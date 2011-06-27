Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Consumer Reviews

Love the Commins (kinda long) jmacgregor87 , 06/22/2011 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have an 2007.5, 6.7 Commins w/6 speed auto. I use it to mainly to pull my boat. I live in the NW and do mainly mixed driving. It has only 26K miles on it as its is not my primary vehical. This is a towing machine. At times I almost forget I have 8,000 lbs. behind me. I know some 3/4 tons can tow that. My last truck was a gas 3/4 ton and was rated for that much. It was working way to hard. Gas milage is great and will get better with age. In mixed driving about 13. Get it on the Freeway about 20 mpg's @ 65 running on 35's. Report Abuse

last of the 5.9s case , 03/09/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought truck with 20k on it. 2 years later have 160,000. Change oil regularly. 1 trans flush. Only been in shop twice for a total of 200 dollars. I drive all over the state of Texas to job sites in the middle of nowhere spend all day in 4wd at job sites and then get back on road for another long trip. I have had them all. Strokes, Maxes, all of them and the 5.9 is by far the best ever. Have the auto trans and have had absolutely no problems with it. If you are looking for a diesel HD don't even think twice about a Dodge Cummins. Just buy it. They will solve the emission problems. The Cummins is the simplest design and the toughest and the most reliable, etc, etc.. Report Abuse

6.7 Has been nothing but trouble Richard , 05/13/2010 17 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought the new Dodge 6.7 when it came out, What a mistake! I have had nothing but trouble with the emmisions have had the truck in the shop 5 times for the PDF filter stopping up. I don't think that the regenaration system is working and have brought that to dodges attention but they insist it is working. Engine light has been on 90% of the time I have owned this truck. Bring back the 5.9 please. My brother has a 2007 with the 5.9 and has had NO PROBLEMS. The 6.7 has been a sore in my side since aI bought it the best thiong on the engine of this truck is the jake brake system and the 6 speed transmission. Take that and bring back the 5.9 and you will have something. 6.7 IS A LEMON! Report Abuse

6.7 L diesel has major problems dog , 05/10/2009 11 of 12 people found this review helpful The 6.7L diesel has major problems. The engine clogs. I have had the truck contantly into the shop. Dodge does not have parts available and does not seem to have a fix designed. The engine parts need to be replaced or cleaned constantly. The fuel economy and power drop with each trip to the dealer. I seriously recommend NOT buying a Dodge with this engine. I paln to try to get different truck via the lemon laws in our state. The truck has been in the shop for the same problem over and over and is going in again soon. Report Abuse