
|$16,561
|Average
|$8,072
|$11,710
|$13,670
|Rough
|$6,398
|$9,262
|$10,779