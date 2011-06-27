  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,540$10,959$12,830
Clean$6,944$10,087$11,800
Average$5,751$8,343$9,740
Rough$4,559$6,599$7,680
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,464$5,034$5,893
Clean$3,190$4,634$5,420
Average$2,642$3,832$4,474
Rough$2,094$3,031$3,528
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,174$16,242$19,013
Clean$10,290$14,950$17,487
Average$8,523$12,365$14,435
Rough$6,756$9,780$11,382
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,889$15,829$18,529
Clean$10,028$14,570$17,042
Average$8,306$12,050$14,067
Rough$6,584$9,531$11,092
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,338$16,481$19,294
Clean$10,441$15,170$17,745
Average$8,648$12,547$14,647
Rough$6,855$9,924$11,550
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,441$12,271$14,364
Clean$7,774$11,294$13,211
Average$6,439$9,341$10,905
Rough$5,104$7,389$8,599
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,329$13,562$15,875
Clean$8,592$12,483$14,601
Average$7,116$10,324$12,052
Rough$5,641$8,166$9,503
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,090$13,214$15,468
Clean$8,371$12,162$14,226
Average$6,933$10,059$11,743
Rough$5,496$7,956$9,260
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,117$11,799$13,812
Clean$7,475$10,860$12,704
Average$6,191$8,982$10,486
Rough$4,907$7,104$8,269
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,869$17,253$20,197
Clean$10,931$15,880$18,576
Average$9,054$13,135$15,333
Rough$7,176$10,389$12,091
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,139$13,284$15,551
Clean$8,416$12,227$14,303
Average$6,971$10,113$11,806
Rough$5,526$7,999$9,310
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,856$15,781$18,473
Clean$9,998$14,525$16,990
Average$8,281$12,014$14,024
Rough$6,564$9,502$11,058
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,150$11,847$13,868
Clean$7,506$10,904$12,755
Average$6,217$9,019$10,528
Rough$4,928$7,133$8,302
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,275$10,576$12,381
Clean$6,700$9,735$11,387
Average$5,549$8,052$9,399
Rough$4,399$6,368$7,411
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,766$9,834$11,512
Clean$6,231$9,052$10,588
Average$5,161$7,486$8,740
Rough$4,091$5,921$6,892
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,692$12,636$14,791
Clean$8,005$11,631$13,604
Average$6,630$9,619$11,229
Rough$5,255$7,608$8,855
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,178$14,797$17,320
Clean$9,373$13,619$15,930
Average$7,764$11,264$13,149
Rough$6,154$8,909$10,369
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,860$23,056$26,988
Clean$14,605$21,221$24,822
Average$12,097$17,552$20,489
Rough$9,589$13,882$16,156
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,764$17,101$20,018
Clean$10,834$15,740$18,411
Average$8,973$13,018$15,197
Rough$7,113$10,297$11,983
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,582$15,382$18,007
Clean$9,745$14,158$16,561
Average$8,072$11,710$13,670
Rough$6,398$9,262$10,779
Sell my 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,052 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,052 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,052 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $4,091 to $11,512, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.